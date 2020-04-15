Chris Cuomo is having a corona-induced hyper-self-aware existential crisis

I’ve never really cared one way or the other about Chris Cuomo as a news personality or journalist, if he even *is* a journalist. I’ve enjoyed his on-air fights with his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during the quarantine, and I feel sorry for Chris that he’s been sick with the coronavirus. But before all of this happened, I just thought he was sort of a meathead on CNN who was sometimes bad at his job and sometimes okay at his job. It turns out that he’s corona-fever is giving him some kind of existential crisis though. On Monday, Cuomo was doing his SiriusXM show and he said this:
“I don’t like what I do professionally… I don’t think it’s worth my time.” Cuomo said he missed the freedom to tell his critics to “go to hell,” saying: “That matters to me more than making millions of dollars a year… because I’ve saved my money and I don’t need it anymore.”
Speaking about his job as the host of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time, he said he doesn’t want to spend his life “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous,” like “talking to Democrats about things that I don’t really believe they mean,” and “talking to Republicans about them parroting things they feel they have to say.” Cuomo concluded: “I’m basically being perceived as successful in a system that I don’t value. I’m seen as being good at being on TV and advocating for different positions… but I don’t know if I value those things, certainly not as much as I value being able to live my life on my own terms.”
There were a lot of jokes about how Chris Cuomo has finally gained sentience and some kind of sense of self-awareness about the absurdities of his CNN gig. But of course, after everyone half-way clapped for those statements, he sort of took it back. On Tuesday, he said:
“It’s not true. I never said it. I never meant it… I have never been in a better position, professionally, than I am in right now. They’ve been so good. They’ve been so supportive of me in ways I could never have imagined. … I’ve never had a group of people professionally care about me the way they have shown. I’ll never be able to repay them, but I’ll try hard to do so. I’ve never been more grateful. I’ve never been on a better team.”
Cuomo revealed to viewers that he recently signed a “long-term” contract extension, before the spread of the coronavirus. “I love where I am, I love the position that I’ve been given, and I love who I’m doing it with. Those are all matters of fact for me,” he said. “No place has ever been better to me. No place has ever given me the opportunities that [CNN president] Jeff Zucker has.”
Still, the primetime host made clear to viewers that he is wrestling with existential questions about the role of television news and what he can bring to the medium, particularly amid the present hostility toward the media.
“It is frustrating to do this job in an environment where people are not interested and open,” Cuomo said. “It is hard to practice journalism when people are so intent on believing what they want to believe for political advantage. It makes you question: Is it worth the effort? Can I make a difference? Can I personally make a difference? Is the way I’m doing this working?” … I love where I am. I love what I do. That doesn’t mean it isn’t frustrating. I don’t think it’s ever mattered more than it has during that administration.”
Then when Cuomo appeared on CNN on Tuesday, he was part of a discussion with Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Cuomo was all “blame it on the co-co-co-co-corona.” No, he said that the virus “creates emotional illness and creates psychological illness. I’m telling you, it is in my head. Not just figuratively, in terms of messing with you because you’re sick for a long time — it is causing people depression and it’s creating brain fog and it’s creating edginess in people. … I am experiencing that.” Which I believe – I think when the entire world is going through a deadly pandemic, there’s a profound psychological effect. Add to that, the actual emotional and psychological issues that go along with simply being really sick for weeks. Of course it starts to mess with your mind. And of course a lot of people are probably going to have existential crises about it too.
He shouldn’t have walked it back but I guess he knows which side his bread is buttered on.
Don’t bite the hand that feeds you. I really appreciated his comments, the 24 hour news cycle is toxic and contains more chest beating than actual information these days.
Having said that, I also see how he needed to back off a little, it is his very lucrative livelihood. I’m sure we have all been in that position in some form.
I don’t know much about him but the little I’ve read in the Trump era suggests he’s sort of a hothead. Add being sick with Covid-19 and I could see where he might start to freak out a bit.
I’m not a fan of his style of reporting, he is more of a this is my opinion and if you disagree then you are wrong type of personality. I don’t know that I would call him a journalist either, he’s a good looking guy with a family name and money and IMO wields that privilege in a discussion.
I’ve learned more about him from watching Andrew Cuomo’s briefings most days. Andrew said that Chris got a law degree, but didn’t want to practice law and wanted to go into journalism. (Andrew: “You can’t be a journalist, you’re a lawyer!” Paraphrasing.) So this wouldn’t be the first instance where Chris wasn’t satisfied with his career path. He does seem like a hot head who speaks first and then realizes the consequences, but I’m not going to shade him this time. Being seriously sick with COVID, continuing to do his daily show, while isolating in his basement would drive anyone beyond reason.
There’s also the little matter that Covid-19 has a tendency to kill people. That would mess with your head for sure. I don’t think that anyone should be held accountable for what they say while they are ill. We just need to pray for healing and a return to normalcy.
I think deep down many news anchors probably enjoy the status, pride, and paycheck way more than ‘getting the scoop.’ Also they’ve all got to feel like useless parrots at this point because all they do is recount the heinous shit Dump says and they have to have some level of professionalism about it. Get rid of the 24 hour news. It does no good.
I agree that 24-hour news is toxic and useless. But I don’t think we can put that genie back into the bottle. We can’t cut back the hours on the internet.
I think he sort of meant it and sort of didn’t. But when you are very ill, your filter goes out the window. We should cut him slack.
What he is doing is a form of public service and I for one am grateful we have someone willing to share his experience.
It definitely causes brain fog. It took a solid 2 weeks after I got “better” to think clearly again.
No comment on Chris I don’t watch cable news. I’m a New York native and his dad was a great Governor. My son is recovering from the virus (i can’t bring myself to type the name) and while in the thick of it, he said all sorts of strange things esp about dying. Thankfully he is on the mend yet still in denial (or shock) of how sick he was.
God Bless your family and your son. It’ not called, “THE BEAST” for nothing people
“But before all of this happened, I just thought he was sort of a meathead on CNN who was sometimes bad at his job and sometimes okay at his job.”
Yup. That is Chris Cuomo. I thought he was a better fit on the CNN version of the Today Show, New Day than the “hard-hitting” evening news hour he now anchors.
Did he take/Has he taken any time off during his illness?
Nope. He’s continued to do his daily program, which has to have stretched him to/past the limit. But it’s been beneficial to viewers to see in real time how the virus affects its victims. I’m not going to criticize him this time.
I read an article about how the brain operates differently in a crisis.
I think he meant it. After a brush with illness or death, it’s perfectly natural to see how much BS is in our lives and to wish for a more meaningful existence. After my son died my career in business meant nothing to me, still doesn’t but it pays the bills and it’s ok enough. I’ve been fortunate to spin into a non-profit so that helps.
But his words had the ring of truth in them, and the stepback is for someone who hasn’t processed all of it just yet and needs to figure out his future. I hope he finds a more meaningful existence.
Poor, poor man. I think you can be both … appreciative of where you are and what you have, but also, questioning politics and what type of help you can bring in this current situation. Newscasters are so, so important in this time. “Fake news” only exists if people report it.
He is probably just realizing how crazy this whole situation is. I imagine after almost dying you would question the greed and untruthfulness in Washington.