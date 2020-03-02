Ashley Graham changed her baby’s diaper on the floor at a Staples: ok or not ok?



Ashley Graham has talked about her postpartum experiences since giving birth to her son, Isaac, in January. On Friday, Ashley shared a story that’s gotten a lot of her followers up in arms: She changed Isaac’s diaper on the floor of a Staples. That photo is above and here’s what she wrote:

Sh💩t just got real! First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!

Celebitchy has written stories about women who changed their babies’ diapers in public on tables: at a cafe and at a restaurant. Is this as bad as that? Nobody is eating in a Staples, but still. One commenter called Ashley “classless,” and another said that she was “craving attention.” Others supported Ashley and shared their own stories of needing to change diapers in public. A few days earlier, she had posted a video of herself using her breast pump while she was in an Uber, and people got annoyed about that, too.

I can’t decide if I’m more bothered by Ashley changing Isaac’s diaper in a public place or that she posted a photo rather than just tell the story later. I don’t have kids, but have been around enough infants to know that you have to be prepared to expect the unexpected. But…Staples has bathrooms. Was her air-conditioned car really that far away? She also mentioned that it was a “blow up” so it’s more of a mess to deal with than a typical diaper. Obviously, she wanted to get Isaac clean and comfortable again as quickly as possible, but still. It would have taken less than a minute to get to the restroom. She could have told a story about being a new mom and what a pain it is to deal with a messy diaper while out running errands. People would have sympathized with that.

