Ashley Graham changed her baby’s diaper on the floor at a Staples: ok or not ok?

Ashley Graham has talked about her postpartum experiences since giving birth to her son, Isaac, in January. On Friday, Ashley shared a story that’s gotten a lot of her followers up in arms: She changed Isaac’s diaper on the floor of a Staples. That photo is above and here’s what she wrote:
Sh💩t just got real! First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!
Celebitchy has written stories about women who changed their babies’ diapers in public on tables: at a cafe and at a restaurant. Is this as bad as that? Nobody is eating in a Staples, but still. One commenter called Ashley “classless,” and another said that she was “craving attention.” Others supported Ashley and shared their own stories of needing to change diapers in public. A few days earlier, she had posted a video of herself using her breast pump while she was in an Uber, and people got annoyed about that, too.
I can’t decide if I’m more bothered by Ashley changing Isaac’s diaper in a public place or that she posted a photo rather than just tell the story later. I don’t have kids, but have been around enough infants to know that you have to be prepared to expect the unexpected. But…Staples has bathrooms. Was her air-conditioned car really that far away? She also mentioned that it was a “blow up” so it’s more of a mess to deal with than a typical diaper. Obviously, she wanted to get Isaac clean and comfortable again as quickly as possible, but still. It would have taken less than a minute to get to the restroom. She could have told a story about being a new mom and what a pain it is to deal with a messy diaper while out running errands. People would have sympathized with that.
No. It’s not. You go out to the car, like every other parent I know has done during a diaper blow out.
Or just ask to use the bathrooms. It’s really not that difficult to ask and this way, there’s no employee that’ll have to deal with cleaning your baby’s poop from the floor. Middle of the alley is really for when you have absolutely no other choices, which is rarely the case. It’s not cool and it’s not cute
this is really gross to me. If I was shopping at Staples and came down the aisle to someone changing their kids super messy diaper in the middle of the floor, I’d be really disgusted.
Let’s face it: ANYONE who’s been around that “situation” knows it also stinks to high hell…and it travels! Take your kid out to the car!
Obviously there was someone WITH her (who took the pic!), that could’ve taken the baby out, or finished her shopping for her.
Nope…no excuse.
Oh man. One one hand, you want to be pro motherhood, pro child pro everything about being supportive of parents, but stuff like this def triggers the “ew” reaction, and you want to ask about the common decency that we should show each other in society. I believe Staples offers public bathrooms with changing tables. It should be done there. If Staples doesn’t offer that, public decency is to take the baby to your car. I can’t tell you how many times my car has become a makeshift changing station for everyone in the family.
Same here. I changed more diapers in my car than I like to remember.
Agreed! I live in NYC, so I don’t use a car, but there’s always somewhere to change a diaper that isn’t the middle of a retail aisle.
I thought the same- It’s not being anti-motherhood to take ten extra seconds to go to the bathroom. The floor is gross and unsanitary. And it’s super rude to everyone else. I hate this so much!
God. Shes being so extra with this. I get that she wants show people the difficulties of having a child but this is so ridiculous. I’m mean she has a car to change her child’s diaper
Ugh. Just take the baby out to the car! I’ve never heard of anyone doing this in the aisle of a store before. I’d be really grossed out if I walked by someone doing this. Plus the thought of putting the baby on the floor, even with a mat, is just so weird to me.
It’s time for Americans to really learn about germ theory. While breast fed baby poop isn’t as bad as an adult’s. It’s still not ok to expose others unnecessarily.
Wtf is she doing??!!! Not ok. Not even open for debate.
Yeah, I would have sought out a little privacy and most Staples do have bathrooms. But at least she had a changing mat and didn’t just use the floor.
Wow…. and they took pics? This is not about parenting this about bringing attention to themselves. Figured this would be a 3rd party/paparazzi deal when I clicked on the link – which would be bad enough……
It’s so that she can have an article about “mommy shaming” out by this Wednesday.
Never, ever okay. You’re releasing huge amounts of faecal matter into the atmosphere which is a massive health hazard and potentially very dangerous (Dr John Snow traced the 1851 cholera outbreak that killed thousands of people in London to a dirty nappy that a woman had washed in a public stream used for drinking water), not to mention exposing people to a horribly unedifying, vile sight and smell. It’s classless, tasteless and thoughtless
I have no idea why people think it’s fine to change a baby’s diaper wherever they please. Would you do this to a disabled adult you were caring for? Of course not! If you find yourself stranded somewhere there are TRULY no toilets, that’s one thing, but as stated in the article, Staples definitely have toilets. From the little I know of Ms Graham she seems quite thirsty, so perhaps she just hadn’t gotten enough attention that day.
Disgusting and unnecessary.
The thirst is strong with this one. She is exhausting, the constant need for attention ugh. I love how they even took a pic and documented it, wow, just wow.
I have raised two kids and never once had to do this, go to the damn car like everyone else does.
Absolutely not okay. it’s disgusting, unsanitary, and entitled. We live in a society, people!!
Wherever I’ve been with babies, I’ve had a car, a restroom or somewhere quiet and private. That picture is many more things than simply tacky. And it will be around forever so she and her kiddo can have their laughs twenty years from now about how awesome it is not to care what people think after posting on Twitter. I’m not sure I like her as much anymore.
Agreed, Mabs. Thirsty.
She is privileged and trying to show herself as an ordinary mom. She is a mom like everybody else whose done it. I better understand the pumping in the Uber, because I’ve been stuck in traffic in NYC for an hour trying to get someplace, but this is ridiculous. She should have taken him to a baby changing table in a restroom. That is what they are for.
