“Ed Sheeran has Covid, he will promote his album from home” links

I thought for sure Megan Fox and MGK would go as Sid and Nancy but they can’t now cause it got stolen
Dune.
Started ok, nice cinematography.
However.
You cannot have Dune without “The spice must flow”, “the sleeper must awaken”, “he who controls the spice controls the universe “.
Come ON.
It was a pretty movie that had NOTHING to do with Spice. They made a remake without any indication how vital spice is!
And miscast with Paul (who is not an angsty teenager, but a guy completely understanding & accepting of his role), and Jessica was terrible.
Jessica is a concubine, who is so in love with her Duke she bears him a son against all protocol & instruction.
None of her desperation, her adoration, her anguish at losing her Duke was anywhere in the movie.
It’s like they were strangers.
Go watch the original. Francesca Annis as Jessica nailed it.
Actually, just skip this remake we didn’t need & watch the original.
Thank you for reading my rant.
Twitter is full of how awesome this movie is and all I think is we’ve sunk so low.
The bar is so so low.
The movie was pretty but Timmy as Paul is a massive disappointment. Talk about a major mistake in casting. Makes you wonder if they even read the books
I feel like that’s how all movies are nowadays. Super shallow/hollow. Pretty without substance.
The original film is TERRIBLE!!! David Lynch didn’t give a crap about the books. Kyle McLachlan was way too old–Paul is 15 at the start of the saga! Francescsa Annis was great, but the voice overs were terrible. The Baron. The BARON! NO, no, no, no, no!! Sting? No, no, no!! All of those lines were from the film, not the book.
I saw the movie when I was 12 and loved it, weirdly. Then, I read the books, and became a total geek for the books. The 1984 film, while interesting in some ways, is pretty awful. It’s majestically awful, but awful. Frank Herbert hated it. The SciFi channel adaptation is pretty good, but cheap looking. The sets and costumes look like I made them, and I have no training as a set designer or costumer. Children of Dune is better looking, and another great adaptation (James McAvoy as Leto is awesome, and aging the twins from 9 to 17 made sense). Im looking forward to seeing this adaptation. if your reference is the 80′s movie, then it will not be the same. But if your reference is Frank Herbert’s books, then it’s pretty good, I’m told.
The 1984 (?) Dune was ridiculously bad though… legendarily bad.
Except it’s not and was never intended to be a remake of the 1984 film. It’s an adaptation of the original book. Paul wasn’t okay with his role in the books. That’s part of the point. Herbert was critiquing hero/messiah worship. This “Paul knowing and being fine with his roles” was a choice by David Lynch that veered considerably from the books.
Like the reviewer says, it’s a beautiful and faithful adaptation of the source material, but it’s because of that that it doesn’t translate to screen so well. Lynch made a fantastic movie in 84 – that was nothing like the book.
It just dawned on how Sheeran and Apple Martin-Paltrow look very much alike.
It’s the eyes right?
This is where rumours start and I’m here for it!!