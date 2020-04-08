The Queen offered support to Boris Johnson & his pregnant partner Carrie Symonds

Prime minister Boris Johnson was admitted into a hospital for “tests” on Sunday. About 24 hours later, it was confirmed that he was in intensive care, and while he is not on a ventilator, he is on an oxygen machine. He’s now been in the hospital for three full days and the official word is that he’s in stable condition:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent a second night in intensive care at a London hospital, suffering from coronavirus. Johnson is in a stable condition, according to junior health minister Edward Argar. “I understand the Prime Minister is in a stable condition,” Argar told the UK’s Sky News on Wednesday morning. “He’s comfortable and in good spirits. He has — in the past — had some oxygen but he’s not on ventilation.” It’s unclear when Argar was last briefed on the Prime Minister’s condition. On Tuesday, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove acknowledged that fellow ministers were taken by surprise when they found out Johnson had been taken into intensive care. A Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday evening that Johnson, 55, was still “in intensive care for close monitoring” and “in good spirits.”

[From CNN]

Do British people trust the government spokespeople enough to believe that BoJo is stable and responding to treatment? That must be nice. Here in America, we don’t trust anyone in the Trump administration to tell us the truth about anything, especially the Orange One’s health, weight, and whatever corona tests he might have taken.

Meanwhile, the Windsors’ social media accounts all acknowledged BoJo’s hospitalization, and the Queen even sent a message of support to Carrie Symonds, BoJo’s pregnant girlfriend.

Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus. We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time. W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 7, 2020

Earlier today The Queen sent a message to Carrie Symonds and to the Johnson family. Her Majesty said they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/Mo1SgAd9wh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 7, 2020

The Queen never made one single public statement in support of the Duchess of Sussex during Meghan’s pregnancy. For months, Meghan was harassed and abused by racists and trolls and… other royal households. I’m not saying the Queen was wrong to send support to Carrie Symonds – that was absolutely the right thing to do, and I feel for Symonds too. What I don’t understand is why the Queen found Meghan so undeserving of public support during her pregnancy. Curious, isn’t it.