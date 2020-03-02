Duchess Meghan apparently will leave Archie in Canada with Auntie Jessica Mulroney

As always, I continue to enjoy the saltiness of the British tabloids over anything and everything involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Back when Harry and Meghan returned to the UK in early January, it took the papers days to realize that Meg and Harry did not bring Archie back with them, and that Meghan clearly had only intended to stay in Britain for a few days before dropping the Sussexit announcement. Well, I wondered if Meghan would bring Archie for this last “royal tour” of the UK for the next week, and it looks like she will not. Archie will stay in Canada with Auntie Jessica Mulroney. And the Brits are weeping salty-ass tears about that AND the “security costs.”

Meghan Markle is not expected to bring son Archie with her when she joins Prince Harry in Britain this week for their last round of royal engagements. The Queen, 93, and Prince Philip, 98, are said to be ‘very sad’ by the news, having seen so little of Archie since his birth, according to the Sunday Times. It is believed that Archie, who has yet to set foot on UK soil this year, will remain with the Sussexes’ nanny, and with Meghan’s friend Jessica Mulroney. Archie’s last official sighting was in a photograph with his father the Duke of Sussex, posted to the Sussex Royal Instagram account last New Year’s Eve. Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave Archie behind is also thought to add another £50,000 to the royal couple’s security bill, The Sun reports. A royal insider told the paper: ‘Meghan’s London jaunt is proving a real headache.’ They added: ‘It’s an expensive time just when the costs of looking after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are under scrutiny.’

The Sun and the Daily Mail are just throwing out wild numbers in the hopes of agitating an already racist & pressed readership. How dare Meghan… have security for a baby. How dare she not bring Archie into a hostile environment, which has been made more so by the racist press? Yeah, that’s what it amounts too. Plus, it’s probably just easier for Archie to stay on Canadian time and not mess up his sleep schedule too much. Still, just know that I find the But The Security Costs issue to be the new But Her Emails. Same people arguing the same things too.