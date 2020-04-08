Matthew McConaughey played virtual bingo with seniors at a living center

Alright, alright, alright! Matthew McConaughey hosted a virtual bingo night for residents at a senior living facility in Texas. https://t.co/xnqUAkcdU0 pic.twitter.com/hBi8DA06ZE — ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2020

One of the new faculty members appointed at the the University of Texas at Austin last summer was Matthew McConaughey. He was named a Professor of Practice and is teaching at the Moody College of Communication. Matthew had been a visiting instructor and co-teaching the Script to Screen course with Professor Scott Rice since 2015.

The world crisis has necessitated a gigantic shift in education: Schools and universities across the country and around the world have moved their courses online. This is no small feat: If you are an educator, kudos to you! As a result, Zoom is getting a boost in traffic and subsequent raise in stock. One of the more amusing Zoom-related stories that I saw last week was that Matthew popped up at a Zoom-conducted faculty meeting. Literally no one, not even a celebrity, can escape a faculty meeting.

What else has Mattew been doing from home? Hosting a virtual bingo night for elderly residents at a living center in Texas. How great is this?

Residents of the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Texas got very lucky recently when they settled in for an evening of virtual bingo… and found Matthew McConaughey there to read out the winning numbers. The seniors all took part via Zoom, as the Oscar-winning actor and his wife, Camila, his mom, and two of his three kids all crowded round their own screen to call out the winners and encourage the participants. “The generosity and kindness Matthew McConaughey and his family showed our residents was beautiful, but more importantly we were gifted with a humble message from his heart,” William Swearingen, senior VP of sales and marketing at Spectrum Retirement, told Good Morning America over email. “And for that, we will be forever grateful.”

[From Entertainment Weekly]

The clip in the tweet is sweet. Matthew was completely into calling out the numbers and congratulating the two winners, Richard and Charles. I’ve been thinking a lot about people who are isolated alone, and that group, as Prince Charles pointed out, includes seniors. Assisted living facilities have to be so careful because of how quickly the virus can spread in close quarters, and, of course, because their populations are among the most vulnerable. So, it’s nice that a fun surprise like Matthew McConaughey calling out the bingo numbers can be arranged. I hope he’s able to do it again sometime soon!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images