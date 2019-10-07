Christie Brinkley: 50 ain’t what it used to be. Women need to declare their age

Christie Brinkley and the fabulous Wendi McLendon-Covey were on Access Live to talk about Christie’s guest appearance on The Goldbergs, where Christie recreated her scene in Vacation by pulling up next to the Goldbergs in a red convertible on the highway. I haven’t watched The Goldbergs in years, it’s a cute show but it felt played out after a couple of seasons. The formula got old to me but respect to them for continuing it and there’s even that spinoff show Schooled with Tim Meadows, which had its second season premiere too. (Side note I’ve been listening to the fabulous new Pajiba podcast, where they’re talking about new and returning TV shows and there are so many shows I haven’t even heard of! If you’re looking for new shows to watch check them out they are so funny. I love Dustin’s rants, and they have great recommendations.)
Anyway the first part of the interview wasn’t that interesting to me, they were just talking about the show, but at the end Christie mentioned aging and being fabulous. Wendi is turning 50 and Kit mentioned that, which is why Christie started talking about it. Here’s what she said:
Wendi: I feel like getting a shirt that says ‘ask me how old I am’
Christie: I love that they’re declaring their age because 50 ain’t what it used to be. In the old fashioned days people used to lie about their age. Women really need to declare their age now because our image of those numbers has to shift. It will only shift when we see gorgeous women like these saying ‘I’m turning 50′ and it’s like ‘this is 50.’ This is the result of a healthy diet, exercise, all the advances that we know about now. 50 just ain’t what it used to be.
She was right about some points but of course she only alluded to plastic surgery and injectables. No shame on women who get those, I probably will soon-ish, but that’s the unspoken part of this conversation. As someone closer to 50 than 40, it’s inspiring to see Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer and to a lesser extent Christie Brinkley and Gwen Stefani, looking incredible over 50. I think the key is fitness and nutrition, but of course skincare and injectables play a large role too. However most of it is privilege, which is time and wealth. They have time for exercise, spa treatments, dermatologist visits, mindful eating and just to focus on themselves. So many women work full time jobs, care for a family and do most of the housework. We’re also expected to look as good as possible, while living our life for other people.
Christie Brinkley also talked about giving her DWTS gig to her daughter Sailor after Christie broke her arm. There’s no way that was a set up as some people have claimed.
Here’s that interview. The part I quoted is at the end.
I get what she is saying but I disagree – the problem isn’t that women aren’t gorgeous after 50, the problem is society tells us that all women have to offer is youthful beauty. Plastic surgery and injectibles won’t change that. We need to fight against the ingrained misogyny of our society!
EDA – I am not against plastics, I have had plastic surgery.
I just find it disingenuous from her, I guess. Did she care about this before, or is it only because she doesn’t like the way that people talk about the 50+ crowd now that she’s a member of it?
And the way she’s like ” a healthy diet, exercise, all the advances that we know about now” as if anyone who eats well and walks occasionally will look like her, when what she’s really saying is: I’m rich, I have had a comfortable life, and I can afford all of the plastic surgery in the world to make myself appear more youthful.
ITA, OriginalLaLa. Some of us weren’t blessed with those genetics or those surgeons. What about what you’ve done with those 50 years?
What if you are 50 and don’t look amazing, don’t want to and don’t care about it?
I just find these conversations so tiresome. Just live your life regardless what people’s projections are.
My beef with these celebrities is that they are setting a standard for women (and sometimes even for men) through an unhealthily amount of physical attention to a certain kind of detail (blonde straight hair, puffy lips, wide expressionless eyes, thinness…) that their profession brings as if it was the case for everyone.
Most people’s standards of feeling good, and taking care of appearance are based elsewhere – or at least (sorry if I sound judgemental) they should.
I prefer style, charm and originality of thought any time of the day.
ITA.
This world is going to get whatever face and body I decide to give it.
I’m about to turn 40. This weekend I was cleaning and found pictures of me when I was in my 20s. All I saw was a really pretty woman, but at the time I thought I was fat, ugly, ect. I refuse to spend the next 20 years being that hard on myself again. Because in another 20 years, when I turn 60, I don’t want to find pictures of myself in my 40 and realize how negative I was being on myself.
First,Happy Birthday!I am sure you make 40 look beautiful.
