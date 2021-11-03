Why didn’t Prince William & Kate do more events in Glasgow for COP26?

I tweeted something about this last night because I was genuinely confused: weren’t we supposed to see more of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during COP26? They came back from their vacation, they dutifully took the peasant train to Glasgow, and then what? William and Kate did two events on Monday – the Scouts thing and the evening reception at the conference – and then William did an Earthshot event on Tuesday. And that was it.
Omid Scobie reported last week – and I would imagine the whole Royal Rota got the memo – that the Cambridges were due to attend five events overall on Monday and Tuesday. I guess I understand why Kate didn’t attend William’s Earthshot reception on Tuesday – he probably didn’t want her there, and he wanted all of the Earthshot press for himself. But still, that’s only three events, not five. After the Earthshot event on Tuesday, William indicated that he was leaving Glasgow:
Feeling optimistic as I head home from #COP26 having met our @EarthshotPrize Winners & Finalists and discussed their solutions to repair our planet. Especially proud to see Vinisha speaking in front of the world, demanding change so that her generation can have a better future. W pic.twitter.com/bMeOj9pzLV
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 2, 2021
So, again, that was that. They took the struggle train into Glasgow, played with kids on Monday, played a game of Jazz Hands & Grumpyface at the Monday night reception, and then did Kate leave Scotland? And William stayed one more day.
I also believe that Prince Charles knows and encourages the Cambridges’ limitations. Charles didn’t want William to attend a bunch of serious, world-leader events. But holy hell, William and Kate are both turning 40 years old next year and this is all? Playing with kids and jazz hands?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Instar.
Cause they have likely been embargoed and will be released over the next few weeks when they jet back off to continue their sunny vacation – they don’t look tanned enough for me!
Remember they were supposed to be doing 5.
I wonder where they went on holiday?
It appears that they went to Mustique?
Do you guys remember how there was that article awhile ago that said that the Cambridges would no longer holiday outside of Britain because they’re preparing for their roles as P/POW or something like that? And we thought that was really weird and couldn’t figure it out? But then there was the recent article about the counselors of state and how they need 2 of them to work together to sign things and make decisions if the Queen can’t. I wonder if the “they can’t leave the UK” article was a hint that the Queen is ailing and they were hinting that Will needs to keep himself in the UK at all times now until she dies so he can attend to his counselor duties if needed. It didn’t make sense that he couldn’t vacation outside of the UK because he’s going to be POW bc we know that the POW can and does leave the country often. But when it’s worded as specifically “preparing” for POW duties, that narrows down the timeline to between now and when the Queen dies, and that’s the time period where he might most be needed as a counselor of state.
Like, was someone—such as Charles or even the courtiers—trying to tell him that he needed to quit going far away on holiday for awhile so that they wouldn’t have to risk using Andrew as a counselor? But then, Will decided he didn’t care, and was going to go to Mustique anyways, even though the Queen being in hospital is the exact sort of time when it would be most important for him to *not* travel so far away? He decided he doesn’t care how badly it looks for the RF if they have to use Andrew officially because he’s so lazy and entitled that if there’s anyone else who can do the job, no matter how horrific they are, he’s going to have them do it. Or maybe he really did vacation separately and stay in the UK in case he was needed for counselor of state stuff? He didn’t look nearly as tan as Kate did.
What exactly does it mean when an event is embargoed? That the press and attendees can attend but the public can’t?
It means that the press (who were likely there) and attendees can’t report on it/talk about it until a certain date/time has passed i.e. its a secret until the Keens don’t want it to be a secret anymore.
Lol. Digital Unicorn they meant 5 in total, not 5 each.
He looks like he is in actual physical pain every time she opens her mouth.
Yes. But also, in the IG pic with the girl, he looks so uncomfortable and very much like Mr. Burns. The bald head, the nose, the bad posture, the complete discomfort with having to touch another human being and look like he’s congratulating them.
It’s funny cause they keep telling everyone and their mother that they are ready for the throne and how dedicated and hard working they are and then it’s like. A reception? An event with children? You went to a conference for nothing?
I mean after the queens health scare it was reported that william wasn’t able to take on more of her duties because (and i quote) “he already does so much”.
…
What exactly does he do?
Could Charles want all attention and emphasis on himself as next great leader?
I’d like to know how they travelled home.
Kate was spotted flying back to Gatwick on Monday evening. Someone on Twitter posted that their daughter saw her on a commercial flight.
Or maybe Willnot and Cannot had a massive fight and Willnot decided to leave go be with his girlfriend.
We already know these two don’t Iike each other, let alone live in the same house.
