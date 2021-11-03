Jason Momoa says he got Covid at the London ‘Dune’ premiere two weeks ago

On October 18th, Jason Momoa joined the cast of Dune at the London premiere. He wore velvet and had a great time. He was hugging and kissing people and of course he’s the big brother to Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet. Unfortunately, Jason didn’t wear a mask at any point at the London premiere. And that’s where he likely caught Covid, at least that’s what he says. He was already in London, working on the Aquaman sequel, and now he’s in lockdown in a mansion somewhere in or around London.

Jason Momoa is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19. The Aquaman star, 42, shared that he “got hit with COVID” after going to the London premiere of Dune and spending time with a large number of people, he said on his Instagram Story.

“I got hit with COVID right after the premiere. There was a lot of people I met in England, so got a lot of aloha from people. And who knows?” how he got it, Momoa said Friday. The Hawaii native added that “either way, I’m doing fine.”

“Thank you for all your concerns and love,” he said. “And, yeah, I’m just camped out in my house. Mahalo for all the love and support.”

Momoa said that he’s isolating with his “roommate,” skateboarder Erik Ellington.

“Everyone wants to know how COVID is going, it’s going pretty good,” he said in another update, as he filmed Ellington doing tricks on his skateboard through the house. “Yeah, we’re having a ball,” Momoa said with a laugh.

England is seeing a slight spike in new COVID-19 cases after a mild summer, with around 1 in 50 residents testing positive in the week ending Oct. 22, Reuters reported. The majority of cases have been among school-age children who may not be eligible for vaccination.

Momoa hasn’t said if he was vaccinated against COVID-19.