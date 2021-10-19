LeVar Burton wouldn’t host Jeopardy now even if they offered it to him

So many of us have been swept up in the drama around the new host of Jeopardy. Not the stuff with Mike Richards, because that was a terrible idea from the start, but before that. I have long been a big fan of LeVar Burton. So when fans called for him to host and he said it was something he wanted, I was all for it. I was really perturbed when they finally scheduled him during the Olympics. In the end, with the sloppiness with which Jeopardy handled it, I wished LeVar would wash his hands of the whole situation as it ended up being beneath him. Fortunately, LeVar has confirmed to The Daily Beast that he’s done with Jeopardy. During an interview promoting his second book, A Kids Book About Imagination, LeVar admitted he would say no at this point, even if they came a-callin’. Below are his comments on that and a few of his Star Trek compatriots.
On his mother, Erma Gene Christian: Every time I have the opportunity to speak my mother’s name, I do. I am the man I am because she was the woman she was, and that’s the truth. So, everything that I’ve ever done in the field of literacy is done in her name and in her honor because she was my first teacher. I grew up in a house where it was expected that you read. We read three daily newspapers when I was a kid. Reading was important, and it was communicated as an important activity, an important thing for us to do, by my mom.
On William Shatner (Capt Kirk): The Shat went to space and came back safe. It’s a good day!
On Brent Spiner (Data): We genuinely love one another. I think that without really trying we’ve demonstrated over the years how much we mean to one another
On James Doohan (Scotty): I had a great time with Jimmy. The storyline had nothing to do with how we got along, I have to say. You know, I tend to forget how much of a dick Geordi was in ‘Relics!’
On hosting Jeopardy: I’d say, ‘No. You’ve got to be kidding me! You’re out of your mind. Goodbye!’
I want to make it clear, for the record, that I’m really happy with the way things worked out. I was disappointed to not get the job, but I’m the sort of person, I believe that everything happens for a reason. And if I didn’t get that job, that meant it wasn’t supposed to be for me, and I accepted that almost instantly and willingly. I know that the opportunities that are in front of me right now wouldn’t have come my way had I gotten the job, so I’m certain that this has worked out better for me than I could ever have imagined.
I put in the quote about LeVar’s mother because of his statement, “Every time I have the opportunity to speak my mother’s name, I do.” I don’t know if that’s a well-known compliment but it’s the first I’ve heard it and I love it. I actually just lost somebody very dear to me from my childhood.’m having to explain who she was to newer friends. I should have spoken her name every opportunity I had. I also appreciate that he mentioned newspapers. People tease me for still getting a physical newspaper, but I find I read it cover to cover while I only read parts of one online.
As for the Jeopardy portion, I’m glad LeVar made peace with it. I didn’t see his episodes, so I don’t know how he performed. I did read a breakdown of why he wasn’t the best choice given both his celeb status and, ironically, the fan swell and expectation to make him host. The author contended that since Jeopardy is supposed to be about the contestants and the game, LeVar’s celebrity would overshadow everything else. I also believe the second part of Levar’s comment, that there were better opportunities he may have had to pass up because of a Jeopardy contract. He probably would have been a good Jeopardy host, I’m sure I would’ve enjoyed him more than Mayim Bialik, but he’ll shine somewhere else. I’m upset that he got hurt, but I’m thrilled that everyone was reminded how beloved LeVar Burton is. He’ll end up so much better off than he would as host of Jeopardy, I know it.
Photos via Instagram
I loved him so much on Star Trek! It took me years to be comfortable seeing him without a visor though lol. I love how passionate he is about kids reading. I was an avid reader so never got into his show, but he inspired people to explore their imaginations and I hope the most amazing things are coming to him! Certainly more fun than jeopardy…
Side note: you could get glass on those cheekbones! He is looking amazing!
@CJ … LOL! Good to know I’m not the only one here who thinks this man is HANDSOME! I swear, he gets better looking every year. Woof!
Honestly I didn’t find him a good host for Jeopardy. He didn’t have the right vibe for Jeopardy. Hopefully he gets a different show to host or be a part of that he is better for
In the end I’ll be happy with anyone but Ken Jennings.
As a child, “Reading Rainbow” felt like a refuge from my challenging home life. LeVar communicated compassion, kindness, steadiness, and appreciation. Being read aloud to makes such a difference for children, calms a ragged emotional system, and opens up worlds to them. I will always love LeVar.
