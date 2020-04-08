Ashley Graham puts on a full face of makeup for video chats, same



It seems like years ago when we were last yelling at Ashley Graham for changing her baby on the floor at a Staples and Instagramming it. That was just the beginning of March. Remember when we could go to Staples and touch stuff without disinfecting our hands? Staples is still open from what I can find, they’ve just cut their hours. I recently ordered Animal Crossing from their sister store, Best Buy online, and they had super fast shipping. (Not a plug they legitimately did.) I was pleased with that since my teenager is so bored. Thanks for listening to the minutiae of my life.

Anyway Ashley Graham is still out here shilling stuff and I can’t blame her for that. She’s a Revlon spokesperson and has a collaborative line with them called Tropical Vibes. It’s pretty and looks more suited to ladies with darker hair and coloring. I don’t think I could pull those colors off. She posted on Instagram that she does a full face of makeup for video chats and then she put in a plug for Revlon. It worked because we’re talking about it. (This story is already old, but I just saw it on People and wanted to talk about it.)

Anyone else wearing full glam to zoom meetings and dinner with the family?🙋🏻‍♀️ But in all honesty, getting ready and feeling like I am in my routine for a few minutes of the day gave me a short escape from the brain fog I’ve been feeling. Wearing my @revlon Tropical Vibes collection (and trying to channel some warmer vibes in chilly Nebraska)

Honestly I usually put on makeup right when I get up, although some days I skip. This makes me feel normal and like I can get sh-t done. I feel naked without makeup and it gives me a sense that everything is ok. It also gives me perceived freedom, because I could theoretically go out and run errands if my face is on. You may have a different relationship to makeup and that’s cool. I don’t feel like myself without it.

On a different note, now that the world has changed so much, do we forgive minor celebrity transgressions like Ashley's? Hers was dumb and self absorbed, but she's a new mom and I tend to give her a pass.

On a different note, now that the world has changed so much, do we forgive minor celebrity transgressions like Ashley’s? Hers was dumb and self absorbed, but she’s a new mom and I tend to give her a pass.

She’s saying the right things definitely.

