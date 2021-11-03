Jason Momoa says he got Covid at the London ‘Dune’ premiere two weeks ago

On October 18th, Jason Momoa joined the cast of Dune at the London premiere. He wore velvet and had a great time. He was hugging and kissing people and of course he’s the big brother to Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet. Unfortunately, Jason didn’t wear a mask at any point at the London premiere. And that’s where he likely caught Covid, at least that’s what he says. He was already in London, working on the Aquaman sequel, and now he’s in lockdown in a mansion somewhere in or around London.
Jason Momoa is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19. The Aquaman star, 42, shared that he “got hit with COVID” after going to the London premiere of Dune and spending time with a large number of people, he said on his Instagram Story.
“I got hit with COVID right after the premiere. There was a lot of people I met in England, so got a lot of aloha from people. And who knows?” how he got it, Momoa said Friday. The Hawaii native added that “either way, I’m doing fine.”
“Thank you for all your concerns and love,” he said. “And, yeah, I’m just camped out in my house. Mahalo for all the love and support.”
Momoa said that he’s isolating with his “roommate,” skateboarder Erik Ellington.
“Everyone wants to know how COVID is going, it’s going pretty good,” he said in another update, as he filmed Ellington doing tricks on his skateboard through the house. “Yeah, we’re having a ball,” Momoa said with a laugh.
England is seeing a slight spike in new COVID-19 cases after a mild summer, with around 1 in 50 residents testing positive in the week ending Oct. 22, Reuters reported. The majority of cases have been among school-age children who may not be eligible for vaccination.
Momoa hasn’t said if he was vaccinated against COVID-19.
Yes, that’s what I was trying to find out, if he’s been vaccinated. My guess is that he has? He doesn’t seem too worried about catching Covid and my guess is that he would feel the need to get vaccinated to travel and/or work. I also wonder how recently Chalamet and Zendaya have been tested? Hm. Back in March 2020, it felt like London was ground zero for a serious spread of Covid among celebrities, diplomats and royals. I wonder why London premieres aren’t currently under a strict mask mandate.
Photos of Momoa at the London ‘Dune’ premiere, courtesy of Avalon Red.
His wife is on record saying she did not feel it was right to vaccinate their children, so …
The British Government got rid of all restrictions when they opened up the economy in the summer aka “Freedom Day”. They are reluctant to reimpose any restrictions including a mask mandate and they believe that the vaccine will pull them through. Only problem is there’s been a decline in the number of people getting the vaccine in recent months.
It seems like everyone I know with school-aged children has had Covid recently, thanks to Boris Johnson’s government’s intransigence. Kids are being pulled out of school on a regular basis due to their classmates testing positive, which means their parents have to stay home as well. And people are still protesting about vaccinating school-aged children!
On his Instagram before the premiere on Oct 17, he had a video of him and like 8 guys all shopping at a high end store for suits. None of them were masked. Then they went outside and there were a ton of fans to greet them, no one masked. It kind of weirded me out, because I’m still living in a different world, and they were acting very pre-COVID.
I cannot understand how we went from serious restrictions in many places around the world to a free-for-all. Just 0-60, right back into it like nothing is wrong. I don’t get it. What’s with the reluctance around enforcing masking at big events like this? Things can get somewhat “back to normal” with proper precautions in place. Having those precautions isn’t admitting defeat or suggesting the spread is worse than it is, it’s just taking a smart measure to protect people.
I’m triple vaxxed and high risk. I’m thrilled that case numbers are going down in many places and that things seem to be looking up. I have high hopes for 2022! But this world of being unmasked and hanging at huge gatherings is a world I’m completely unable to participate in. It feels like an alternate reality, and all I’m doing is really following what cautious epidemiologists are suggesting!
He was filming in the Toronto area until the summer and he wouldn’t have been able to come over to Canada to film if he wasn’t vaccinated because of the travel restrictions.
There is a ton of community spread happening in the UK at the moment. They aren’t masking up and it’s been more than six months for many of them on their second shot so several of our UK colleagues have gotten Covid despite being vaccinated. Their symptoms don’t require hospitalization but for some it was like a really rough fly despite being vaccinated.
And the UK didn’t vaccinate kids 12 to 15 as early as they did elsewhere and the kids are not masked at school.
Not everyone is masking up when taking public transit, despite it being required and few are masking up in stores or other public areas where large crowds are happening. Their numbers are the highest in Europe for cases and Boris isn’t going to do anything about it.
I’ve been reading the virus is probably going to become endemic at some point, I don’t think we will ever be rid of COVID forever. I’m vaccinated, most of my close friends and family are vaccinated. We are planning on seeing extended family for Thanksgiving this year as we are all vaccinated (my uncle who is immunocompromised got his booster shot). I’m still wearing masks indoors when I go shopping, on public transportation etc. As soon as I feel a bit off, I rush and get a COVID-19 test. I canceled going to a dance performance recently because I wasn’t feeling too well (turns out I was being paranoid). I’m not hurrying to go to large crowded indoor unmasked events either but I am starting to do more things that for a long time were out of my comfort zone. Both my sister and father are in France right now visiting family, life is starting to regain a semblance of normalcy where I am.
Wasn’t there a blind item about an actress that was going to skip the Met gala with the excuse of filming the second season of her show but in reality she wasn’t vaccinated? Many said it was Zendaya, I’m not entirely convinved it was her but she did post a picture on set during the gala… I’m starting to believe that most big names are getting a pass when it comes to regulations.
Well, I’m not surprised. COVID is on the rise in the UK, ripping through schools. Yet everyone is just carrying on as if it’s not happening. It’s very scary.
At this point, we are basically coexisting with Covid. Get vaccinated. Get a booster if you qualify. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Covid isn’t done with us yet.
Covid will never be done with us. I just got my booster and it packs more of a wallop than the vaccine. I guess this is the new normal. 😑