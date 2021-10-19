Salma Hayek wore Gucci to the LA premiere of ‘The Eternals’: gorgeous?

I covered Angelina Jolie separately, but the rest of the photos from The Eternals’ premiere are worth discussing! The Eternals has such a big cast, and all of the major players came out to LA for the premiere. The promotional tour really begins now, and I’m really excited to hear from the cast, which includes Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry and more.
Salma brought her daughter Valentina to the premiere, which keeps it on-theme with Jolie bringing her kids too. It struck me that Salma and Angelina probably couldn’t keep their kids away – Marvel forced them to keep the details of the film under wraps, so their kids probably just wanted to see the latest Marvel movie anyway. Salma wore Gucci, a very sexy look. Valentina is so pretty! She reminds me of Kat Dennings.
Gemma Chan wore Louis Vuitton – a very big, over-the-top look. It’s great for this premiere though, and I get the feeling that Gemma (more than anyone else) is more “the lead” of the ensemble.
Here are some of the dudes:
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
Kit Harington and Richard Madden! Swoon <3
Double swoon.
triple swoon.
Quad swoon. With a face fan.
I love how this post is like, and then some men were there too, LOL. (the men all look fantastic.)
I love how Salma and her daughter coordinate with the black but don’t match. I don’t know how old Valentina is but I like her outfit a lot – it seems age-appropriate for what I’m guessing her age is (15ish?)
Gemma Chan is one of my “eternal” red carpet favorites (lol, see what I did there) and I think she looks great here – its a dramatic, significant look, but fits for her being the lead in a Marvel movie (which is also what I think, that she is “the lead” out of the cast.)
I’m really looking forward to this movie. I am not the biggest superhero movie fan, but I enjoy the ones that are outside of the main storyline a bit – Dr. Strange, Black Panther, and most recently I loved Shang Chi. (I know the first two are part of the storyline, but like I said, a little bit outside.)
Gemma stole the show for sure, the only one who really brought any real heat to the premiere.
I don’t know about that, Kumail looks pretty amazing.
Bryan Tyree Henry’s purple and black suit is just beautiful, well done sir
I agree that it’s gorgeous, I just wish it wasn’t blending into the background so much. I wish his outfit stood out and highlighted his skin more so that he popped against the dark backdrop.
Blending into the background? Highlighted his skin more? Wtf? Are you serious? Did all the other people wearing black blend into the background or just the black guy?
LOL! Love Kaiser’s comments. Here’s Gemma Chan! Salma Hayek! Angelina Jolie! And then there’s…here’s some of the dudes. I think the cast looks great. Kumail Nanjiani is JUST GORGEOUS, buffed body and all.
I love Gemma’s look, she can carry it off. Salma’s daughter is that old?! All these kids, they grew up overnight it seems.
I know, I thought her daughter was like 5 or something. She’s very pretty, and I like her dress.
Gemma is just a goddess.
An absolutely stunning cast.
Valentina is a beauty.
Agreed re Salma and her daughter. She really is gorgeous. And I like Gemma’s cape and skirt but not so much the top. Quite excited for this movie, I think it’s going to beautiful look at (and not just talking about the cast) but also be very character driven, which some Marvel fans won’t like because they want a typical superhero movie.
Kumail has me swooning.
He looks good and like everyone else, I was quite stunned by how buff and fit he got for this role. I’m not really into the whole Marvel Universe thing but may check this one out since it has such a huge interesting cast.
I read that the eternals reactions are being divisive (🥲), so I’ll wait to watch it at home. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic and I’m scared to face a movie theater.
Gemma is stunning, even in that godawful dress. And I can’t with Salma ever since I found out what an huge a-hole she is for terrorizing everyone with her pet owl.
Here for Richard Madden. And Kumail looks real sharp too.
Valentina looks so much like her father. She’s got a striking and interesting face (reminds me of how Alexa Ray Joel looks so much like her father and has matured into a unique and striking woman).
I love V’s dress and how she and Salma look next to each other – great wardrobe harmonizing.
Valentina has had very good nose work done but she looks lovely.
What nose work? She’s 14-year old! People used to be mean to her because she really looks more like her father than mother but she grew into her features.
She has not. Alexa Joel has.
Not loving Jon Snow’s shoes
The shoes are meh but I like his vibe. Its different in a good way.
Note to PWT-that’s how you wear a velvet tux jacket.
Every single one of them looks great! I really love Gemma’s dress.
Valentina is such a beautiful young lady! I can’t believe she’s that grown already.
Okay THIS makes me feel old. I’m still thinking of Valentina as a little girl!
I thought Valentina was still a little kid lol. Where diid the time go? She looks so pretty. In love with Gemma’s dress and Richard Madden. Boy looks hot!
I though Valentina was still like 7 or something? I did a double take. Also Selma’s boobs just keep getting bigger, huh? lol
And I’ll take a Stark reunion, please. Kit and Richard look tasty, though not feeling Kit’s shoes.
Kumail’s clothes are the best. Lovely traditional Pakistani clothes and a great colour.
Good lord those bowling ball boobs are just wrong.
Yeah. That’s the only thing I see. Painful, smashed overripe melons. I feel sorry for her twins.
Salma needs to accommodate her breasts. That dress isn’t doing it.
Finally a decent offering from Louis Vuitton!