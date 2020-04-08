Olivia Jade Giannulli did some post-bath selfies while in quarantine
I can’t help it, I still think Olivia Jade Giannulli is dumb as a brick. It’s not just the fact that she was too lazy to fill out her own lie-filled college admission forms. It’s not just that she and her parents lied constantly and feloniously scammed the college. It’s not that she wasn’tinterested in college beyond using it as an opportunity to expand her lifestyle brand. It’s that even when all of that came out, she was too dumb to figure out a way to profit from the college admissions scandal. Reality stardom 101: scandals make a celebrity. She could have parlayed the scandal into more endorsements and a reality show and modeling gigs and magazine interviews. You know why she didn’t? Because in her mind, she’s not a reality star. She really thinks her “brand” is more high-end than that. And that’s why she’s dumb.

I just have to underline that larger point again, because Olivia has been coming back to social media this year. She’s currently quarantined at her family home with her sister and their parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. I thought Lori and Mossimo were selling that house, but I guess the quarantine has made them hit pause on it. Anyway, as you can see, Olivia is still trying to sell that cutesy-sexy girl next door image. I can feel Olivia Jade trying to ease her way back into Instagram-influencing. She’s been slowly posting stuff on social media, and it’s all part of some kind of (dumb) plan. She should have been doing this last year! Also, let me be clear: I’m not arguing that Olivia Jade should have grabbed reality stardom because that was the “best choice” morally or ethically or anything. I’m saying she played all of this the wrong way if her ultimate goal was to be famous and to get paid.

  1. Mireille says:
    April 8, 2020 at 9:48 am

    Her lying, cheating parents must be so proud.

  2. Flamingo says:
    April 8, 2020 at 9:48 am

    They are pretty girls, but there’s not much between the ears. If I were advising them, I’d tell them to take a few years off, find some guy to marry, and come back as a mommy blogger a la Eva Amurri.

    • kellebelle says:
      April 8, 2020 at 10:00 am

      Are they? It’s hard to tell as they’ve had so much plastic surgery. Completely agree on what’s between the ears: nothing.

      • Mar says:
        April 8, 2020 at 10:53 am

        I think her parents looks a lot alike and she looks like both of themselves I don’t see a lot of surgery though?

  3. ChellyPie says:
    April 8, 2020 at 9:50 am

    She has her mothers face w her fathers head…or is it the other way around? I can’t really tell

  4. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    April 8, 2020 at 9:52 am

    You are absolutely 100 percent right “on the money.” I thought this last year after I got tired of her mother’s pity party, and her spawn was nowhere. The best way for someone like her to ride out such an embarrassing storm is to jump in, find a good wave and hop on. But you’re right, she doesn’t see herself so low class new money and bougy lol.

  5. Laura says:
    April 8, 2020 at 9:53 am

    Ug, please go away.

  6. Veronica S. says:
    April 8, 2020 at 10:00 am

    “Post-bath” selfie that clearly features full face makeup lol. She can’t even do pretense correctly.

  7. naomipaige99 says:
    April 8, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Her and her whole family just needs to go away. I’m sick of them all! I cannot believe she still has followers.

  8. Valiantly Varnished says:
    April 8, 2020 at 10:25 am

    This family is terrible.

  9. chlo says:
    April 8, 2020 at 10:49 am

    I just can’t stand people anymore.

  10. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    April 8, 2020 at 10:57 am

    I especially can’t stand Olivia. Her flipping off the camera was one of the first pics she posted after the scandal and she came back to social media and it made her look like a total a**hole. Bella is just kind of there. I think she probably would have done well in college on her own if her parents would have left her well enough alone. She got into ASU on her own it’s not like she was going to be at the community college down the street. Olivia won’t get back the following she once had I don’t think.

