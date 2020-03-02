“Judge Judy is ending after 25 seasons, but she’ll be back!” Links

Judge Judy is ending after 25 seasons, but she’s not retiring!
Photos credit: WENN and Getty
It’s always so amusing to me how happy and energized she looks in ‘regular’ photos compared to when she’s staring at idiots on the show.
I just adore Judge Judy! I’m glad she’s not gone for good.
She gives the best “withering glare” I’ve ever seen.
Judy is backing Bloomberg so peace out, JJ. I hope she finds some cozy nook on extended cable and any influence she caries rides off into the sunset with her. I recall one episode of Judge Judy where she corrected a girls grammar when she said “I seen it” and JJ said “YOU SAW IT!” That is one of my biggest grammar pet peeves so no ill-will towards her, just hope she doesn’t stump too hard for Bloomberg.