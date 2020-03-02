Duchess Meghan apparently will leave Archie in Canada with Auntie Jessica Mulroney

As always, I continue to enjoy the saltiness of the British tabloids over anything and everything involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Back when Harry and Meghan returned to the UK in early January, it took the papers days to realize that Meg and Harry did not bring Archie back with them, and that Meghan clearly had only intended to stay in Britain for a few days before dropping the Sussexit announcement. Well, I wondered if Meghan would bring Archie for this last “royal tour” of the UK for the next week, and it looks like she will not. Archie will stay in Canada with Auntie Jessica Mulroney. And the Brits are weeping salty-ass tears about that AND the “security costs.”
Meghan Markle is not expected to bring son Archie with her when she joins Prince Harry in Britain this week for their last round of royal engagements. The Queen, 93, and Prince Philip, 98, are said to be ‘very sad’ by the news, having seen so little of Archie since his birth, according to the Sunday Times.
It is believed that Archie, who has yet to set foot on UK soil this year, will remain with the Sussexes’ nanny, and with Meghan’s friend Jessica Mulroney. Archie’s last official sighting was in a photograph with his father the Duke of Sussex, posted to the Sussex Royal Instagram account last New Year’s Eve.
Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave Archie behind is also thought to add another £50,000 to the royal couple’s security bill, The Sun reports. A royal insider told the paper: ‘Meghan’s London jaunt is proving a real headache.’
They added: ‘It’s an expensive time just when the costs of looking after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are under scrutiny.’
The Sun and the Daily Mail are just throwing out wild numbers in the hopes of agitating an already racist & pressed readership. How dare Meghan… have security for a baby. How dare she not bring Archie into a hostile environment, which has been made more so by the racist press? Yeah, that’s what it amounts too. Plus, it’s probably just easier for Archie to stay on Canadian time and not mess up his sleep schedule too much. Still, just know that I find the But The Security Costs issue to be the new But Her Emails. Same people arguing the same things too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
Yeah given the amount of vitriol and threats going their way, I’d leave my kid out of it too. And frankly I doubt Elizabeth really cares.
I think they are just ticking the boxes til the end of March. I’m excited to see what they do once they are off the leash.
Plus I have to say it makes me a little happy every time M&H manage to pull the rug from under the British press.
Agree. It will be interesting to see how much they appease the Q. At this point they should only do exactly what they want, nothing more. I have a feeling they are going to be harassed non-stop since the royal family are all such douches.
I have a hunch they may be quietly laying the groundwork for Meghan to skip out on the UK trip altogether.
@enny, if I were Meghan I’d skip the whole thing- she owes them nothing. But I think she’ll go because she has organizations that she wants to continue to support.
The Queen had months with the baby just beside her house. It would take few miles (I take the enormity of the palace’s size) to visit him. And Phillip, well… that’s a joke. I’m very sure he cares very little for the bi-racial son of an actress. If she really cared about the baby welfare, she would take the same measures to protect him and the parents from nasty and racist attacks.
Come on, the queen left London for her vacations while her husband of more than sixty years was going to the hospital in London! She didn’t even care to make a quick detour to see how he was doing. Seriously, she is melting for the baby? Really?
Hope it’s true that Archie is staying in Canada, but I know the tabs don’t know if he’ll be with Jessica. They just like throwing her name out to further piss off readers.
If they flew him over privately, that would be a problem.
If they flew him over on a commercial flight, that would be a problem because of the risk to his health.
If they brought him, he would be subject to the disgusting press and their bile.
Best decision to leave him where he is with someone he knows and they trust and not put him at risk of infection by taking him on a flight.
There’s a virus spreading at an alarming rate I would leave my infant child at home too. It’s not like the press is going to see Archie anyway. Why disrupt his schedule for this? If members of the family want to see him (highly doubt but whatever), FaceTime exists.
I wouldn’t bring my baby to the UK either! The press and tabloid media have made it too dangerous for an innocent baby to come to the UK. Let that statement sink in.
Sadly, you are so right. It would likely be unsafe for them to bring their baby along. The racists are incandescent with narcissistic rage.
The UK, like the US, appears to be infected with it right now.
I would not bring my baby to those $shit heels either. Technically the Queen has custody over the minor royal grandchildren and seeing as she has been acting saltier that the Dead Sea I would not have my precious baby within her reach either.
Plus lets be real with the threat from racists, Coronavirus and the general plague that is the Royal Family I would not bring my kid either, especially as the British media are clamoring to see just how white he is, that is their interest in this, they need to know how white he is and adjust their malice accordingly.
Technically she doesn’t. This has been disproven time and time and time again. It’s a left over royal prerogative from the 1700s. It was never an act of parliament and would never even come close to being enforced in the modern court system. The UK may have a outdated monarchist set up but we are certainly not in the business of taking children away from their parents for no earthly reason royal or not. The royal family follows laws (with the exception of a few very specific loopholes) like everyone else. The queen doesn’t get to snatch and relocate children. Come on now with this. It pops up on these threads all the time.
Source: IAAL
Exactly. Even if she did have custody, it’s 2020. Nobody would support The Queen taking a baby from its parents. I kind of wish this fantasy world where that’s a real risk was real, because that would be the end of monarchy right there.
Plus why would they chance it with Coronavirus? If she did bring Archie there would be claims that she was being irresponsible. The BM are incredibly hostile. The queen didn’t attend Archie’s christening; Charles didn’t see him until 8 days after his birth, I doubt they are in the least bit “saddened”. Why on earth would they disturb Archie for all that shit?
