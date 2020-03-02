VF: Prince Harry is apparently sad, emotional & bittersweet about leaving? LOL.

Just to be clear, I’ll do this one more time: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan wanted to continue to work for the royal family. They were negotiating that quietly – and being given the run-around – when the story was leaked by Kensington Palace. The story quickly became “Meghan and Harry are leaving the UK!” Even though they clearly said, ‘we’d actually like to be part-time, we need some distance from the smears and racism.’ The Queen got petty and said NUH-UH and so they were kicked out, and still the conversation was “this is what they CHOSE!” Now that royal reporters are faced with the dull-ass Cambridges as their only full-time “young” royal couples, they’re trying to make the narrative into “poor Harry is going to miss us dreadfully, he’s going to be homesick and he’ll leave Meghan and his child and come back to us.” Truly. Even Harry turning up in the UK looking fit, well-rested, happy and relaxed couldn’t stop this current narrative: Poor Harry, He’s SO SAD To Leave. From Katie Nicholl’s Vanity Fair story:
While aides say [the Sussexes] will be back in the U.K. regularly, Canada will be their new home as the couple embark on a transitional year working out how to become financially independent.
“It’s an emotional time for him in many ways,” one of the Prince’s oldest friends told Vanity Fair. “I think in many ways it’s bittersweet. He’s always wanted to have a regular life and to get away from the spotlight, and that’s what he’s doing, but it basically means walking away from his family. Harry’s a loving loyal guy so that will be very hard for him.”
In essentially quitting the royal family (and becoming the first royals to do so since the abdication of Edward VIII), Harry and Meghan are breaking away from The Firm to forge a new way of life. According to Ken Wharfe, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard who watched Harry and William grow up, the late Princess would have “applauded” Harry’s decision to break the mold and do things differently. “Diana always said you have to make your own way in this family and Harry is doing that,” he said. “I think she’d applaud him for what he’s doing but I think she would advise him to think very carefully about what he does next and to take some time. Harry has made the choice to go and now he has to start all over again and I suspect it’s going to be a long road. He effectively has to re brand himself.”
The “just call me Harry” impulse may be something he inherited from Diana. “His mother used to say ‘I wish I was normal’ and I would say you can do normal things but you will never be normal,” Wharfe said. “It’s the same for Harry.”
Though the circumstances surrounding Harry’s departure as a senior royal could not be more different from Diana’s, there is still, Wharfe said, a “genuine sadness over what he’s letting go.” He continued, “I know he was immensely proud to be a part of the Royal Family and to be able to continue his mother’s work. He has also always had a great respect for the Queen. Harry was a key player in the Royal Family, he was always going to be. Now he’s leaving which is very sad for everyone involved.”
…Privately, Harry has told friends that losing his [HRH] title is ‘a small price to pay’. Being sixth in line to the throne, (a position he retains) he will never be normal, but this is as close to normal as he can hope to be.
I think Britain is in need of country-wide therapy for their projection issues. Harry’s not sad. It’s not bittersweet. He tried to leave the door open to bring his family back at some point and continue doing royal work, but his family threw him out and so he was like, alright, we don’t want to be here anymore. He might have been sad at one point, but that sadness came from the realization that his brother is a petty a-hole who threw him (Harry) under the bus constantly. Maybe Harry is sad because the Queen, nor anyone else in his family, had his back or even stood up for his wife and child. But the idea that Harry is quietly nursing a broken heart because this will be his “final” week in the UK? GMAFB. Harry’s all “buh-bye!”
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
I am seeing a lot of Charles in Harry’s face when he smiles.
Agreed. As they get older, Harry looks more like Charles (especially the set of his eyes and his nose) and William looks more like Diana and the Spencers. William even has Diana’s facial expressions.
Yeah, he looks the happiest we’ve seen him in a while. All those ‘Meg’s making him miserable’ stories last year were actually just about the people writing those stories who made him miserable Get it, Daily Fail?
I quite enjoyed the royal reporters wailing “Harry frowned at me! Meghan must be making him miserable!”
