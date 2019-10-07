The Cambridges & Sussexes worked together on an Every Mind Matters promo

On the same day that the Duchess of Sussex launched her SmartWorks capsule collection (Smart Set), we learned that the Duchess of Cambridge had taken a meeting with director Richard Curtis at Kensington Palace. Many said that the reporters just got the story from the Court Circular, but I continue to find the timing suspicious. But here we are – the Sussexes and Cambridges step on each other’s newscycles all the time now and some of it is a real effort and some of it is just coincidence. In retrospect, what I find interesting about the Richard Curtis meeting is that initially, everyone made it sound like it was just a “Cambridge project,” and that William and Kate were so keen and clever to work with a beloved director on some kind of mental health initiative. Turns out, the Curtis project was a joint Sussex-Cambridge thing. And it was just voiceover work for a commercial. Here’s the commercial:
Public Health England, in partnership with the NHS, have launched #EveryMindMatters to help people take simple steps to look after their mental health, improve their mental wellbeing and support others. pic.twitter.com/eAirA6pIpB
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 7, 2019
Every Mind Matters is the new program from the NHS, and you can see the site here. It’s about taking those first steps when you want to improve your mental health, get better sleep, decrease your anxiety, all of that. It looks like a good resource and I have no shade for it. Every Mind Matters is definitely being promoted by House Sussex AND House Cambridge though. The Cambridges put this commercial on their Twitter & Instagram. The Sussexes only put it on their Instagram Stories though. Hm.
It’s a good PSA and initiative. It’s needed. A friend has experienced a lot of loss in the last 2 years and is going through counseling. She admitted to not being able to relax and shut off her brain. She’s using meditation apps off the AppStore. Something like this would be of great help to her.
Now, for a little snark…all of them participated in this project, but Kate was the only one who had her meeting promoted as singular initiative with the film maker. More embigging of Kate.
Kate didn’t have her meeting “announced” or whatever. It appeared on the CC and the media picked it up. William met with the director2 or 3 days later too.
Kate and William seem to need to count anything on the CC because they don’t do that many engagements. Meghan and Harry must have met the director at some point too, but their visit/s aren’t added to the CC.
I’m here. This is a really good PSA and initiative. Commercial was well done. Hopefully this program helps a lot of people.
But….basically your last sentence is exactly how I feel.
Wow! A few of the royal reporters hyped this project up as some big secret Will and Kate initiative. Little did we know that both couples were involved.
Does anyone else find Kate’s voice REALLY nasal? It’s all I can hear whenever I hear her speak!
Was this the meeting Kate had??? It was counted as an engagement so I hope this meeting entailed more than her just reading 1 line for a PSA. Also, H&M don’t have a Twitter account which is why they haven’t posted it there.
All of their private meetings count as “work”, from the Queen, to the Kents, to Charles, to William and Harry. Unlike the Swedes they don’t post a picture of every private meeting. They have no accountability except the Queen “oks” what’s counted in the court circular which is run daily in 1 or 2 newspapers. Even their website is not as correct as the papers. They really need a new site manager.
Great PSA, it is needed
Anything to boost Kate’s engagement numbers, I guess. I just think of all the private meetings Meghan has had for Vogue and her Smart Set and none of them were in the CC.