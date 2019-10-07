Donald Trump worries that impeachment is ‘a bad thing to have on your resume’

The Friday afternoon/evening news dump wasn’t as soul-crushing as usual last week. The “breaking news” chyron was overused, of course, but there was some new information, namely that a SECOND whistleblower has come forward with “firsthand knowledge” of all the crimes Donald Trump has committed re: Ukraine and the Bidens. Here’s more from the NY Times:
An intelligence official with “firsthand knowledge” has provided information related to President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and is now protected from retaliation as a whistle-blower, lawyers representing the official said on Sunday, confirming that a second individual has come forward in the matter. Much is unknown about the official, who has been interviewed by the intelligence community’s inspector general but has not filed a formal complaint.
But the individual has hired the same legal team as the first whistle-blower. That, and the claim of “firsthand knowledge,” suggests testimony that might bolster the impeachment case against Mr. Trump and further undermine one of his main defense claims: that the accusations against him are based on inaccurate, secondhand information.
The New York Times reported on Friday that an intelligence official who has more direct knowledge of Mr. Trump’s dealings with Ukraine than the first whistle-blower, and who had grown alarmed by the president’s behavior, was weighing whether to come forward. The second official was among those interviewed by the intelligence community inspector general to corroborate the allegations of the original whistle-blower, one of the people briefed on the matter said.
I’m glad more people are coming forward and hiring lawyers and preparing to testify before the House committees. But… I do wonder what took so f–king long. We’re coming up on three years of the Trump presidency, a presidency he won by colluding with Russia. And now he’s using other nations to smear his political opponents and I can’t help but think that he’s been trying to do this sh-t the whole time. So I’ll ask again: what took so f–king long?
As for whether or not Trump will be impeached… he absolutely will be impeached by the House. He’s committed enough crimes openly in front of cameras to ensure that. Whether he will be impeached by the Senate is another thing completely, and I’m doubtful. Trump seems to be operating under the assumption that the House will impeach and his allies in the Senate will have his back and that the whole thing will help him win re-election. But sources told Axios that Trump is privately telling friends that any kind of impeachment is a “bad thing to have on your resume.” I just…
I’m praying that the Senate gets a spine, because if they don’t impeach him based on all the things he’s openly admitted, we might as well agree that there is literally nothing that a president could do that would get him out of office. Sigh.
And hahahahaha yeah, impeachment would look bad on a resume, Donny.
What is the point of governing people if you aren’t prioritizing doing the right thing??? Ugh please grow a spine senate!!! 🙏🙏
They have spines. It takes spines to collect paychecks they didn’t earn and to spin these lies to people. What they don’t have? Morals, ethics, conscience, principles, hearts, brains.
Don’t hold your breath. I think Mitch McConnell has all their spines squirreled away in his neck pouch.
I agree, unfortunately. If anything, I’m trying to mentally prepare myself for the possibility that he will win re-election. I’m not feeling very prepared for it at all though.
You are expecting too much from those sociopathic monsters.
I’m not expecting anything. I said I was praying for it, not expecting it.
My expectation is that they won’t impeach him. My hope is that they will.
Not if you’re a rich white male
Can we all just use the right terms so people don’t get confused. I’m seeing these mix-ups everywhere.
The House of Representatives votes to impeach.
The Senate holds a “trial” at which House members “prosecute” by presenting their case as to why they impeached in the lower body and the Senate should remove, The Senators are the jury; the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is the judge. The Senate then votes to whether or not to remove the President from office.
Two presidents, Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, have been impeached but the Senate voted not to remove them.
A third president, Richard Nixon, resigned the day before his House impeachment vote was to happen because numerous Senators of his own party had made it clear to him that they would vote to remove him.
We are sadly missing Republicans of the caliber of Ed Brooke.
ETA he just handed over the Kurds for Turkey to commit genocide in exchange for a distraction from impeachment and the rights to slap his name on a hotel.
Those reasons and a couple of others. I have never hated anyone so much.
I used to just hope he would die from a massive coronary event or choke on a well-done trump streak. But now I hope he lives to experience the glorious downfall that is coming. Impeachment in the House is just a teeny, tiny part of how history will remember the criminal organization known as the Trump family.
I have watched Republicans…in the 52 years of my life…work OVERTIME to ensure that workers receive the lowest pay…that corporations can do whatever they want to the majority of people in this country and the land and water with impunity…and I have watched Republicans work…OVERTIME…to take away ALL forms of socialized healthcare…take food and shelter away from children/poor people/senior citizens/disabled….and to strip rights from women and anyone who isn’t a Whyte man….I have seen Republican POTUS’ commit some of the most awful treason on record…(and I’m not talking about Tramp)
Yet…folks are STILL asking for THESE Republicans to grow a spine and be decent and protect the Constitution…a document that they work OVERTIME to negate?
It will NOT happen….
EVER….
This.^ It has been proven time and time again that there are no checks and balances. Bush commits war crimes… nothing. Trump commits treason multiple times in one month… nothing. The American government is run like the mob except x10 more stupid and brazen under republican rule.
Resume? He’s never needed one..his would read “daddy gave me 400 million but I still kept going bankrupt. Conned, lied bullied and fed people’s hate to gain power. And, of couse, I’m a stable genius with the most beautiful resume”
Impeachment is “a bad thing to have on your resumé”. He’s clever, this one. 🤣
He always looks like he’s sitting on the toilet when he does those press ops.
Just to be clear. I am from Eastern Europe and I know Biden’s family affairs in this part of the world. Everybody knew and knows. The man is rotten and the fact that Obama has left him to his own devices sucks and seriously downgrades him in my opinion.
That being said, Trump is an idiot. He couldn’t make his point even if he had one to make.