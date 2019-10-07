The Cambridges & Sussexes worked together on an Every Mind Matters promo

On the same day that the Duchess of Sussex launched her SmartWorks capsule collection (Smart Set), we learned that the Duchess of Cambridge had taken a meeting with director Richard Curtis at Kensington Palace. Many said that the reporters just got the story from the Court Circular, but I continue to find the timing suspicious. But here we are – the Sussexes and Cambridges step on each other’s newscycles all the time now and some of it is a real effort and some of it is just coincidence. In retrospect, what I find interesting about the Richard Curtis meeting is that initially, everyone made it sound like it was just a “Cambridge project,” and that William and Kate were so keen and clever to work with a beloved director on some kind of mental health initiative. Turns out, the Curtis project was a joint Sussex-Cambridge thing. And it was just voiceover work for a commercial. Here’s the commercial:

Public Health England, in partnership with the NHS, have launched #EveryMindMatters to help people take simple steps to look after their mental health, improve their mental wellbeing and support others. pic.twitter.com/eAirA6pIpB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 7, 2019

Every Mind Matters is the new program from the NHS, and you can see the site here. It’s about taking those first steps when you want to improve your mental health, get better sleep, decrease your anxiety, all of that. It looks like a good resource and I have no shade for it. Every Mind Matters is definitely being promoted by House Sussex AND House Cambridge though. The Cambridges put this commercial on their Twitter & Instagram. The Sussexes only put it on their Instagram Stories though. Hm.