I can see the queen backing down in a year and allowing the Sussexes to work part time like the Kent’s.
You know they’ve lost the narrative when implying Charles+Camilla and Will+ Kate are the new “Fab Four.” Good laugh at that one.
Is it that hard to believe that he could possibly sad about leaving everything he’s known behind? Shitty family and all, it’s still HIS family. It’s no different than Meghan feeling sad about the lead up to her wedding. Her dad was a PoS, but it still hurt her that he couldn’t put on a smiling face and just get through the wedding for her.
While I do think he’ll be better off in his new life – it still would be a bit sad that things went the way they did. Sad that people didn’t have your back. Sad that you’re moving to a new country so far from where you’ve grown up. I think both Meghan and Harry have reasons to feel sort of bittersweet about everything. They’re happy to be together, but it’s still sad that people failed them.
I came here to say this but you did it better than me! I’m sure he is sad, reflective, disappointed. I doubt very much he’s overjoyed to be leaving.
Yep +2
You can be relieved because you know it is the right decision while being sad cause they are your close family and you need to break free from them. It does take time to heal.
But Erinn you applyng way too much logic here. The kind of bittersweet sadness you describing is NOT the tabloids are talking about and you know it.
what other sort of bittersweet sadness is there?
no matter how awful his family or the press was, leaving your country is always hard and i say this as an expat of nearly 10 years now.
i left for many reasons (tiny conservative african country), but your homeland is always home
Oh I’m sure they were trying to use it as an insult. But they’re not mutually exclusive is all I’m saying. I think it’s just a different kind of detrimental to say that he couldn’t possibly be at all upset. The idea of him being completely ‘meh’ on the situation makes him seem less than human. There’s a healthy balance between him not being upset and being SOOOOO SAD, POOR HARRY haha.
At the end of the day though, the tabs just want to get their clicks in, and any story will do. It’s pretty pathetic.
Different strokes for different folks I suppose. Not everyone feels sad and bittersweet
about leaving a life they’ve known all their life. When I left my country and all my family, I was fleeing not only for my own safety but also for my children’s. 25 years later and I’ve never felt any sadness about leaving that life and abusive toxic relationship. The people who were the reason we left our country have passed on, but even when I go back whenever I do, I still feel the same way. No sadness no nothing; even though I love my siblings (that are still back home) to death, I’ve still never felt sadness for leaving that relationship.
That said though, IMO the tabloids were implying that Harry is sad and going back to the UK and leaving again to go back to Canada is bittersweet because he never wanted to leave his family but that horrible black woman made him. This is keeping feeding into the narrative that Harry has no agency, he a wimp, he just does what Meghan tell him to. Weak Harry would have loved to remain in the UK but that overbearing black woman won’t let him so he’s really sad about leaving in Canada blah blah blah blah.
Yeah I agree here. Bittersweet doesn’t mean he’s wavering on his decision. I think he is confident and happy in the path they are taking. It doesn’t make it any less sad that it came to this. And even as happy as he is, he is leaving the only life he’s known up to this point and that comes with its own set of goodbyes that will be hard. Worth it? Of course. But still not all sunshine and roses.
so true and so well said
Kaiser acknowledges that in the post though – she said “Maybe Harry is sad because the Queen, nor anyone else in his family, had his back or even stood up for his wife and child.”
And along those lines I can see Harry being sad that his family isn’t who he thought they were.
I had a very toxic sister and I was always sad that we didn’t have a relationship, but not sad on the other hand bc I didn’t want a relationship with HER. I image Harry may feel similarly – he’s sad it came to this because of his family, but he’s not sad about moving on with Meghan and Archie.
I think he’s probably sad about it all, really. Like not in a “oh god my life is over!” kind of way, but a “wow, I guess that chapter of my life is closing”.
