Paris Hilton’s bridal shower had the RHOB and a champagne vending machine

Paris Hilton will be married in less than a month. According to Page Six, the invitations have gone out and the date is set for November 11th. So of course, all the pre-wedding festivities have been taking place to make sure Paris (and her Peacock wedding reality show) has the full bridal experience. She and fiancé Carter Reum had a joint Bachelor /Bachelorette weekend in Las Vegas a week ago. This past weekend it was time for Paris’ bridal shower, which was hosted by her sister Nicky, her mother Kathy and friend Tina Chen. The Alice in Wonderland shindig was held at Kathy’s home and the guest-list was made up mainly of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But the real story here is: they had a champagne vending machine. Did you need me to repeat that? A vending machine that dispensed champagne. My guess is Kathy already had this and just brings it out for these little get-togethers. My next guess is that my life will not be the same knowing that these exist and that I don’t have one. Anyway, here’s more deets about the shower from People.
The 40-year-old reality star was honored ahead of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Carter Reum with an Alice and Wonderland-themed bridal shower, sharing snaps from the special event to Instagram Sunday.
Co-hosted by her mom Kathy Hilton, sister Nicky Hilton and friend Tina Chen Craig at Kathy’s home over the weekend, guests walked into Wonderland with oversized floral décor and a Mad Hatter greeting them at the door. Paris’ aunt Kyle Richards was in attendance, as were her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff.
Playing into the fantasy theme — which Paris teased by sharing two throwback photos of herself dressed up as Alice to her Instagram Story — details included Wonderland-inspired frosted cookies and a cake with the bride and groom’s names. Making the occasion even more festive, there was a champagne vending machine, and plenty of red, white and pink roses (a nod to the classic children’s book) throughout.
We all knew Paris was going to be over the top in whatever she did. The Vegas Bachelorette (who are we kidding, Carter was lucky he was invited) was way over the top with a private plane and a red limo and other indulgences. But I’m sure that’s why they went to Las Vegas. Vegas knows how to do diva right. As for the shower, it sounds nice. I’m not sure if Alice in Wonderland has some significance for Paris. The article mentioned she’s dressed as Alice before. But even if it wasn’t a sentimental connection, Alice is a fun theme and it’s a great way to tie in flowers and the colors that Paris favors. I’m glad the dogs got to come, I guess. I hope they had their own pup stations set up with food and drink. I wonder what their vending machine dispensed. As for the guest list, both my bridal and baby showers were mostly made up of my mom’s friends. I’ve known them most of my life and honestly, they really do give the best advice and gifts. I’m not sure that applies when mom’s friends are the Real Housewives. Unfortunately, at real life bridal showers, there is a dearth of champagne dispensing vending machines, though.
One more note about the wedding, apparently the invitations did go out, but they did not include the locations of either the ceremony or the reception. It is assumed the ceremony will be at a church and word among those who know the Hiltons is they’ve secured late Grandpa’s Barron’s Bel-Air estate for the reception. (The Hiltons sold the estate in May, so it must have been part of the sale contract.) I get why Paris is being so secretive because even when she tries to keep something quiet, it leaks out, like where her reception is. But how are her guests going to know where to go the morning of her wedding? Will a raven arrive with a scroll? Will stealth messengers slip an envelope under each guest’s doormat? Will they sent decoder rings and told to wait for a secret code on the radio? My bet is something being floated down the chimney and if the guest doesn’t have a chimney, that’s on them. I’d lost a lot of interest in this wedding but I’m starting to find it again.
Photo credit: Instagram
She wont make it down the isle,she enjoys the engagement hoopla and thats it.
Nah, I think she’ll make it down the aisle and there’ll be a huge reception. The thing’ll be annulled in a few days though.
She’s gotta have the baby showers and baby she’s already been talking about first.
This is the furthest along she’s ever been in the process, but I’m still giving her 50/50 odds to actually make it down the aisle.
This is not a great time to celebrate your excess, extra, let-them-eat-cake-ness. Spare me.
I would bet this will be on RHWOBH and the whole point of being so extra is because everything on there has that vibe.
I know you’re right, I just don’t think it sells as well in the current climate. I guess there’s still an audience for it, but the direction we’re headed does not bode well for this kind of display of outrageous consumption.
I wonder if anyone actually ate the cookies.
Are you kidding me? Those ladies don’t eat anything.
And the calories in alcohol don’t count because alcohol has it’s own rules (credit Grace Hanson – Jane Fonda’s character on Grace and Frankie).
My mom used to have two friends in her circle from high school (they were sisters) and they never ate anything when they attended baby or wedding showers. How sad to go through life like that.
Everyone looks tacky af.
I concur.
I hope she finds happiness.
I had to look. You can buy one of these vending machines at Neiman Marcus for $35,000 and it dispenses mini bottles. This champagne isn’t as pricey as I thought. You can buy it a Costco and a six pack of minis is $59.99. Still stupid and excessive.
I’m getting married in May, and I’m skipping the bridal shower part. I’m a little younger than Paris (I’m almost 36), and at this age, I cannot imagine asking people for things like that, especially in the middle of a pandemic. It’s ridiculously tacky.
My son was the ring bearer at an outdoor wedding. It was in a beautiful garden with roaming peacocks but in the middle of the freaking hot TX summer and I was very pregnant. But they had 2 frozen daiquiri machines! One was non-alcoholic!! I stationed myself right next to that one and told my husband he was in charge of the ring bearer. Drink vending machines at parties are the best. Especially when there is a non-alcoholic option.
I Just went to a baby shower recently for a friend and her family is the kind that likes to do big elaborate events for these kinds of things like the Kardashians and Hiltons. Her bridal shower was Great Gatsby themed (so we were encouraged to dress in the flapper style which I didn’t do, I just wore a nice dress), she got married in Bermuda and had three outfit changes, her baby shower went all out with the travel theme and all the travel decorations. Turns out the travel theme was a huge clue about her baby’s name which she revealed at the shower. It isn’t exactly Paris Hilton level of upping the ante but not far out of that realm. I won one of the games we did (can’t remember what it was now) and the game favor had gift wrapping with my friend’s face all over it, I kept the wrapping to show my mom and took pics of it because I knew nobody would ever believe me lol. I’m pretty used to it with that family but I do wish my friend had put more thought into the thank you note which she kept to the generic “thank you for your generous gift” without specifying what I gave her which was really lazy on her part because I gave her 3 or 4 baby gifts. It’s such a different experience when you happen to be friends with these kinds of families that love to go all out and spoil their kids. There wasn’t a champagne vending machine but let me tell you the hors d’oeuvres and dessert displays (they had cake pops!) were out of this world.