Why didn’t Prince William & Kate do more events in Glasgow for COP26?

I tweeted something about this last night because I was genuinely confused: weren’t we supposed to see more of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during COP26? They came back from their vacation, they dutifully took the peasant train to Glasgow, and then what? William and Kate did two events on Monday – the Scouts thing and the evening reception at the conference – and then William did an Earthshot event on Tuesday. And that was it.

Omid Scobie reported last week – and I would imagine the whole Royal Rota got the memo – that the Cambridges were due to attend five events overall on Monday and Tuesday. I guess I understand why Kate didn’t attend William’s Earthshot reception on Tuesday – he probably didn’t want her there, and he wanted all of the Earthshot press for himself. But still, that’s only three events, not five. After the Earthshot event on Tuesday, William indicated that he was leaving Glasgow:

Feeling optimistic as I head home from #COP26 having met our @EarthshotPrize Winners & Finalists and discussed their solutions to repair our planet. Especially proud to see Vinisha speaking in front of the world, demanding change so that her generation can have a better future. W pic.twitter.com/bMeOj9pzLV — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 2, 2021

So, again, that was that. They took the struggle train into Glasgow, played with kids on Monday, played a game of Jazz Hands & Grumpyface at the Monday night reception, and then did Kate leave Scotland? And William stayed one more day.

I also believe that Prince Charles knows and encourages the Cambridges’ limitations. Charles didn’t want William to attend a bunch of serious, world-leader events. But holy hell, William and Kate are both turning 40 years old next year and this is all? Playing with kids and jazz hands?