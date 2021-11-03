Christie Brinkley on being 67: ‘That is foreign to me. That’s somebody else’s number’

Christie Brinkley fudges a lot when it comes to the work she’s had done. Go here for a recap. She’s only copped to Botox and fillers but she downplays it, emphasizes her lifestyle and claims her wrinkles are hard-earned. On one hand I completely understand that. Do you remember when Megyn Kelly was a complete ass to Jane Fonda about Jane’s plastic surgery after Jane admitted to it? On the other hand it just seems disingenuous, I’ll say that.
Christie was on Access promoting her skincare line. She talked a little bit about aging and redefining that, which is one of her favorite topics. Here’s what she said and the video is below.
On aging
I am telling women to rebrand the numbers. Don’t let that number dictate to you. Right now, I am 67 and a half. That number is foreign to me. That’s somebody else’s number because we haven’t finished rebranding it yet. It’s your good energy that gives you the youthful quality.
On what she wishes she’d known at 30
More sunblock. In my job they would say here’s the bathing suit, put it on, get a tan. I was happy to oblige. If you didn’t use enough sunblock like me… [use my skincare line] sbla.
After that Christie applied lipgloss seductively and it was weird. I know she’s got a skincare line but it just seems like she’s stuck in her heyday and must maintain her image as a supermodel at all costs. She’s capitalizing on that, so I guess it makes sense. When she talks about her energy keeping her youthful it just doesn’t come across as genuine without the caveat that she’s had help. I do know what she means about having a hard time accepting your age though. It just goes so fast.
You know who I believe when they say age is just a number? This lady.
Is her makeup line going to give me her facial structure and access to her dermatologist and plastic surgeon? If not, pass.
exactly- don’t sell me cosmetics with results you achieved through surgery and medical grade treatments
Thing is, with everything she *has* done (face/neck/chest etc) if she’d just tone down the cheek fillers, so she doesn’t look like she’s storing her entire winters’ feedings in those cheeks, she’d look *amazing*, even with the Joker’s smile. With her cheeks SO overfilled, it makes her eyes look like raisins, as well as being SO unbelievable. Her cheeks weren’t this filled out in her heyday.
And look, NO ONE “owes” us their medical history of plastic surgery. But C’mon… we are all NOT blind! lol Reminds me of Cindy Crawford’s skin line infomercials (that are shot through gauze most likely lol, or was it said to be lenses smeared w/vaseline “back in the day”, but I digress! lol). She has a room full of “stahhhhhhs” sitting around extolling the perfection of this cantaloupe cream that takes away ALL signs of aging, and of course, not one has a visible sign of a wrinkle even though the average age of the room is between 45-50 yrs. old. No, we will NOT have unlined, unblemished skin at that age. Not unless you spent your life up till then in a window-less room, never smiling, frowning, laughing or crying.
I WISH our world didn’t value unlined, tight skin so much.
Have cheek injections/fillers ever looked good on ANYONE? Honest question. I think it’s probably the worst cosmetic procedure I see people get.
If you are subtle with it, you honestly can’t notice. I have a friend who is a cosmetic nurse practitioner, and that is thousands and thousands of dollars’ worth of filler. If you just have 1-2 syringes here and there, it can look totally natural and nice. (One syringe=1/5 teaspoon.)
If she hasn’t had a facelift, she ought to–it would look better than all that filler.
She has so much mid-face filler that she’s got that *meat-face* look, and honestly, it looks like her skin could split open at any time. It’s grotesque.
Y’all, that last picture is a little Joker-y. She is a beautiful woman. But she is closing in on 70, and that is a real number.
You can be beautiful at 70, but you still are 70.
The only real alternative to aging is death.
And, it does bother me a little that she is helped by genetics and surgery/”procedures” and pretends it is all about skincare- and is trying to sell that to us.
No thank you.
Yeah the product selling is a turn off for me.
Christie has looked great for a long time, but I also imagine she feels quite trapped into maintaining that and is doing more and more to stay “youthful” looking. There’s a beautiful freedom in saying “Yeah I’m ___ age, so what?” and valuing yourself for who you are, not for what age you look like.
That bodybuilder lady in the link is kickass though!
She’s right about sunblock.
Somebody else’s number and somebody else’s face
Yeah it’s such a bunch of BS. That said, I still appreciate her showing us we can be and feel sexy as we age. The male dominated media certainly doesn’t tell us that.