I think your situation with your sister is pretty much what Harry is going through. It’s a shame that things have to go a certain way, but you need to do what’s best for yourself and your family. I had to deal with some really toxic factions of my inlaws – it used to upset me so much. I never felt good enough, never felt welcomed. It took a while for me to realize that no matter what I did or didn’t do, they’d never be happy. It was outside of my power. But I also eventually realized that I was too good for them and I wasn’t going to go grovel to bullies. I think probably M&H feel like that in a way, as well. And cutting that out of my life was a great move – but it still did bug me a bit deep down.
It’s a tricky situation. I really hope they feel like they’ve made the right one, regardless of how hard it is going to be in some aspects.
I agree with you, Erinn. And I empathize.
Came here to say what you said ERINN – but you put it way better than I could have. He is still leaving everything hes known and family he probably loves he wont get to see as often like his nieces and nephews.
100%
I agree, he’s not a robot. I think people are romanticizing this split way too much. It’s a massive transition for him and a completely different lifestyle. Change is never easy.
lol Katie Nicholl is the *worst*
I dont know, Rebecca English is pretty bad too. Her hatchet pieces in the Fail are awful – & she really seems like she’s out for blood.
On a good day, Becky English despises the Duchess of the Sussex. But, with the lawsuit against the Fail, I think she was given orders to do as much damage to the Sussexes’ character and reputation as legally possible in her articles, videos and SM. To add to that, I believe she and Lil’ Dick Palmer are prolific trolls, monitoring and tainting gossip and SM sites.
@Carmen Becky English is out-of-the-park racist. Does anyone remember her reference to Meghan’s ‘exotic blood’? She’s utter trash. I hope she’s named in the lawsuit
I don’t think it’s far fetched to say it’s bittersweet – how could it not be? Harry had to leave his home country and cut off his family because they were horrible to his wife and child. Even though I’m sure he’s confident he did the right thing, I’m sure it’s bittersweet to recognize the situation for what is it. Bittersweet doesn’t mean he’s conflicted – it means amidst the happiness of leaving is sadness that the situation warranted the exit.
I’m sure he is a bit sad when he thinks about what his family are like. His eyes have been opened.
And again, anyone who thinks that even if Meghan and Harry do split in the future that he’d come running straight back to the royal fold is deluded. He’s wanted out for years and there’s no way he’d leave his little boy.
I am Magine he said because his family is terrible, but that’s probably about it.
Cognitive dissonance is strong amongst the British media/RRs. Guess they have to change the narrative to deflect from their role in the smear campaign. That may be a reason for so many of these sob stories….the cabal and royal adjacent know they won’t have Harry to cash in on anymore. And also, just to add, if all these royal adjacent people like “ Ken Wharfe, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard“ can still milk their connections to make money, then no worries about the Sussexes becoming financially independent.
Btw….Vice has an upcoming documentary that looks interesting: https://youtu.be/mqcYUGh0m2I
Thanks for sharing the clip and also a heads up to avoid the comments at the bottom of the clip, clearly DM bots have made their way to YouTube. 🤬
Maybe. Realizing your family is a douche family sucks lemons, but the pics of him lately illustrate earned relief and weightless happiness.
Both things can be true at once – we all pointed out just how much She had to change, adapt to and flat out give up to move to the UK initially, now he is facing some of the same feelings. I think it would be perfectly normal to be excited about the future while being bittersweet about the past.
Katie nicholls and her inaccuracies- he didn’t lose HRH. It’s been agreed not to use it.
I’m sure it is bittersweet. Diana said that the royals were lovely until she actually married in& maybe that’s been the harsh reality for Harry& Meghan. In hour of need certainly looks like they were abandoned& that has got to hurt.
One of Harry’s oldest friends – Piggy or Porky or Skippy, whatever he’s called, perhaps? The one who was phased out because of malign behaviour towards Harry’s future wife?
As for Bloody Katie Nicholls – I wish she’d disappear up her own fundament; she’s been most of the way up it, and speaking out of it, for years
Isn’t Katie Nichols the reporter accused of hacking into phones to get exclusives on celebrities?
I think she was buying illegally obtained information, rather than directly hacking or instructing hacking? The implication seemed to be that she knew where it was coming from though.