Willnot’s adultery is a point of contentions now that a story has been printed about it. It was fine when it was baseless gossip.
It makes me wonder if Will & Kate are just not embraced by this crowd: the serious adults will tolerate one set of useless, self-important British royals (Charles & Camilla) but the rest of the riffraff got iced out. I doubt anyone they encountered there actually admires them or thinks they’re committed to anything but affairs and vacations
I wonder if they did more events and they will be released gradually over the next few weeks to give the impression of more work, and thats why we heard there were embargoed events?
Also I thought Kate and Will both attended a reception for Earthshot nominees -not the one that William went to last night but a different one, bc on Monday there was a post about finally getting to meet the nominees etc, it looked like a brief reception before the diplomatic reception. But maybe I was misinterpreting the posts etc and I don’t feel like going to look now, lol.
Anyway – three publicized events and a few embargoed events (MAYBE, that’s me giving the benefit of the doubt) is ridiculous at this point. These two are so embarrassing.
I don’t think they are capable of doing anything more. They are both limited in their capabilities. Photos without accompanying video that is not heavily edited. There was no reason for Camila and Kate to be there. It was basically a take your child to work day with William following his father around. Charles gave speeches and met world leaders. He was out front and visible. He established himself as the heir apparent and the chosen representative for the queen.
The monarchy is in big trouble. If the only thing William and Kate are capable of doing is attending cocktail events and engaging in small talk as well as playing games with children then they are lightweights. A 95 year old can’t rest because these two are not capable of stepping up. They drove out actual working royals then it’s time they are forced to step up. A sycophantic press can’t shield them anymore. If the UK economy worsens, they will be the first ones to be blamed.
Right. To be blunt, they’re too stupid. Both are liabilities.
So basically they showed up at the event, sat at the kids table, and were sent to bed so the grownups could talk freely.
Maybe they count the appearances the 2 of them make (like the reception) as 2. Then the total would be 5
Sometimes i don’t they can sink lower but they always manage to dig deeper
That’s what I was going to say, lol. I bet it’s something like embargoed events that will be released later, but it would be hilarious if they counted the scouts thing as 2 and the reception as 2 because they were both there. Event for Kate+event for William+event for Kate+event for William+event for William=5.
Or are they counting their “arrival” as an event? They like to do that.
My same thought. They are counting as five events because they each attended two of them and then William did one on his own. Pathetic.
Oh she looks ludicrous in that header photo. I hate that my tax pounds go to fund her face pulling and stupid comments.
He needs a better PoW for his future. I dislike both of them but if we can’t have a republic, we equally cannot have a literal idiot in the position of princess. She is a liability.
Maybe William didn’t get enough attention at his reception.
Or maybe someone realized that the Cambridges generate no interest on the global stage.
Or maybe they decided to run off to their respective holidays in case Granny shuffles off this mortal coil and they’ll have to “work” much harder for the rest of their lives! (Lol, say this last bit in a plummy, horrified British voice.)
They are the UK’s Ivanka & Jared, total lightweight, out of their league on the world stage.. At least they may have some self awareness to stay away from events where they might be expected to act like intelligent adults & hold a serious conversation
Because they’re lightweights.
I choked on my coffee when you wrote “jazz hands”. Lol! Thanks for the laugh
They were there for the photo-ops and they got them. Be pictured taking train – check. Be pictured engaging the local community – check. Be pictured engaging with world leaders – check. Be pictured in a suit at a podium – check. Work is done. Why make any attempt at meaningful contributions when you’re only goal is good optics.
For real. It’s like, stop obsessing over your damn Instagram account money shots a la Sussex style and learn how to do your actual jobs! They’re like two 20 somethings worrying about their selfies 24/7. Their priorities are completely screwed up!
Now now, don’t forget, Kate also ran around shoving insects in people’s faces and laughing hysterically about it, like a real grownup.
😂
Kaiser, you are a genius at picking the right photos 😂😁🤭
As far as I can tell, the only reason for anybody from the RF to attend this summit was to act as “host.” The RF family can’t negotiate anything, they can’t be “political” – they could do something about their own carbon footprint, but nobody seems to take that too seriously. Charles took over the hosting duties from the Queen (whatever those were) and the rest was left to speeches and posturing by the world leaders who felt like attending. Will and Kate were never necessary – but having them there seemed like bringing out your kids to sing a song during an adult cocktail party – kind of uncomfortable for everybody.
I shouldn’t be surprised. I cannot believe a day of engagements was all Kate did. But I should believe it because this is what she’s (and William) been doing for the last 10 years.