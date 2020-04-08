Dennis Quaid thinks Donald Trump is ‘doing a good job’ during the pandemic

I guess I didn’t know, before now, that Dennis Quaid is a Republican? And he’s a supporter of Donald Trump. I don’t imagine that he’s one of those Git Er Done MAGA people, but he certainly sounds like he was fully briefed on all of the nonsensical Fox News talking points. Dennis gave an interview to the Daily Beast to promote his new podcast, The Dennissance, which launches today. The immediate questions posed to Quaid are not “gotcha” political questions, they’re simple questions about the pandemic and what he thinks about hospitals being under-resourced in a time of crisis. Quaid is the one who brings up (repeatedly) how Trump is going “a good job.” The f–k.
On undersupplied hospitals: “Well, to tell you the truth, I think the president is handling it in a good way. We see him on television every day, he’s involved, and the travel ban early on was a great idea—which he did in spite of protest about that. But I don’t want to get into the protest. I’m an independent—I’ve voted both ways throughout my life, swinging like a pendulum toward what the country needed at the time—and I think this might be an opportunity for the country to come together again. World War II did that for that generation, and this might be our defining moment of a generation. It’s going to be a different world, for sure, when all this is over, and hopefully we can all be a bit more unified.
How New York has asked for ventilators from the federal stockpile: “Well, New York had a chance to buy thousands of ventilators at a very good price like two years ago, but I don’t want to get into the finger-pointing, because Cuomo is doing a great job out there working for the people of his state. And I think Trump, no matter what anybody thinks of him, is doing a good job at trying to get these states—and all of the American people—what they need, and also trying to hold our economy together and be prepared for when this is all over. I don’t want to get into petty arguments about it. There’s a lot of talk about how South Korea handled the crisis, and the thing about South Korea is they’re still in a state of war with North Korea and are always on the alert for all kinds of threats—nuclear threats, biological threats—so I would imagine that had something to do with how quickly they were able to respond to it.
He’s pro-travel bans or something: “But Trump did do the travel ban to China, and then to Europe very quickly afterward, and he was castigated by a lot of members of Congress, who were just getting out of the impeachment, that it was racist what he was doing. It’s a good thing we had that travel ban at the time. You know, the world has never experienced this, and I don’t think it’s a time to be political. I think it’s just time to get behind our government and have everybody do what they can. If you want to point blame after, that’s another story, but right now I think we all just really need to come together on this. To get back to your original question, I do appreciate that Trump is giving the briefings and on television every day giving out the information, and I think they have great people handling it. Just one more thing out side of that: Despite presidents, Congress, and political parties, this is the United States of America, and we’re a very adaptable people in situations like this, and I think we’re all going to get through it. My heart goes out to everyone.
Dennis Quaid has been around Hollywood long enough where he knows how bad this is and he also had the tools to steer the conversation away when it was getting too deep. He did not. He wanted these Fox News talking points out there. He genuinely thinks Trump – who is a slurring, flailing idiot hellbent on killing us all – is doing a good job, and that New York should have stockpiled their own supplies and that’s why it’s fine that Trump is only giving supplies to red states and on and on. I’m so tired. There really is no hope for these people. If they didn’t see it two years ago and they’re still not seeing it now, in the middle of a huge f–king catastrophe being currently mishandled by Trump, they’ll never see it.
Well f*@k you, Dennis.
And the horse he rode in on.
Wish I knew what hallucinogenic he’s on… could use some to escape the reality we’re in now!!
Seriously though… a friend of mine’s son (from NY) married into a dyed-in-wool republiTHUG family from Orange County (here in CA). They even got married at the Trump Golf Course *shudder*. Well, my friend is putting his son up for adoption: the son feels the say way Quaid does! Said the only thing that would’ve made him change his mind is if Twitler opened the country for Easter. My friend does NOT understand what happened to his son…
And he’s the more sane of the Quaid brothers.
Trump stole my governor’s order for supplies off a loading dock while it was in transit, and hasn’t paid us back. He has denied most of our requests for help and when he has sent us stuff, it has been only a small percentage of what we asked for. His treatment of our state necessitated our governor turning to China and Bob Kraft to get supplies for our hospitals, supplies we shared with New York.
My neighbor was one of the first virus patients in the US and she did not get it from anyone who had recently been to China.
It hasn’t really reached Montana yet where Quaid spends most of his time. He may not be so eager to praise Trump a month from now.
ETA And Bernie Sanders just suspended his campaign. The Bros are probably having a meltdown all over Twitter.
wrong place!
His nurse, I mean fiancee better get him down to aisle now to get that nest egg going.
Just sayin.
Holy hell. He’s the kinda MAGA that scares me because he doesn’t scream insults and shriek the talking points, he just calmly unleashes the propaganda and acts like Trump is a normal president, doing normal presidential things. Deflection and sidestepping, trying to play both sides, it all seems so rational (to someone who might live in a cave), except that it’s INSANE. I hope no one listens.
Did you see James Woods’ tweet? He admits he lies, but says Trump’s a BIGGER liar, and he can’t lie for Trump anymore.
Guess he DID finally find someone slimier then himself!
Well, I think that Dennis Quaid is a loser and a creep, so if we’re throwing opinions into a pot, that’s mine.
I also think that when there’s backlash against his particular expression of stupidity here, he will whine like they all do, because it give GOP stooges the tinglies when they can snivel about feeling picked on and bullied. Like Antonio Sabàto, for instance. Or that poor li’l nugget, IMPOTUS. (Thank the LORD he has Brielle on his side!)
I’m so tired of this schtick.
I will stop now, because all I’ve got left at this point is a string of curse words in Spanish.
Dennis Quaid is a goober.
FFS….I had my favourite DVDs of his movies “Undercover Blues” lined up for tonight’s viewing (trying to watch lighthearted comedies as a distraction) and was going for “Something to Talk About” after that. Now, I can’t because I’m likely to throw something at his stupid mug and I can’t afford to replace the screen. Is he watching the same BLOTUS (Biggest Liar of the United States) (I stole this from another celebitch, I think) we are? HOW can he think it’s okay to withhold safety equipment from democratic states???? Oh, man, I’m losing my mind.
R u serious Quaid? I think he lives in a bubble where this has not come to where he lives his privileged life yet. I don’t live in the USA but let me tell you that the world is looking at what is happening in the states as the example of everything that a gouvernment should not do. First have a lunatic as president. Second, appoint a bunch of random nobodies as advisers, like a daughter and a in-law. Disregard the experts, keep federal emergency stock for the federal emergency stock, prioritize economy instead of lives, saying there’s light at the end of the tunnel when everything is going down, that they have it under control, lies, lies, lies, get companies supplying the world to stop supplying the world to ship only for americans; I think that is a WAR CRIME against humanity, etc, etc, the list goes on and on. Omg. #livesmatter
Thank you, Dennis, for letting us know who and what you are.
Hey Dennis, why don’t you ask John Prine what he thinks.
Dennis Quaid is a moron and that’s been apparent for awhile.
“I don’t think it’s a time to be political.”
Spoken like a rich white male who is never affected by politics because it has always benefited him since the beginning of time.
I am DONE with people like this. Done.
Yup. I walked into my office the day after the orange menace was elected and a white male coworker said good morning to me and I yelled at him. I was just so shocked at him acting like nothing had changed. He went on to say that he didn’t think the person who got elected would make a difference in day-to-day life. Yeah, maybe for YOU, dude.
My LOUD response to the headline: “You’ve got to be kidding me, you stupid f*ck!”
$hit for brains.
Oh noooo Sinned! Now you’re dead to me!