Of course he is. To think otherwise would be silly. England is his home, it’s where his friends are, it’s where his family is. No matter what problems are there, England is still his home.
If they keep Frogmore then they will still be spending time in England. Sure they will be there for decent time over Invictus. And definitely will be things he will miss he has spent lots of time away from England regularly and he’s spoken in interviews since his army deployment of enjoying getting away from tabloid culture in England
England’s also the place where people threatened his life for being a race traitor& where press prefer to monster his wife& him as some pussy whipped wimp than the alleged rapist, confirmed friend of paedophilles prince. Some preferred him in Nazi costumes, getting drunk in Vegas when by his own admission he wasn’t in the best place, than a married father cos they don’t approve of his choice. That has to sting.
Harry has been in therapy for several years, and has been more than likely dealing with the process of grief. One need only look at how happy he looks and pleased to be moving on.
I agree. He placed himself in the position of continuing to offer time and support to the BRF and given their ongoing, (historical) behavior they simply said, “Off with their heads.” They’ve moved on.
HA! I subscribed to VF this past week-end and will cancel after I receive the first issue. KN is intolerable, speaking out of both sides of her mouth.
Hes probably sad for his wife how his family treated her and his son.
Bittersweet actually sounds realistic for this situation. You can still be sad about things that you know are best!
my son left home for good this past weekend (tho waaaay tooo many of his belongings are still here)….I’m sad yet so glad!! It’s not ‘bittersweet”, (I’m not bitter, nor is he, but it is sweet that he’s getting started on his own life) in that all sons needs must leave their mummies (HELLO ANDREW!!!) and create their own lives, yet there’s a hole … I now have to do ALL the dog walks, I have to do all the vacuuming and I have to take out all the garbage and recycles, instead of these chores being shared. I see Harry moving away as a kid growing up and moving out to start his own life, much as my son is doing. Sure, there’s a big hole and I now need to figure out what to do with the rest of my life, as he is no longer in the center of it, but this is the natural way of life. Sons leave home. It’s a good thing.
Katie Nichols hacked Harry’s phone for years and also wrote an article that said they were going to raise Archie gender neutral. That article she wrote caused so much hate and death threats that Harry and Meghan had to put out a statement to deny it. She is disgusting.
Harry said they had no other choice to leave. I’m sure this was a difficult decision but he also said he has no regrets. The press don’t want him to be happy at all.
I think he’s sad that its come to this, but not sad about the future. I don’t think Harry was completely naïve about his family, but I think he probably didn’t realize how toxic his brother in particular was. I think the past year has been a blatant reminder for him that he’s the “spare” and that means the family will protect him in a very different (almost nonexistent) way in terms of the media, etc. So I can see him being sad that walking away from the royal family is his best option in terms of keeping his own family safe and happy, because that is a hard thing to accept, but I don’t think he’s going to be wallowing in that sadness for even the next 6 months. I think he’s going to do his thing here, and move on.
I definitely feel like there’s a bit of sadness for Harry but he’s not sad about being Meghan and Archie In the comfort peace and tranquility afforded them by being away from toxic JustNo’s. I think any sadness he has is stemming from coming to terms with the family he has and not the family’s he wants. He wanted his family to embrace Meghan, embrace the change and impact they have in the UK and the world at large. And they didn’t. They didn’t make room for the woman who was willing to give up everything she had known for their love. So he had to give up everything he’s known to keep their vows. Honestly it’s on earth of the most beautiful parts of their love story IMO. Harry isn’t doing nothing but living our their vows. They vowed to leave and cleave. It’s ridiculous that people could suggest anything sinister about sussexit.
@GG. Beautiful comment. Perhaps that’s what sticks in BM craw. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to take their marriage vows seriously and they’ve not seen anything like that.
Thank you! I agree, I think it’s probably the first time a couple in the royal family are living their vows “out loud” if you will. And I love that about them and I love that for them!
Harry said in the engagement interview that they would always put their relationship first.
Well said, Gigi. “Leave and Cleave”, “Living out their Vows”. Beautiful!