Second-you stated so well something I’ve been thinking for a while.I just turned 44,and I look good,I know it,not as good,young,perfect as the world says women should look,but I’m content.Several months ago I found a photo of myself in my early thirties and I was shocked by how good I looked and simultaneously remembered the day that pic was taken,and behind the hair and makeup and smile I was stressed because my jeans felt snug.
I don’t want to be sixty wishing I’d appreciated myself more in my forties.
I won’t do that to myself or be that example to my daughter.
I get what you are saying to an extent but this is their job. The way they look is part of their profession.
I work too much. I don’t have children, I like My job and I work remotely so I don’t necessarily need to be in my office to work. As a result, I tend to email at weird times of the day or work at odd hours. I dont Expect others to answer at that time, but I’m just focused on my job. I think the same applies, it can become all encompassing.
TL;DR – they get paid to look pretty and while I’m not saying it’s healthy it’s top of mind for them all day every day.
Well, that is not ‘pretty’ to me and for a whole bunch of people. Moreover, that is exactly what I am saying: looking a certain way is par of the course for them due to their ‘jobs’ but please don’t impose that on me. It’s like a corporate lawyer stating that everyone should wear suits, high heels, a face full of make up and manicured hands.
Her wealth cushions her from many of the normal stressors women face as we age. Most Americans are living longer, which means that many 50 year olds have the responsibility of caring for aging parents. When I took care of my own father I was so exhausted that I wondered if I might die before him. Some of us have had our adult children move back home, often bringing their own children. I’ve had friends battle breast cancer and other diseases. But Christie Brinkley says we also have to look our best, a youthful whatever. I think we all try, but the truth is that she won the gene lottery, and she has the time and the money to keep looking great.
I think women just dont recognize their own beauty. Even into older age women still think models and celebrities are unicorns, but it’s smoke and mirrors to me.
I know three women off the top of my head who are in their 60s (all late 60s actually) as beautiful as Brinkley. I really do. She doesnt look younger than her age, either, to me. She just looks good AT her age. Looking good AT your age is a thing I wish women would get into.
You really do learn something new every day. For instance, I just learned photographing a person from below, when they’ve had a lot of fillers, is a little freaky. She looks great from straight ahead or looking down at her but that second to last pic was unfortunate.
I find her insufferable.
Live your best life, enjoy yourself and don’t freak out about your appearance.
I have been struggling with myself for the last two years, and I turned 50 several months ago. I have always had good skin, and probably looked a few years younger than my age. However, it all changed when I started dating again and also lost my job 2 years ago. I decided to stop coloring my hair too a few months ago. Wow, it’s like I’m invisible. I’m not getting hired. I’m probably over-reacting, but it’s been hard. AND people have been telling me to dye my hair again, and that it would help me get a job. It’s OK for men to have grey hair, but if you’re a woman with grey hair you’re immediately targeted as “old.” I has been a serious conflict for me lately. It’s wonderful looking at Hellen Mirren or other women who embrace their age and wrinkles, but turning 50 for the rest of us isn’t easy. I am about to give up on dating. What am I supposed to do? I am a 5-year breast cancer survivor. I am not against surgery, and eating well, and exercising, but jeez…. it’s f*ked how I have been judged.
There are moments like those in life when it seems that no one notices us. I’ve gone through the same. Lost my job and self-assurance with it, no one seemed to notice or appreciate me and the advice I got made me feel that my friends didn’t really know me.
Until it came back somehow, with work on myself, confidence. I find this to be the hardest to accomplish, but also the only weapon we have against ageism, misogyny, homophobia, bigotry etc. Feeling ourselves, letting go of other people’s projections… Easier said than done.
Also appearance counts a lot more in some industries than others I guess.
50 may be young to women with access to trainers, nutritionists, and excellent plastic surgeons. To the average Karen living in middle of the road nowhere? Yeah, it’s still 50. Thanks.
Women are gorgeous after 50! Says the woman whose face is pulled so tightly that it can barely contain the 60 cc of filler in each cheek. She has quintessential filler face/ meat face.
If you go that route, great. Just don’t pretend that it’s all genetics/ clean living. It’s just as easy to say, ” I get a little help here and there.”
*Insert epic eye roll here*