Zendaya in Rick Owens at the London ‘Dune’ premiere: stunning & futuristic?

I genuinely enjoy that Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet are “the faces” of Dune, and the studio keeps sending them out to promote the film together. They have a nice, easy chemistry and you can tell that they’re quite friendly with each other. Not exactly in a sexy way – although I’m sure they would be hot together – but they genuinely seem to enjoy each other. They attended the big London premiere of Dune last night and they posed with each other a lot on the carpet. Zendaya has been saying in interviews that Timmy is “fam” to her and that’s what they seem like on the carpet – dorky brother and sister. It’s sweet.
Zendaya wore this sculptural Rick Owens gown for the premiere. I mean… she’s thin and beautiful and she can pull off any look. My guess is that both Zendaya and Timmy feel like they should look “sci-fi” on the Dune carpets, which is working out well. That’s what this dress looks like to me – a sci-fi costume.
Timothee wore Alexander McQueen. He’s a dandy who loves clothes, and I appreciate the fact that he doesn’t wear boring grey suits everywhere.
Jason Momoa always looks like he’s having the most fun out of everyone. My guess is that everyone on the carpet got a big Momoa bear hug. Love the velvet too!
Rebecca Ferguson wore Carolina Herrera – a big look, and a fun look. Why not?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Her dress was perfect for the premiere. It would make a great contemporary wedding dress. She always knocks it out of the park. Designers must love working with her.
She gives so much credit to her stylist. They are such a team and work together closely on each look. I adore them
I am loving these big statement red carpet looks after the last year and a half. Zendaya’s dress – I don’t think I would look it for almost anything else, but I love it for the premiere of Dune. And TC looks great as well in that suit, love that its something different.
Look at all these Hollywood men showing the Burger King how to wear velvet jackets, LOL.
I’m loving the big dresses too, and I’m not usually one for that sort of thing. But it feels fun.
Zendaya looks amazing, but she always does.
I just talked about “theme dressing” for the event you’re attending in an Eternals post, and Zendaya is SO GOOD at it. I love when celebrities try to plan their outfits around the film premiere they’re attending, and this is such a beautiful and elegant take on the landscapes in Dune. Timothee is also on point with his outfit, which seems to mirror his outfit in the film.
Jason Momoa always looks like he’s really good people.
Love it. Love everything about it. Love her too. The dress is giving me futuristic Carolyn Bessette vibes and I am HERE FOR IT.
Beautiful cast! I love what everyone is wearing. Zendaya might be the only one who can carry off a look like that. I really like the photo of her beaming over Timmy’s shoulder while he gives the camera a sideways look. He’s a clothes-horse, too, and I love a guy who loves fashion.
Zendaya is stunning. Always look forward to seeing her on the red carpet. That dress should be in the movie it’s that good. Love everything about Rebecca’s look except the hair. Jason looks cute. Timothee looks odd as usual. How he is everyone’s crush is beyond me.
Zendaya is simply stunning in that ensemble, not just the dress but her styling. Her makeup is perfect for this look. Earlier in the day at a photo shoot, she wore a top and skirt that really did look like a costume from the film – all metal and tatters. Her Venice look was stunning too and they also had another party event in London where she wore a really beautiful but comfortable looking long, flowing white top and black pants. She’s killing it.
Zendaya looks so incredible. On anyone else that would seem like a sci fi costume. On her it’s just pure beauty. Wow. Everyone else looks great but she is at another level.
Wow! They ALL look smashing.
Love, love, love the Rick Owens look. Looks like Jason Momoa is wearing his designer friend’s red velvet shoes. Well done.
Hey, Prince William? THIS is how you wear a velvet jacket. Take notes.
Looooove me some Jason Momoa. He was awesome in GoT, but I really loved him in Frontier!
Zendaya and Timothee together are almost too pretty to look at. Like the sun. The SO and I have a big couch date for the streaming premiere of Dune on Friday.
I don’t know know why it’s a question? Zendaya and law roach are a match made in heaven. Anything they do together is fantastic, and even if it’s weird, she is always the most interesting to look at in the room.
I give her credit for choosing interesting looks over the more traditional stuff, and law always knocks it out of the park in terms of styling. When it comes to celebrity stylings (or image architects or whatever), he’s in his own league.
I will say that I get a little annoyed at all the credit Zendaya gets for being a fashion plate. She’s 25 with a rail-thin modelesque body. Of course she looks amazing in everything she wears–because the fashion industry basically only designs for women like her.
Zendaya always looks amazing but could the dress have been hemmed by one inch..? It seems a tiny bit long, right? But such a nitpick, her makeup and accessories and everything is just gorgeous, it works really well.
I love the word dandy but Jason looks way more the dandy to me..? With his red velvet and soft shoes. Also Timmy is just a BEC for me so I can’t stand him so his clothing choices don’t work for me.
Selling them as, as you say, “the faces” of Dune, is very very smart PR. Especially since if they have followed the story? She’s really not. Certainly not in this first movie. Rebecca Ferguson is the female lead by a mile if they are following the story and given what this first movie is supposed to cover. But it’s brilliant PR to lure in the younger audience. I guess time will tell as to whether that audience is satisfied with what they get. At least enough to come back for more. SUPER curious to see this play out.
Stunning!