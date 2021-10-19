LeVar Burton wouldn’t host Jeopardy now even if they offered it to him

So many of us have been swept up in the drama around the new host of Jeopardy. Not the stuff with Mike Richards, because that was a terrible idea from the start, but before that. I have long been a big fan of LeVar Burton. So when fans called for him to host and he said it was something he wanted, I was all for it. I was really perturbed when they finally scheduled him during the Olympics. In the end, with the sloppiness with which Jeopardy handled it, I wished LeVar would wash his hands of the whole situation as it ended up being beneath him. Fortunately, LeVar has confirmed to The Daily Beast that he’s done with Jeopardy. During an interview promoting his second book, A Kids Book About Imagination, LeVar admitted he would say no at this point, even if they came a-callin’. Below are his comments on that and a few of his Star Trek compatriots.

On his mother, Erma Gene Christian: Every time I have the opportunity to speak my mother’s name, I do. I am the man I am because she was the woman she was, and that’s the truth. So, everything that I’ve ever done in the field of literacy is done in her name and in her honor because she was my first teacher. I grew up in a house where it was expected that you read. We read three daily newspapers when I was a kid. Reading was important, and it was communicated as an important activity, an important thing for us to do, by my mom. On William Shatner (Capt Kirk): The Shat went to space and came back safe. It’s a good day! On Brent Spiner (Data): We genuinely love one another. I think that without really trying we’ve demonstrated over the years how much we mean to one another On James Doohan (Scotty): I had a great time with Jimmy. The storyline had nothing to do with how we got along, I have to say. You know, I tend to forget how much of a dick Geordi was in ‘Relics!’ On hosting Jeopardy: I’d say, ‘No. You’ve got to be kidding me! You’re out of your mind. Goodbye!’ I want to make it clear, for the record, that I’m really happy with the way things worked out. I was disappointed to not get the job, but I’m the sort of person, I believe that everything happens for a reason. And if I didn’t get that job, that meant it wasn’t supposed to be for me, and I accepted that almost instantly and willingly. I know that the opportunities that are in front of me right now wouldn’t have come my way had I gotten the job, so I’m certain that this has worked out better for me than I could ever have imagined.

I put in the quote about LeVar’s mother because of his statement, “Every time I have the opportunity to speak my mother’s name, I do.” I don’t know if that’s a well-known compliment but it’s the first I’ve heard it and I love it. I actually just lost somebody very dear to me from my childhood.’m having to explain who she was to newer friends. I should have spoken her name every opportunity I had. I also appreciate that he mentioned newspapers. People tease me for still getting a physical newspaper, but I find I read it cover to cover while I only read parts of one online.

As for the Jeopardy portion, I’m glad LeVar made peace with it. I didn’t see his episodes, so I don’t know how he performed. I did read a breakdown of why he wasn’t the best choice given both his celeb status and, ironically, the fan swell and expectation to make him host. The author contended that since Jeopardy is supposed to be about the contestants and the game, LeVar’s celebrity would overshadow everything else. I also believe the second part of Levar’s comment, that there were better opportunities he may have had to pass up because of a Jeopardy contract. He probably would have been a good Jeopardy host, I’m sure I would’ve enjoyed him more than Mayim Bialik, but he’ll shine somewhere else. I’m upset that he got hurt, but I’m thrilled that everyone was reminded how beloved LeVar Burton is. He’ll end up so much better off than he would as host of Jeopardy, I know it.