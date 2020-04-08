Tiger King covers People, Saff says that Joe was obsessed with Carole Baskin



People Magazine is finally getting on the Tiger King train, which feels like it’s a little too late. I enjoyed Tiger King for the train wreck and insane distraction that it was, but there’s already a kind of backlash against it. Plus the news is saturated with Tiger King stories because we’re hungry for content and there are so many angles, characters and details to talk about! People did the right thing and is highlighting an interview with the most likeable character in that series, Saff, Joe’s former employee and an amputee who was sitting in front of a dumpster and a bunch of trash. The more I think about this show, the more I realize how manipulative the sets were, and how producers exploited the characters and the storyline for maximum drama. Saff’s quotes to People are obvious to anyone who saw Tiger King – Joe was so obsessed with Carole Baskin.

“Carole was the first thing on his mind every morning and the last thing on his mind every night,” Kelci “Saff” Saffery tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story of his former employer, Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic. Like Saffery, those around Maldonado-Passage and his zoo, the Garold Wayne Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, grew increasingly concerned about his feud with Baskin, which included posting threatening videos and creating a company that mimicked Big Cat Rescue’s name and logo (for which Maldonado-Passage lost a million-dollar trademark lawsuit in 2011), from an early stage. “When I first met Joe, he was all about the animals, and he was one of the most kindhearted, lovable, smartest guys in the industry,” says Maldonado-Passage’s friend Tim Stark, a former zoo owner. “When he started doing battle with Carole, I told him he was going to get his ass kicked. He just kept going on. He didn’t listen.” “Joe wanted to be the big cat and he wanted to show Carole Baskin,” Stark adds. “Joe had a really bad hatred towards Carole Baskin and a lot of us knew it was going to head in a bad direction,” John Finlay says of his ex-husband and former employer at the zoo. “A lot of people told him he needs to stop or slow down and think about what’s going on.” When Maldonado-Passage, 57, found himself swimming in debt after the trademark lawsuit, his hatred of Baskin took a dark turn. “Joe lost all concept of reality,” Stark says. “From that point forward, Joe’s life was controlled by desperation to do whatever he could to protect the zoo — anything and everything.” And a few years later, when Maldonado-Passage ran for President of the United States in 2015, things became clear to zoo staff, Finlay says, that he had “started losing sight of what really mattered: the animals.” Saffery mirrors that sentiment, saying both Maldonado-Passage and Baskin began their feud as animal lovers “standing up for what they believed was right. “But it started to not be about the animals. I don’t think that it was only about egos, but I do think they started to focus more on Carole and Joe and less on the bigger picture. And nothing came out of it. It’s the worst kind of love story.”

Carole and Joe are so alike that they hated each other and worked to destroy each other. If either one of them had backed down it wouldn’t have gotten to the point where Joe put a half-assed hit on Carole. In no way am I saying it was her fault, just that she engaged with him for years.

Last week we heard that there was going to be some kind of Tiger King follow up or reunion episode coming soon. Both Jeff Lowe, the current owner of Wynnewood Zoo, and Joe Exotic’s current much-younger husband, Dillon Passage, have talked about this. Dillon said it would be a live-type episode, I’m assuming similar to the “live” episodes reality shows like The Bachelor have. Carole Baskin’s rep issued a statement that they weren’t asked to participate and wouldn’t be in it anyway, so there.

Speaking of Carole Baskin, the ID channel is doing an investigative show on whether she killed her first husband, Don Lewis, who mysteriously disappeared in 1997. It promises to have “secrets only Joe knows [and] exclusive footage that has never been shown.” I’ll probably skip that one, but I’ll watch the reunion special definitely. Will Joe be able to call or videochat in from prison?

There’s still a limited series coming with Kate McKinnon playing Carole Baskin, and Rob Lowe has said that he’s developing a Tiger King show with Ryan Murphy. He posted the Instagram below. I think people will watch it, for what its worth. There’s definitely interest in this insane story.