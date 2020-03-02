VF: Prince Harry is apparently sad, emotional & bittersweet about leaving? LOL.

Just to be clear, I’ll do this one more time: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan wanted to continue to work for the royal family. They were negotiating that quietly – and being given the run-around – when the story was leaked by Kensington Palace. The story quickly became “Meghan and Harry are leaving the UK!” Even though they clearly said, ‘we’d actually like to be part-time, we need some distance from the smears and racism.’ The Queen got petty and said NUH-UH and so they were kicked out, and still the conversation was “this is what they CHOSE!” Now that royal reporters are faced with the dull-ass Cambridges as their only full-time “young” royal couples, they’re trying to make the narrative into “poor Harry is going to miss us dreadfully, he’s going to be homesick and he’ll leave Meghan and his child and come back to us.” Truly. Even Harry turning up in the UK looking fit, well-rested, happy and relaxed couldn’t stop this current narrative: Poor Harry, He’s SO SAD To Leave. From Katie Nicholl’s Vanity Fair story:

While aides say [the Sussexes] will be back in the U.K. regularly, Canada will be their new home as the couple embark on a transitional year working out how to become financially independent. “It’s an emotional time for him in many ways,” one of the Prince’s oldest friends told Vanity Fair. “I think in many ways it’s bittersweet. He’s always wanted to have a regular life and to get away from the spotlight, and that’s what he’s doing, but it basically means walking away from his family. Harry’s a loving loyal guy so that will be very hard for him.” In essentially quitting the royal family (and becoming the first royals to do so since the abdication of Edward VIII), Harry and Meghan are breaking away from The Firm to forge a new way of life. According to Ken Wharfe, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard who watched Harry and William grow up, the late Princess would have “applauded” Harry’s decision to break the mold and do things differently. “Diana always said you have to make your own way in this family and Harry is doing that,” he said. “I think she’d applaud him for what he’s doing but I think she would advise him to think very carefully about what he does next and to take some time. Harry has made the choice to go and now he has to start all over again and I suspect it’s going to be a long road. He effectively has to re brand himself.” The “just call me Harry” impulse may be something he inherited from Diana. “His mother used to say ‘I wish I was normal’ and I would say you can do normal things but you will never be normal,” Wharfe said. “It’s the same for Harry.” Though the circumstances surrounding Harry’s departure as a senior royal could not be more different from Diana’s, there is still, Wharfe said, a “genuine sadness over what he’s letting go.” He continued, “I know he was immensely proud to be a part of the Royal Family and to be able to continue his mother’s work. He has also always had a great respect for the Queen. Harry was a key player in the Royal Family, he was always going to be. Now he’s leaving which is very sad for everyone involved.” …Privately, Harry has told friends that losing his [HRH] title is ‘a small price to pay’. Being sixth in line to the throne, (a position he retains) he will never be normal, but this is as close to normal as he can hope to be.

[From Vanity Fair]

I think Britain is in need of country-wide therapy for their projection issues. Harry’s not sad. It’s not bittersweet. He tried to leave the door open to bring his family back at some point and continue doing royal work, but his family threw him out and so he was like, alright, we don’t want to be here anymore. He might have been sad at one point, but that sadness came from the realization that his brother is a petty a-hole who threw him (Harry) under the bus constantly. Maybe Harry is sad because the Queen, nor anyone else in his family, had his back or even stood up for his wife and child. But the idea that Harry is quietly nursing a broken heart because this will be his “final” week in the UK? GMAFB. Harry’s all “buh-bye!”