With regards to the BM mostly The Fail:
“The Sun and the Daily Mail are just throwing out wild numbers in the hopes of agitating an already racist & pressed readership.”
Read this story on Sunday in The Fail. 9K+ click$ in 11 hours.
The BM is about nothing but money.
I’m glad they’re leaving him in Canada, sends a powerful signal that they will do everything they can to protect their son. I also think the racism from the BRF and the media really ramped up when Meghan became pregnant, because the reality of mixing Harry’s “pure blueblood” lines with Meghan’s threatened their deeply rooted sense of white supremacy… Really, I think Archie is what broke things between Harry and his family…and I’m not sure it can be un-broken…
Well….. Of course the comfort of Archie is a big card to consider and no mother would like to mess up the biological clock for iddle reasons. But even less a mother would like to leave her little baby behind, specially of so tender age, with strangers.
No matter how much she trusts and loves her girlfriend and her nanny, MM already showed loud and clear she’s very protective. It would be a lot more logical and acceptable if he was with her mother: then, it would make sense. With her friend and nanny (or nannies)??!! I don’t think so.
Those trips leaving behind a so small baby don’t look right to me. Please, nothing to do with conspiracy theories. It sounds to me more like … precautions.
“it would be a lot more logical and acceptable if he was with her mother”
To WHO. To you? Because you’ve embraced a dated outlook on how a mother has to be tethered to her baby at all times? Get out of here with that attitude of what’s ‘acceptable’ for another mother to do.
Suppose you’d rather the small baby risk picking up a carona virus because it would be ‘more acceptable’?
@Erinn- I think @Lucy meant Meghan’s mother, but I agree that Meghan can leave Archie with anyone she wants to.
I agree, @Lucy. Something seems very off with her leaving him so often on another continent for several days/a week at a time. I don’t know many mothers that would willingly do that not once but many times. When I was pregnant I was totally ready to not have baby disrupt my life, take trips, go out without him but those damn hormones flood in after the birth and make it almost impossible to be ok leaving him for even a few hours, especially as an infant. They make you anxious and a little crazy in my experience. I hope little Archie has someone that is always there (his nanny, hopefully) and loves him like his mom/dad and provides that stability that babies need. I understand not wanting him to be exposed to Coronovirus but the first deaths are occurring in Washington state, right nearby.
Yet again, it’s all such b.s. Where is the discussion of security costs for Kate when leaves some of the kids at home with the nanny?
And the kicker: ‘The Queen, 93, and Prince Philip, 98, are said to be ‘very sad’ by the news, having seen so little of Archie since his birth, according to the Sunday Times.’ Seriously? He lived at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where the Queen lives! Was the Queen so eager to see Archie then? Please. The logic is so inconsistent and flawed.
I have to travel twice this months and I’m already convinced I’m going to get corona. I’d leave my baby at home too.
I doubt Archie will be with Jessica. Jessica was away working the last time they claimed Jessica was taking care of Archie.
‘Meghan’s London jaunt is proving a real headache.’
this is hilarious! she’s returning to the UK at the behest of TQ to fulfill final royal duties, but it’s a “jaunt”!
Also leaving Archie is just sensible. Whatever she does she won’t win.
The reporters are sure schizophrenic. After the documentary in October they said family had distanced themselves& nobody was calling& texting the Sussexes. Then when it was announced they weren’t going to do Sandringham Christmas it became, everyone will miss them, Philip& the Queen may die of a broken heart from missing Archie. This is a continuation of that.
I know of a business& law firm in London that sent employees to work from home because of coronavirus. At my work place there is a work travel ban in place. If these reports are true wouldn’t blame Sussexes for not bringing an infant over for a few days.
This is ridiculous. The coronavirus is now in the UK and Europe, so even though babies do not seem to be in the worst case scenario group, this is just the smartest decision from that perspective alone. Are the DM readers that ignorant?
As someone who has moved from my country I can vauch that within normal families this wouldn’t be an issue at all. To have good relationships both sides need to try to stay in touch.
With the virus that is going around I wouldn’t take a baby on a commercial flight, and god knows what the reaction would be if they flew privately!
She is not cutting anyone off from the royal family. There is a coronavirus spreading so she wouldnt risk archie to that. The Cambridge kids don’t even care about Archie as they are not at the age to care about their cousin. Archie doesnt even know what cousins are to him. Archie has barely been outta the UK for 3 months and everyone is acting like he has been gone for 17 years and he is about to graduate. Meghan isn’t the only parent here, Harry is a parent too. He and Meghan made a decision together also…THIS AINT OUR BABY.
lolllll you came to the wrong place with this nonsense.
I think it’s killing them because the British media know that pictures of Archie bring clicks and views. Think of all the photo ops they could have milked for months after this short visit…who does Archie resemble ( racist and non racist versions of that story). See Meghan turn the baby away from the queen ( as she turns to the side to pat his back and burp him at a royal event.) See Prince Charles look wistful as Harry and Meghan walk away from him with Archie ( to change his diaper but hey, we’re not after the truth here) . Does Meghan make baby Archie bow to the queen? No? What a Hollywood faker after all we’ve done for her. See FFQ play peekaboo with archie while they wait for the queen…no folks, it’s not the FFQ and FFK’s fault they’re not living here…it’s all Meghans fault.
It’s the loss of revenue that hurts…not the security costs. And of course if Meghan opts to stay home w Archie…well…then the tabs could go with “ Divorce is imminent.”
What do you make a bet someone subjects Meghan to a truly heinous reentry coronavirus exams