Salma Hayek wore Gucci to the LA premiere of ‘The Eternals’: gorgeous?

I covered Angelina Jolie separately, but the rest of the photos from The Eternals’ premiere are worth discussing! The Eternals has such a big cast, and all of the major players came out to LA for the premiere. The promotional tour really begins now, and I’m really excited to hear from the cast, which includes Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry and more.

Salma brought her daughter Valentina to the premiere, which keeps it on-theme with Jolie bringing her kids too. It struck me that Salma and Angelina probably couldn’t keep their kids away – Marvel forced them to keep the details of the film under wraps, so their kids probably just wanted to see the latest Marvel movie anyway. Salma wore Gucci, a very sexy look. Valentina is so pretty! She reminds me of Kat Dennings.

Gemma Chan wore Louis Vuitton – a very big, over-the-top look. It’s great for this premiere though, and I get the feeling that Gemma (more than anyone else) is more “the lead” of the ensemble.

Here are some of the dudes:

