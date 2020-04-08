Taraji P. Henson: ‘Look at where we are. It doesn’t help my anxiety and depression’

Taraji P. Henson covers the March/April issue of Essence and she is glorious! I love Taraji so much, and yes, I know I say that every time I cover her. But she just seems so cool and real. She dealt with some tough sh-t and I feel like she’s hitting her prime right now, at 49, in so many ways. Her Essence cover profile is about ageing, her engagement, her new line of haircare products for black people, and how she’s doing more advocacy work for mental health resources in the black community. You can read part of the cover story here. Some highlights:

Mental health in the black community: “In the African-American community, we don’t deal with mental health issues. We’ve been taught to pray our problems away. I’m here using my celebrity, using my voice, to put a face to this, because I also suffer from depression and anxiety, and if you’re a human living in today’s world, I don’t know how you’re not suffering in any way.”

On her engagement to fiancé Kelvin Hayden. “I was all on hush because I had to make sure it was forever, honey. We plan to get married this summer. He can’t wait. He’s like, “I want my ring.” I’ve waited my whole life for this moment. It’s not going to be a big show. It’s going to be really small. I’m not going to have a bridal party either. Nice and simple.

Her haircare line: “It’s something I’ve been working on since I started wearing a weave back in the 1990’s. I’m from D.C. We were very serious about our hair—I used to do $20 roller sets in college. That was my McDonald’s money—and I’ve found a solution to a real problem. When I first started getting weaves, I loved my hair, but I just wanted to preserve it because I heard these stories about people losing their edges and your hair thinning out from being in the industry. Also because I have very dense hair, and I was like, Okay, so now I have a problem because I can wash the weave really well and that’ll be clean, but how do I penetrate the weft and get down to the scalp? I know that a lot of women think that just because they have an install that their hair is protected and it’s healthy. You have to clean your scalp first but think about it. If you had dense hair and it’s a scalp product that you’re using, by the time it gets to your root—because I turn into a Chia Pet when my hair gets wet—it’s harder to get to the scalp. So that’s where the tri touch applicator we developed for my line comes in. That’s when I said, “Wow, this is going to be great, not only for people who have installs but also for people who have really thick, dense hair, like the 4C curly girls.”

Getting real about ageing and mental health: “It’s getting harder nowadays. Look at where we are. It doesn’t help my anxiety and depression. It’s a struggle. It’s like after a certain age, the rose-colored glasses come off. And this is the thing I want to really, really discuss and tackle. Women, I know we all are enamored and we’re in love with how Black don’t crack, and we all love the youthfulness, and yes, I’m pushing 50 and we that bitch and all of that. Yes, that’s great, but let’s be real. There are things that happen to us physically and we get so caught up in the aesthetics that we really never talk about perimenopause, menopause. And how that directly affects you mentally. Depression, lows and you not knowing where this s–t is coming from. Yes, we look good, but I had to say something.