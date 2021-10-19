Salma Hayek wore Gucci to the LA premiere of ‘The Eternals’: gorgeous?

I covered Angelina Jolie separately, but the rest of the photos from The Eternals’ premiere are worth discussing! The Eternals has such a big cast, and all of the major players came out to LA for the premiere. The promotional tour really begins now, and I’m really excited to hear from the cast, which includes Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry and more.

Salma brought her daughter Valentina to the premiere, which keeps it on-theme with Jolie bringing her kids too. It struck me that Salma and Angelina probably couldn’t keep their kids away – Marvel forced them to keep the details of the film under wraps, so their kids probably just wanted to see the latest Marvel movie anyway. Salma wore Gucci, a very sexy look. Valentina is so pretty! She reminds me of Kat Dennings.

Gemma Chan wore Louis Vuitton – a very big, over-the-top look. It’s great for this premiere though, and I get the feeling that Gemma (more than anyone else) is more “the lead” of the ensemble.

Here are some of the dudes:

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.

36 Responses to “Salma Hayek wore Gucci to the LA premiere of ‘The Eternals’: gorgeous?”

  1. Bryn says:
    October 19, 2021 at 7:20 am

    Kit Harington and Richard Madden! Swoon <3

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    October 19, 2021 at 7:33 am

    I love how this post is like, and then some men were there too, LOL. (the men all look fantastic.)

    I love how Salma and her daughter coordinate with the black but don’t match. I don’t know how old Valentina is but I like her outfit a lot – it seems age-appropriate for what I’m guessing her age is (15ish?)

    Gemma Chan is one of my “eternal” red carpet favorites (lol, see what I did there) and I think she looks great here – its a dramatic, significant look, but fits for her being the lead in a Marvel movie (which is also what I think, that she is “the lead” out of the cast.)

    I’m really looking forward to this movie. I am not the biggest superhero movie fan, but I enjoy the ones that are outside of the main storyline a bit – Dr. Strange, Black Panther, and most recently I loved Shang Chi. (I know the first two are part of the storyline, but like I said, a little bit outside.)

    Reply
  3. Jillian says:
    October 19, 2021 at 7:42 am

    Bryan Tyree Henry’s purple and black suit is just beautiful, well done sir

    Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      October 19, 2021 at 8:31 am

      I agree that it’s gorgeous, I just wish it wasn’t blending into the background so much. I wish his outfit stood out and highlighted his skin more so that he popped against the dark backdrop.

      Reply
      • MsIam says:
        October 19, 2021 at 8:49 am

        Blending into the background? Highlighted his skin more? Wtf? Are you serious? Did all the other people wearing black blend into the background or just the black guy?

  4. Mireille says:
    October 19, 2021 at 7:42 am

    LOL! Love Kaiser’s comments. Here’s Gemma Chan! Salma Hayek! Angelina Jolie! And then there’s…here’s some of the dudes. I think the cast looks great. Kumail Nanjiani is JUST GORGEOUS, buffed body and all.

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    October 19, 2021 at 7:43 am

    I love Gemma’s look, she can carry it off. Salma’s daughter is that old?! All these kids, they grew up overnight it seems.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      October 19, 2021 at 9:23 am

      I know, I thought her daughter was like 5 or something. She’s very pretty, and I like her dress.

      Gemma is just a goddess.

      Reply
  6. LightPurple says:
    October 19, 2021 at 7:51 am

    An absolutely stunning cast.

    Valentina is a beauty.

    Reply
  7. Sofia says:
    October 19, 2021 at 7:54 am

    Agreed re Salma and her daughter. She really is gorgeous. And I like Gemma’s cape and skirt but not so much the top. Quite excited for this movie, I think it’s going to beautiful look at (and not just talking about the cast) but also be very character driven, which some Marvel fans won’t like because they want a typical superhero movie.

    Reply
  8. tempest prognosticator says:
    October 19, 2021 at 7:56 am

    Kumail has me swooning.

    Reply
    • L4frimaire says:
      October 19, 2021 at 11:34 am

      He looks good and like everyone else, I was quite stunned by how buff and fit he got for this role. I’m not really into the whole Marvel Universe thing but may check this one out since it has such a huge interesting cast.

      Reply
  9. Penelope says:
    October 19, 2021 at 8:04 am

    I read that the eternals reactions are being divisive (🥲), so I’ll wait to watch it at home. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic and I’m scared to face a movie theater.

    Reply
  10. Mina_Esq says:
    October 19, 2021 at 8:16 am

    Gemma is stunning, even in that godawful dress. And I can’t with Salma ever since I found out what an huge a-hole she is for terrorizing everyone with her pet owl.

    Reply
  11. SM says:
    October 19, 2021 at 8:30 am

    Here for Richard Madden. And Kumail looks real sharp too.

    Reply
  12. Yup, Me says:
    October 19, 2021 at 8:36 am

    Valentina looks so much like her father. She’s got a striking and interesting face (reminds me of how Alexa Ray Joel looks so much like her father and has matured into a unique and striking woman).

    I love V’s dress and how she and Salma look next to each other – great wardrobe harmonizing.

    Reply
  13. Size Does Matter says:
    October 19, 2021 at 8:47 am

    Not loving Jon Snow’s shoes

    Reply
  14. damejudi says:
    October 19, 2021 at 9:05 am

    Note to PWT-that’s how you wear a velvet tux jacket.

    Reply
  15. Case says:
    October 19, 2021 at 9:20 am

    Every single one of them looks great! I really love Gemma’s dress.

    Valentina is such a beautiful young lady! I can’t believe she’s that grown already.

    Reply
  16. Ameerah says:
    October 19, 2021 at 9:43 am

    Okay THIS makes me feel old. I’m still thinking of Valentina as a little girl!

    Reply
  17. Barbie1 says:
    October 19, 2021 at 9:43 am

    I thought Valentina was still a little kid lol. Where diid the time go? She looks so pretty. In love with Gemma’s dress and Richard Madden. Boy looks hot!

    Reply
  18. ReginaGeorge says:
    October 19, 2021 at 9:48 am

    I though Valentina was still like 7 or something? I did a double take. Also Selma’s boobs just keep getting bigger, huh? lol

    And I’ll take a Stark reunion, please. Kit and Richard look tasty, though not feeling Kit’s shoes.

    Reply
  19. Kay says:
    October 19, 2021 at 10:56 am

    Kumail’s clothes are the best. Lovely traditional Pakistani clothes and a great colour.

    Reply
  20. Jaded says:
    October 19, 2021 at 12:22 pm

    Good lord those bowling ball boobs are just wrong.

    Reply
  21. Lola says:
    October 19, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    Finally a decent offering from Louis Vuitton!

    Reply

