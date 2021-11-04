Duchess Meghan is cold-calling Republican senators on their private lines

In October, the Duchess of Sussex wrote an open letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The letter was about supporting paid family leave, an important issue which needs to pass with bipartisan support, because it affects all families. Meghan was accused of “using her title” which is – in my opinion – an incredibly stupid criticism to make considering that’s her married name. In any case, Meghan is doing even more than just writing letters: she’s calling senators directly to lobby for paid family leave. From Politico:
Democrats are the ones behind the party-line social spending bill that could include paid leave. But none other than Meghan Markle is calling senators in both parties about the topic. Capito got an unexpected call from the duchess.
“I’m in my car. I’m driving. It says caller ID blocked. Honestly … I thought it was Sen. Manchin. His calls come in blocked. And she goes ‘Sen. Capito?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ She said, ‘This is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex,’” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) told Politico. “I couldn’t figure out how she got my number,” the West Virginia Republican added. Capito wasn’t alone in the GOP: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also got a call from the erstwhile royal.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who’s pushed her party to include paid leave in its social spending bill, said Wednesday that she gave senators’ numbers to Markle. “I talked to each of the women senators and let them know that she’s going to reach out, because she only completed two of the calls,” Gillibrand said. “She’s going to call some others, so I let them know in advance.”
“She wants to be part of a working group to work on paid leave long term and she’s going to be. Whether this comes to fruition now or later, she’ll be part of a group of women that hopefully will work on paid leave together,” Sen. Kirsten Gilibrand told Politico.
The backdrop: The call from Markle comes as paid leave advocates are making a final push on including the proposal in the social spending plan. But Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) currently opposes its inclusion.
“The erstwhile royal”? No, she’s still royal, Politico. Anyway, I’m all for it. I love how pissed off the Republican senators are and I love that Sen. Gillibrand gave out her colleagues’ private numbers too. I mean, will Meghan’s support of paid family leave sway senators either way? No. But it’s part of the public pressure being exerted on certain senators to do the right thing. And I have no idea why Susan Collins thought it was “ironic” for Meghan to introduce herself using her title, aka her married name. Meghan is an American citizen who votes and is politically active! It’s not a curiosity for goodness sake. The Daily Mail is particularly salty about this story too.
Oooh, Meghan is badass for making those calls. To be honest I love it. This is such an important issue and if you have that kind of (star) power, why not use it? I love how she works so strategically. She’s not seen or heard of that often, so it makes an impact when she does!
Yep. It’s because she actually has a work ethic. One of the biggest reasons sloth island was so intimidated by her.
Agreed.
Oh my god. I didn’t know I could admire her more. What a hardcore badass. Omg. Way to use your voice and your position. I adore her. Truly.
Cue the “strip them of their titles!” people.
I think it’s great Meg is making these calls. Her time in Canada and the UK means she’s seen how leave differs for women in other countries. She can speak to how poor the US’ policies are in comparison.
But of course nobody will care about in GOPlandia
If Meghan was cold calling UK MPs, I could some reason behind calling for the stripping of the Sussex title. However, Meghan is cold calling US elected leaders and the US constitution guarantees the right of US citizens to petition their government. Meghan needs to just keep calling away.
And they are answering! Tells you all you need to know. Good for her.
My thought too @Liz version 700, they are ecstatic to be able to feel important enough to get a call and then whine about it.
Go Meghan!! And go Gillibrand!!! I screamed when I got to the line about how she gave out the numbers, LOL.
Collins is definitely playing to her base again here with the “its ironic” she used her title – its her name and she has the right to use it, but maybe she just meant its ironic to use a British title when calling an American senator? IDK.
I wonder what they would have said if she had said “hello this is Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor, I’m married to the 6th in line to the british throne and I have the queen on speed dial, is that better than saying Duchess of Sussex?”
Yes, her base being Karens…
She has an amazing backbone, and I love it!
Americans don’t know that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is her married name. It’s “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle”. So I understand why these already dimwitted and ignorant senators would be confused.
ATTAMEGHAN. THIS is how to Duchess, and I am so thrilled to see her carve out an entirely new way to do it while the other one keeps dressing like Anne of Green Gables.
Collins is a nightmare for Mainers. She sways because she stands with whomever lines her pockets. Early in her career she stood with Sen. Snow and that was great, but as Snow left she clung to anyone for guidance and her greed got the better of her.
Mainers are also largely stupid. This is a very rural area for a whole state and they like their news from angry people yelling about the government. And by government I mean liberals.
The US had long been behind the curve on family leave – the old bootstraps work yourself to death and you can have it all bullshit – see also paid vacation , average hours worked per week , not paying a living wage to hospitality workers etc ….
I love this! Duchess Meghan, keep using your title, and thanks for being our voice.
I don’t understand why Republicans would be against paid leave.
Because they look out for themselves and themselves only. They already get 12 weeks paid leave as Senators so why should they do anything to benefit the plebs (including the ones who vote them in).
Yeah, but this is an utter waste of time. There is literally no Senator, Republican or Democrat, who will change their mind because Meghan calls them. She’d be far better off funding grassroots orgs that can get constituents in the districts of these lawmakers to call or show up in member district offices to lobby for this. If she really wants to get political, she can start showing up as a headliner at fundraisers to help lawmakers who support family leave elected.
Of course she’s not going to change minds JUST because of her but her voice adds to the already public pressure of making senators vote for paid leave. We’re just hearing about her calling because she’s famous but plenty of people are trying to convince their elected officials to support paid leave.
Duchess Meghan is doing her civic duty as an American citizen. Congress works for the people not for their favorite flavor. Years ago I a nobody went to Capitol Hill and voiced my support of stem cell research. If you have a voice use it for good not malice. Thank you Madame Duchess!
I love that she is treating this as issue that crosses party lines. It is about all people. Shows how astute she is.
Anyone have an ID on the white wrap/sweater? I love it so much.
I do find it kind of weird that she’s using her title vs. Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor for American political work. Not because of what the British media thinks but because Duchess of Sussex is not an American title *and* the US did fight a war to be independent of Britain and the British royal family. I just think it could potentially rub some senators/constituencies the wrong way, like wtf are these “foreign socialists” doing trying to tell us how to do things? I know it’s her title and she’s totally allowed to use it but to be using it in American political work does seem like it has a lot of potential to backfire with the people she actually wants to influence (lawmakers). That said, I’m sure MM has smarter advisers than me so if they are saying go for it…I guess they know what they are talking about. But honestly I would love if both of them would say fuck these titles, we live in American now and we’re going to embrace that, we’re the Mountbatten-Windsors from now on.