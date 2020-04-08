Olivia Jade Giannulli did some post-bath selfies while in quarantine

I can’t help it, I still think Olivia Jade Giannulli is dumb as a brick. It’s not just the fact that she was too lazy to fill out her own lie-filled college admission forms. It’s not just that she and her parents lied constantly and feloniously scammed the college. It’s not that she wasn’tinterested in college beyond using it as an opportunity to expand her lifestyle brand. It’s that even when all of that came out, she was too dumb to figure out a way to profit from the college admissions scandal. Reality stardom 101: scandals make a celebrity. She could have parlayed the scandal into more endorsements and a reality show and modeling gigs and magazine interviews. You know why she didn’t? Because in her mind, she’s not a reality star. She really thinks her “brand” is more high-end than that. And that’s why she’s dumb.

I just have to underline that larger point again, because Olivia has been coming back to social media this year. She’s currently quarantined at her family home with her sister and their parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. I thought Lori and Mossimo were selling that house, but I guess the quarantine has made them hit pause on it. Anyway, as you can see, Olivia is still trying to sell that cutesy-sexy girl next door image. I can feel Olivia Jade trying to ease her way back into Instagram-influencing. She’s been slowly posting stuff on social media, and it’s all part of some kind of (dumb) plan. She should have been doing this last year! Also, let me be clear: I’m not arguing that Olivia Jade should have grabbed reality stardom because that was the “best choice” morally or ethically or anything. I’m saying she played all of this the wrong way if her ultimate goal was to be famous and to get paid.

Here’s the TikTok Bella and Olivia made about a week ago.