Thank you Kaiser for the reminder that Harry and Meghan didn’t want to leave, they wanted to continue to be of service to the Queen, the British people and the Commonwealth. Only shortsightedness and an over abundance of egos and jealousy kept them from doing that.
yes, and @Kaiser, please know you may need to still repeat that message a few times more to clarify the garbage coming from stupid, sad, angry, racist trolls (yes, I now consider every single one of the Royal Rota trolls).
@ShirleyGailGal …and the ones who end up on here, having taken a wrong turn on their way to Royal Dish, the Wail or Tumblr, who ‘used to like Meghan but’ ‘MeGain’ (grrrrrrr) ‘self-entitlement’ their way through vicious, vicious posts. Just to try to upset us.
We give as good as we get, though, right?
LMAO Harry looks so much more happy since the Sussexist, this is why BM are so pressed.
Thankfully I recognize abuse when I see it. The BM rained down a torrent of abuse at the Sussexes, bullied them out of the country and now are saying how sad they are. This manipulative behavior needs to be called out.
I co-sign 100% what Kaiser said
I have no doubt that there is a lot or sadness and bittersweet feelings. Just because you know you’re doing the right thing doesn’t mean that it feels amazing or anything like that. He is doing the right thing for his family by leaving a toxic environment – but he is also leaving everything he has ever known and having major separations from his family. I’m sure that he and Will have problems, but it’s never a great time to disconnect with a family member, there is always a part of you that hopes that it workes out or that whatever the issue is can be fixed and its heartbreaking when it cant be. Think about watching your niece and nephews from afar and not being part of their lives and your child (or children) not really knowing each other.
I’m sure he is experiencing a level of heartbreak along with a lot of happiness, anxiety, freedom etc.. these things can all be happening at the same time.
I can’t imagine growing up in a royal cocoon and then having to pop out of it near middle age. Harry and Meghan are handling this all really well.
I can believe he is conflicted about it. Its all so messy.
And all so played out in public! Dealing with his situation privately would be challenging enough, but having it play out in public must be extra difficult.
All I’m gonna say is do not read the comments on the Sussex Instagram. People are a-holes. Including some basic trick telling Meghan “The Queen owns your child so watch out sweetie.” Yeah. Let that one sink in. I hope H&M find happiness.
I’m hoping it’s just the troll bots that were bought and paid for by the Cambridge’s. Otherwise It’s just sad that they still want to inflict even more hate onto Meghan. I don’t know what they want, it seems like they won’t be happy until she’s dead.
When will the racist BM leave these two alone. They wanted them out and they are out but the abuse still continues.
It amazes me how you continue to assume to know exactly what Harry is thinking. Why can’t it be both? Why can’t he be happy to be free and with his wife and child and away from the toxicity, but also a little sad at leaving everything he’s known and leaving his family, and really, losing the life he could have had if his family wasn’t toxic?
There are a few commonalities between Harry’s situation and something I have been recently go through with my family: I have tried to get some distance from an unhealthy dynamic in my family of origin, particularly after I had children, and members of my family of origin reacted with meanness towards me. I can’t speak for anyone else, but for me there were many days in the past couple of months when I felt so unfairly treated, and I grieved. Today, I think that part of my healing could be about learning to see my self as living life based on my own choices at the end of the day, regardless of how other people react to my choices, and no matter how unfortunate their reactions are. It’s easier said than done, but I want to see my self in this way, because it makes me feel better about facing all of the many problems in my normal life.
It’s interesting how all these royal reporters think Harry is the only one in the relationship with any genuine emotion. Not once have I heard any of them ever say that these past few years must have been enormously difficult for Meghan or that she might have been hurt by the press treatment and the attitude and actions of the Royals. They never ask if this was an easy decision for her. For them, she doesn’t real feelings, just actions and motivations. How dare she be upset, or hurt, no way that’s possible🙄. Of course they’ll be conflicting feelings, including anger and disappointment, but also some hope and positive expectations as well. The press will stay obsessed and can’t let go. Don’t want to lose their cash cows. They all suck over there.