Dennis Quaid thinks Donald Trump is ‘doing a good job’ during the pandemic

I guess I didn’t know, before now, that Dennis Quaid is a Republican? And he’s a supporter of Donald Trump. I don’t imagine that he’s one of those Git Er Done MAGA people, but he certainly sounds like he was fully briefed on all of the nonsensical Fox News talking points. Dennis gave an interview to the Daily Beast to promote his new podcast, The Dennissance, which launches today. The immediate questions posed to Quaid are not “gotcha” political questions, they’re simple questions about the pandemic and what he thinks about hospitals being under-resourced in a time of crisis. Quaid is the one who brings up (repeatedly) how Trump is going “a good job.” The f–k.

On undersupplied hospitals: “Well, to tell you the truth, I think the president is handling it in a good way. We see him on television every day, he’s involved, and the travel ban early on was a great idea—which he did in spite of protest about that. But I don’t want to get into the protest. I’m an independent—I’ve voted both ways throughout my life, swinging like a pendulum toward what the country needed at the time—and I think this might be an opportunity for the country to come together again. World War II did that for that generation, and this might be our defining moment of a generation. It’s going to be a different world, for sure, when all this is over, and hopefully we can all be a bit more unified.

How New York has asked for ventilators from the federal stockpile: “Well, New York had a chance to buy thousands of ventilators at a very good price like two years ago, but I don’t want to get into the finger-pointing, because Cuomo is doing a great job out there working for the people of his state. And I think Trump, no matter what anybody thinks of him, is doing a good job at trying to get these states—and all of the American people—what they need, and also trying to hold our economy together and be prepared for when this is all over. I don’t want to get into petty arguments about it. There’s a lot of talk about how South Korea handled the crisis, and the thing about South Korea is they’re still in a state of war with North Korea and are always on the alert for all kinds of threats—nuclear threats, biological threats—so I would imagine that had something to do with how quickly they were able to respond to it.

He’s pro-travel bans or something: “But Trump did do the travel ban to China, and then to Europe very quickly afterward, and he was castigated by a lot of members of Congress, who were just getting out of the impeachment, that it was racist what he was doing. It’s a good thing we had that travel ban at the time. You know, the world has never experienced this, and I don’t think it’s a time to be political. I think it’s just time to get behind our government and have everybody do what they can. If you want to point blame after, that’s another story, but right now I think we all just really need to come together on this. To get back to your original question, I do appreciate that Trump is giving the briefings and on television every day giving out the information, and I think they have great people handling it. Just one more thing out side of that: Despite presidents, Congress, and political parties, this is the United States of America, and we’re a very adaptable people in situations like this, and I think we’re all going to get through it. My heart goes out to everyone.