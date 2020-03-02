“Judge Judy is ending after 25 seasons, but she’ll be back!” Links
  • March 02, 2020

  • By Celebitchy
  • Links

2019 Daytime Emmy Awards
Judge Judy is ending after 25 seasons, but she’s not retiring!
[Socialite Life]
Cat stuck on electric pole rescued by Toronto Hydro [Dlisted]
Sandra Oh in a cute polka dot dress [LaineyGossip]
Dries Van Noten runway looks [Go Fug Yourself]
The Invisible Man was top at the box office [Pajiba]
Review of The Invisible Man (spoilers) [Jezebel]
Public Enemy fired Flavor Flav over political differences [Towleroad]
Shailene Woodley and Caitriona Balfe at the Stella McCartney show [Just Jared]
Janelle Monae is working this Balmain look [RCFA]

The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Arrivals

Photos credit: WENN and Getty

5 Responses to ““Judge Judy is ending after 25 seasons, but she’ll be back!” Links”

  1. Erinn says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    It’s always so amusing to me how happy and energized she looks in ‘regular’ photos compared to when she’s staring at idiots on the show.

    Reply
  2. NVYwife27 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    I just adore Judge Judy! I’m glad she’s not gone for good.

    Reply
  3. NVYwife27 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    Reply
  4. Jaded says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    She gives the best “withering glare” I’ve ever seen.

    Reply
  5. Ann says:
    March 2, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Judy is backing Bloomberg so peace out, JJ. I hope she finds some cozy nook on extended cable and any influence she caries rides off into the sunset with her. I recall one episode of Judge Judy where she corrected a girls grammar when she said “I seen it” and JJ said “YOU SAW IT!” That is one of my biggest grammar pet peeves so no ill-will towards her, just hope she doesn’t stump too hard for Bloomberg.

    Reply

