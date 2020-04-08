Civil Rights icon & congressman John Lewis endorsed Joe Biden for president

Embed from Getty Images

Joe Biden picked up one big endorsement and one HUGE endorsement on Tuesday. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio endorsed Biden, which is a big deal to me because I like Sen. Brown and I feel like he’s an old-school, union-manufacturing-jobs Democrat. But Sen. Brown’s endorsement was completely overshadowed by the other Biden endorsement: Rep. John Lewis, one of the greatest living Civil Rights icons in America today. Rep. Lewis announced his endorsement with a group phone call with reporters (thus assuring that multiple outlets would run with it at the same time):

Representative John Lewis, an iconic civil rights leader and one of the nation’s most prominent black lawmakers, on Tuesday endorsed Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the 2020 presidential contest, in the latest illustration of Mr. Biden’s strength with many African-American voters. Mr. Lewis, Democrat of Georgia, called the former vice president “a friend, a man of courage, a man of conscience” and promised to “travel around America to support him.” He also expressed enthusiasm at the prospect of a woman of color on the Democratic ticket. The congressman, a veteran of some of the most significant moments in the history of the civil rights movement, including the Bloody Sunday march in Alabama and the 1963 March on Washington, announced in December that he had advanced pancreatic cancer. But in a call with reporters on Monday evening, he said that he wanted to campaign aggressively for Mr. Biden — though the coronavirus outbreak has shuttered the traditional campaign trail for now. “I know what it is to campaign hard and to work hard,” Mr. Lewis said, acknowledging that he faced some “problems now, but they will not be with me forever.” “And I will be out there working and campaigning for Joe Biden as president of the United States of America.” Older black voters, in particular, revived Mr. Biden’s once-floundering candidacy and played a decisive role in propelling him to the cusp of the Democratic nomination. Some Democrats — including Representative James E. Clyburn of South Carolina, the highest-ranking African-American in Congress and a top Biden ally — have expressed a preference for a black woman on the ticket with Mr. Biden. “I think Vice President Biden should look around,” Mr. Lewis said, when asked if he believed Mr. Biden should select a woman of color. “It would be good to have a woman of color. It would be good to have a woman. It would be good to have a woman who looks like the rest of America.” Mr. Lewis noted that there are “plenty of able women. Black, white, Latino, Asian-American, Native American.” The time has “long passed,” he said, for making “the White House look like the whole of America.”



Civil rights leaders and activists operate this way – men like Jim Clyburn and John Lewis know that their endorsements are valuable (in Clyburn’s case, an absolute game-changer), and they know that in exchange for their endorsements, they get at least one big “ask” of the candidate. Some will call it transactional, and it absolutely is, because this is Political Science 101 and we’re all f–king adults. What’s fascinating to me is that both Clyburn and John Lewis decided to make their immediate, public ask of Biden “will you choose a woman of color for your running mate?” We stan allies. It makes me wonder if Lewis and Clyburn feel (as I do) that Kamala Harris got a completely raw deal in 2019, in the lead up to the primary votes. It makes me wonder if Kamala Harris’s name is the one being pushed by Civil Rights leaders.

Biden immediately released this absolutely gorgeous, goosebumpy ad with Rep. Lewis’s voiceover. Run this on every TV station for the next seven months.

Congressman John Lewis is a moral giant who has spent his entire life pushing our nation to live up to our highest ideals. I'm honored to call him a friend — and grateful to have him by my side in this battle for the soul of our nation. pic.twitter.com/kqwe6CGre1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 7, 2020

Don’t go and look at the comments on that tweet either. You’ll find a bunch of neckbeard Bernie Bros brosplaining civil rights to John Lewis.

