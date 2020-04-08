Ashley Graham puts on a full face of makeup for video chats, same

It seems like years ago when we were last yelling at Ashley Graham for changing her baby on the floor at a Staples and Instagramming it. That was just the beginning of March. Remember when we could go to Staples and touch stuff without disinfecting our hands? Staples is still open from what I can find, they’ve just cut their hours. I recently ordered Animal Crossing from their sister store, Best Buy online, and they had super fast shipping. (Not a plug they legitimately did.) I was pleased with that since my teenager is so bored. Thanks for listening to the minutiae of my life.
Anyway Ashley Graham is still out here shilling stuff and I can’t blame her for that. She’s a Revlon spokesperson and has a collaborative line with them called Tropical Vibes. It’s pretty and looks more suited to ladies with darker hair and coloring. I don’t think I could pull those colors off. She posted on Instagram that she does a full face of makeup for video chats and then she put in a plug for Revlon. It worked because we’re talking about it. (This story is already old, but I just saw it on People and wanted to talk about it.)
Anyone else wearing full glam to zoom meetings and dinner with the family?🙋🏻♀️ But in all honesty, getting ready and feeling like I am in my routine for a few minutes of the day gave me a short escape from the brain fog I’ve been feeling.
Wearing my @revlon Tropical Vibes collection (and trying to channel some warmer vibes in chilly Nebraska)
Honestly I usually put on makeup right when I get up, although some days I skip. This makes me feel normal and like I can get sh-t done. I feel naked without makeup and it gives me a sense that everything is ok. It also gives me perceived freedom, because I could theoretically go out and run errands if my face is on. You may have a different relationship to makeup and that’s cool. I don’t feel like myself without it.
I’m doing a large Zoom chat tonight at 4pm with friends from Twitter. If you’re on Twitter and want to come just tweet @celebitchy and I’ll DM you an invite. If you aren’t on Twitter and would like to join email me at info-at-celebitchy.com and I’ll send you the details. I hope to make it a weekly thing and am planning on doing signups on the site for it. If you come to the chat please turn your video on, but you don’t have to talk if you don’t want to!
On a different note, now that the world has changed so much, do we forgive minor celebrity transgressions like Ashley’s? Hers was dumb and self absorbed, but she’s a new mom and I tend to give her a pass.
She’s saying the right things definitely.
#IStayHomeFor my son, my family, my neighbors and YOU. We’re all being called on in different ways during this difficult time, and I also stay home for those who can’t. For those who will continue to care for us around the clock: our doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, overnight stockers, waste removal teams, doctors and scientists. I am feeling immense gratitude and appreciation for all of you and believe that we all need to do what we can to #flattenthecurve. Please during this time let’s treat each other with kindness; leave diapers and toilet paper on the shelves for others, help an elderly neighbor get groceries, support small businesses, call a friend who might be struggling right now. We need each other during times like these. Who are you all staying home for? ❤️ Thanks for nominating me @ddlovato! I challenge @theellenshow @lizakoshy @lizzobeeating @jayshetty
It’s an honor & privilege to be able to partner with @directrelief and to support my local NYC EMS workers (including firefighters and police offers) who are now required to wear PPE when responding to emergency calls but didn’t have enough protective equipment available to them. I was not expecting this video and my heart is so full thinking about all of the incredible work they are doing. I encourage all of you to support those who are keeping our country going; nurses, doctors, grocery store workers, delivery workers, waste management workers, police officers, firefighters, EMT workers, the list goes on and on. If you are in a position to donate PPE, I encourage you to join me. Otherwise, check in with anyone you know who is an essential worker, cook them a meal, ask them how you can help, and most importantly STAY INSIDE! Remember, small actions make big differences: just one sneaky hang out with a friend, even if you have both been following the rules, can end up causing a ripple effect and infecting so many others. Lets help our heroes keep saving the day ❤️
Since being home I realized I prefer myself being without makeup, I feel like I actually look better without it and the main reason I put makeup is because others do. That is a very strange to realize about oneself, trust me