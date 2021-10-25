Did John Mulaney & his pregnant girlfriend already break up because he cheated?

John Mulaney and his girlfriend have possibly broken up. The source is someone sending in a tip to Deuxmoi, so who knows. The first time we heard anything about Mulaney and his girlfriend (who shall remain nameless on this blog, for reasons) was back in May, just after we learned about his split with his wife Anna-Marie Tendler. By September, John Mulaney’s girlfriend was visibly pregnant and they ended up confirming the pregnancy. There were also People-exclusive photos and an interview by Seth Meyers, and a timeline no one believes (because it doesn’t make any sense).
The long and short of it is that Mulaney cheated on his wife and knocked up his jumpoff/girlfriend soon after he got out of rehab. It was a huge mess. If this Deuxmoi submission is accurate, then it’s going to be even messier:
My thought was that they would stay together until the baby was born and Mulaney would find a way to exit the “relationship” a few months later. It says something that they can’t even grit their teeth and make it to a full-term pregnancy. Hours after Deuxmoi posted that not-so-blind-item, they had this update:
So… he cheated on her?? YIKES!
CB pointed out that three weeks ago, in Us Weekly’s print edition (dated October 13), there was a story about how everything was moving way too fast between Mulaney and his girlfriend and this was “a fling that got out of control” and “the baby came out of left field…” Mulaney was described by Us Weekly’s sources as not being relaxed and not doing any long-term planning. The sources also say that she was happy to be in an open relationship and that her friends are like “girl, this was never gonna last.” Us Weekly has always been HER outlet of choice when she wants to get her story out. She was introducing the idea that he was “seeing other people” and that she was having second thoughts, but it’s all cool, whatever he wants. SHAMBLES!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Poor child, this is a mess. No of it was a good idea
…. but I do enjoy this kind of celebrity gossip, I feel like it’s been a while we had a messy relationship going on
I don’t want to be happy for someone else’s misery… but here we are.
I love this inner “joke” we have here in the celebitchy site about the nameless girlfriend who is by the way a “see you next Tuesday” . There I said it.
YIKES 😬 – really curious who the new A list gf is. Not surprised but also agree that i thought they’d make it through the pregnancy.
Whoever it is: they are getting involved with a guy barely out of rehab who is going through a divorce and managed to get his jump off pregnant AND break up with her in less than a year??
Yiiiiiiiiikes. I’d recommend she give this a bit more thought. FFS. 😣
A while entire hot mess…
I only have sympathy for Anna-Marie and the baby.
Watch it be that actress that everyone cheats with. I can’t think of her name right is but if it comes to me I’ll let you know.
Oh…..Minka Kelly
She’s with Trevor Noah currently, or at least as of a few weeks ago… I would struggle to consider her A-List as well. I’m curious who it is.
I know the internet seems to be aghast but I think it’s better they’ve broken up now that trying to navigate feelings at a time when you’re trying to adjust physically, emotionally, hormonally to a new baby.
And anyone who feels sorry for that woman is… well, look, if you keep laying down with dogs…..
Poor baby… thats all I got. One bright spot in this whole mess is I now follow Anne-Marie Tendler on Insta and her art is lovely, heartbreaking and emotional. I’m a fan, and I desperately want one of her handmade Victorian lamp covers.
this ending was so obvious. I feel terribly for the child though.
There was a deuxmoi reddit post about how his jump off’s pregnancy was not a secret quite a bit before the photos came out so someone there has a pretty good in.
I wonder if JM and AMT are at least talking again.
This has got to help her contextualize his behavior as not I found someone awesome but I’m spinning out.
We’re in for a Ben Affleck-style bumpy ride, folks. This situation is going to have a lot of twists and turns, and we are no where near what a new normal for all parties will be like.
They BOTH need therapy.
Hope that poor child has *some* good relatives on its side, or at least, an amazing nanny to give it stability!
#Team_Innocent_Baby
mindy_dopple, I think that’s called Schadenfreude . . . and I have it too.
I guess the girlfriend and baby ‘saved him’ after all… so he could be whole again and move on to a different situation… I can’t wait for his next appearance on Seth Myers to explain this timeline.
I don’t see how anyone could be terribly surprised by this. He just got out of marriage and rehab; it was unlikely that he was pursing a relationship with the “girlfriend,” and even more unlikely that he wanted a baby. He was screwing around, which is also not unusual, under the circumstances. The “girlfriend” thought the baby would settle him down, but since he didn’t plan to have children, it probably made him angry.
The guy is fighting for his sobriety and his career. Of course he has personal messiness–he’s an addict who fell off the wagon.
The only thing about this scandal that I like is that it introduced me to Fug Nation. Go Fug Yourself is the sweetest and funniest blog, so thank you nameless one for gifting me knowledge of them.