With Jeopardy turning into such a clusterF*&k it’s definitely for the best that he dodged that bullet. I look forward to seeing what else he does. Also, he looks amazing!
I totally agree!
Well said.
I absolutely loved Reading Rainbow growing up. It was my favorite show of that era.
I think he’s so handsome, and I hope that whatever is next for him is an amazing opportunity. Bummer about Jeopardy, but perhaps what happens instead will be even better.
Well said, I agree completely.
Reading Rainbow is very precious to me too, and he’s continued his work encouraging kids to read his entire life. What a beautiful soul.
Yes the warmth patience etc was needed for me as a kid only got it from PBS
Re: reading a physical paper–you are so right! We have online subs to NYT, WaPo, LAT, NYMag, and the NEWS app on apple, and I barely look at those things. (Meanwhile, I have to open an incognito window daily to look at stuff on the atlantic, they know what to post on facebook feeds to get me!) But give me an actual paper and I will destroy it.
The whole jeopardy thing was such a stupid mess. I used to record it daily, and still when I watch it, I start to say “…. with Alllllex TRE-BEK!” but that’s not what he says anymore and then I get sad and then I barely pay attention to it. I never realized how vital Alex was to the show, for me at least.
The newspaper thing is such an interesting point. I get all my news online and while I mentally remind myself of what is journalism (mostly – looking at you BBC) vs. opinion I am trying to increase my awareness of not just seeking out perspectives I agree with (I started reading Rebel Ideas by Matthew Syed amongst other things ad it really got me thinking/worried!).
that is sooooo smart! I feel like my mental health would suffer, lol
On his last visit to the Daily Show, LaVar Burton informed its host that he had people in the industry reached out to him.
Consequently, there are project(s) that are a good fit for him in development.
He was gracious in his appreciation of being the opportunity to guest host, but was no longer interested. Good on him.
LeVar’s “celebrity” status would have overshadowed the contestants and game? First off, among all his work, he also has the experience in hosting as he did with Reading Rainbow. Second off, it’s NOT OK for someone with celebrity status to host, but it’s OK for controversial people? Mike Richards and Miayim Bialik are deemed OK? Bialik’s controversial viewpoints on vaccinations, birth control, and that oh-so-lovely statement “I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy” when addressing Harvey Weinstein’s crimes should have disqualified her. She’s walked back her statements a bit, but only because she was called out on them — she’s not walking back on her beliefs, this is who she really is.
And for those who criticized LeVar’s performance as a guest host on Jeopardy, do they fail to see how Bialik comes off? She’s overly chirpy, try hard, and insincere. Is she supposed to get “better” in time? And LeVar wouldn’t if he had the gig? Hey, let’s give her benefit of the doubt, but not him! I’m sorry, BUT NO. Bialik should not be hosting. I used to love watching Jeopardy, but I’m done now.
1. As a kid who lived off of books and network TV in the 80′s/90′s, I would have loved to see Levar take the helm at Jeopardy. I think he would have been excellent if given the chance to settle into the role.
2. The producers of Jeopardy embarrassed themselves on an epic level with their messy process of finding a new host. They have permanently sunk the Jeopardy brand. This is a fail that will never be forgotten in that industry.
3. Levar comes out on top. We’re talking about him & appreciating him more than we have in decades. He clearly wants to do more and now people are paying attention. This is the kind of energy we need right now. I look forward to seeing him on screen again.
Wooooooooo, so Bailek fresh off one of the most popular shows n TV, isn’t a celebrity? Liars gonna lie. Glad Burton has better options.
“The Shat” lol
How could you not love him? He is so charming and classy. So glad the Trek actors are so fond of each other (minus George).
their warmth towards each other shines through and made TNG what it was
i don’t have anything to add to this conversation other than saying that I LOVE levar and I LOVE the cast of TNG and I would LOVE to see more (nice) stories about them
I love LeVar, and I’m sad not to be seeing him daily. But he’s SO RIGHT to move on, and with an amazing attitude, too. Maybe they can figure out an adult reading rainbow. I’d so be down for that.
Oh my god, an adult Reading Rainbow would be fantastic.
Jeopardy doesn’t deserve him. They shot themselves in the foot by not going with a slam dunk like Levar. Whatever he does next, we will all be better for it.
This is exactly like when you encourage your best friend to get over a painful incident…because you are going to be nursing that grudge privately on their behalf, cause the score ain’t even and it wasn’t right.
LeVar 4ever!