No, this is attention seeking and absolutely disgusting on so many levels. I cannot stand when people do this, and I have a child so I know shit happens, but walk your ass to the bathroom or back to your car. This exposes the baby to germs and bacteria on the floor, also their genitals to god knows who walking by, AND you put other people at risk by exposing them to the contents of your child’s intestinal tract, which is dangerous and just gross. There’s NO excuse, some people just love the attention and are so selfish they don’t care. I’ve seen this done at a restaurant ON THE TABLE during busy dinner service, what’s wrong with people!
I’m pretty indifferent to this. I see the changing pad on the carpet so she’s doing her best to not contaminate the area. Most likely she panicked and her first thought was preventing the poop from getting all over her baby and herself – as blowouts can be tricky. Being a new mom is really hard. Lest we forget. You learn as you go.
Mom here. I get it. And I try to be supportive of parents in public because you don’t know what their day has been like, what their life is like, etc (“Oh wow that kid is just glued to that tablet. But maybe it’s the only way Mom can get some errands done in order to be able to play with their kid and spend quality time with them later.”) But there are like so many options in this situation…… go to your car. go to a restroom. ask an employee if there’s somewhere you can go because it’s an emergency…… and she had someone there to take a picture so it’s not like she was alone.
Maybe the bathroom at staples didn’t have a changing table? We road trip a lot and you’d be surprised how many gas stations don’t have changing tables. Our car is usually too full to have anywhere to lay the baby down to changer her. Gross and annoying for sure, but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do.
Maybe it didn’t but she’s changing him on the floor so she didn’t seem to need one anyway. I know bathroom floors are gross but shes using a changing pad as a barrier.
NO! That is a public health hazard. She obviously has no respect for others and really needs some education in the health and human decency arenas.
We get it Ashley you are a new mom experiencing what all of the moms know-sh!t happens.IF someone has a true emergency then whatever.This was posted to her insta,so it’s thirsty.
I never had to change a diaper in a store aisle,and if I did I wouldn’t have told anyone much less take a picture.
Is she in NY or LA? This looks like a NY Staples, which explains why no public bathroom and no car to go out to. That said, having been in this very situation in the city I would have asked to use the employee restroom! And if denied, take the baby to the nearest Starbucks or wherever. Gross and unsanitary — for the baby and everyone shopping/working there — to change your little one on the floor of a store like that.
Always had an extra outfit with me (for blowout situations) and never would consider doing this. For me it’s grossness factor before the health factor. She’s entitled and she obviously enjoys documenting herself. Ashley, no one cares about your kid or his blowout. Would have held a higher opinion of you if you had not posted this. No we know you literally don’t think your (your kid’s) shit stinks.
I’ve noticed- and it’s not just her -Once people become parents, a lot of them suddenly share WAY too much about their kids bodily functions. Nobody cares about your kids blow out. Nobody. Period. Please stop posting Facebook updates about it
I’ve done this once or twice out of desperation if there is no restroom and my car was far away or I didn’t drive. She’s still attention seeking as hell because I was so embarrassed when I did and sure as hell didn’t take a photo.
Related rants: 1) Put more changing tables in men’s restrooms. My husband has ended up in this situation more than me simply because the men’s room isn’t equipped. Which leads me to 2) if you don’t have kids don’t use the “family” restroom. More than once I’ve been out with my baby and toddler with a stroller waiting on someone without kids leisurely taking a dump in the family restroom (when regular restrooms were right there). We need that space!
sometimes the family room is also the only room large enough for someone needing to change a colostomy bag or tend to another, hidden physical challenge. Please don’t judge. You don’t know what’s happening under someone’s clothing.
No criticism from me, just keep being the best mommy you can be!
You think she’s being a good mother by exposing the public to God-knows what biohazard and her child to the filthy floor and posting it to Instagram? Really?
The baby is really small still. Clearly she’s not single-moming this so the kid didn’t need to go to a damn Staples? I hope parents don’t come at me for this but small babies don’t need to go absolutely everywhere? Feces in public is not okay and baby poo isn’t cuter than anyone else’s. It’s feces. She really is doing the Motherhood to the MAXX thing.
Yeah no. Sorry. I have a little girl and am fully experienced in diaper blowout situations…But unless Ashley had walked over to Staples (which I highly doubt) just go to your car and do it in the backseat. Easy. Or a bathroom. I feel she posted this pic to generate controversy and get attention because inevitably people are going to have opinions about this.
“No bathroom in sight” what a straight up lie. Staples has bathrooms. Does she realize that we “regular people” know these things? If Staples gets wind of this I’m sure her claim will be refuted because that makes them look bad.
Graham annoys the heeeeeeeel out of me. And yeah I doubt her child will appreciate its lil moon having gone viral when they’re old enough to understand.
Also a POOPED DIAPER IN PUBLIC ON THE FLOOR? That’s nasty!! If it’s an actual blowout you know it was a disaster and not well contained. That’s something you go to your car for, lord Jesus fix it.
The child deserves privacy too.
She really needs constant validation, doesn’t she? There are certainly restrooms in any retail establishment, use them.
Man, I must be super tired because I misread that headline and thought it said she changed her baby on the floor of the STAPLES CENTER! I was super surprised and alarmed, then saw it was just a regular Staples. I’m going to refill my coffee…
big nope. and I’m tired of the “_____ shaming” excuse that people now use for all crappy behavior. pun intended.
I would never have changed a diaper in the aisle. It’s just not practical, particularly with blowout diapers. You’re never going to get the kid properly clean, plus it’s groce and unhygienic for everyone involved. Changing rooms are there for a reason.
Look, I’ll just add that I’m not a mom, but until these comments I didn’t know so many moms took their babies to the car to change a diaper. What do you do if you didn’t drive or don’t have a car when running errands? In my panic I don’t know that my first instinct would have been to go to a car.