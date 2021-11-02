Duchess Kate wore jeggings & a blue Eponine wrap dress in Glasgow

Prince William and Kate – aka the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland – were in Glasgow on Monday for the big two days of keening at the COP26 conference. World leaders flew in, mostly from Rome, where the G20 summit was held over the weekend. Prince Charles acted as host at the conference, so it’s a little bit funny to me that as Charles was doing diplomatic heavy lifting, miles away William and Kate did a cutesy, lightweight event with the Scouts. Kate is patron of the Scouts, although she barely does one event every two years with them. William has so little going on, he tagged along on her event.
So what did they do? They met with little kids, they “learned” about the Scouts’ program Promise to the Planet, and they threw seed bombs. Basically, a compacted pile of dirt and seeds. You throw the baseball-sized “seed bomb” into an area which needs greenery and care and you hope that things grow. It was cute and it was on “theme” for the COP26 conference, although I have to wonder that in the Queen’s absence, William probably would have been better scheduled to join his father in all of the diplomatic glad-handing? Maybe Charles – and Downing Street – realize that William can’t handle even the lightest soft-diplomacy tasks.
After all of that, the Strathearns were finally invited to the adults’ table. They attended the COP26 opening night reception, where Charles and Camilla held court but William and Kate were deployed to… maybe Charles look like a heavyweight, that would be my guess. Kate wore a new-to-us wrap dress by Eponine. She resisted the urge to “bespoke” the dress with a million buttons and instead just had two big buttons below her waist. The proportions of this dress feel completely off, so I do think she asked for them to customize it to make it more keen and Victorian.
PS… In the photo where it looks like she’s holding a small petri dish, she’s apparently offering dead bugs to William (and others). She was so pleased to find a container of dead bugs.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid & Instar Images.
LMAO at the royal blue “coordination”…..reminiscent of another couple we know. The Sussexes did it better, Cambridges. Try again.
Also, nice tans.
The photo of William looking at Kate side-eye is all that needs to be said…LOL
+1
😁😁😁😁Mooseknuckle and Wiglet😁😁
I almost think she does some of these things to get the nasty looks out of him, like her own secret needling revenge. (I am sure she knew exactly where the photographer was and what his response would be).
@Swirlmamad … Oh, my. It ‘is’ nearly the same shade of blue, isn’t it?
I don’t know why Cate insists on dressing like a Sister-Wife.
Hmmm so they met Biden? Got my popcorn ready to watch the mental gymnastics of the racists on this one. We hate Biden, but we also hate Meghan. So do we get upset about Sloth breaking the “royalty politics rule” or do we suddenly ignore every single thing we’ve criticized Meghan for? Side note, at least Kate remembered to give Sloth his Babe Ruth before the event this time, he looks much happier than he did at the movie premiere.
William is so desperate to get the American audience it’s becoming ridiculous. Sadly for him NO ONE CARES! Why is it that Kate and Camilla never seem to be going to the same event. One of them is either overdressed or underdressed.
I’m waiting for him to start waving the American Flag
What? No tartan in sight?? Kate, how are we supposed to know you’re in Scotland if you’re not wearing tartan?!?!?
The scouting event was cute, Kate is in her typical “out with the scouts” outfit – I kind of wonder why she doesn’t do more things with the scouts. Just schedule a scouting event almost anywhere she goes. There’s always a scout pack/troop somewhere, and they’re always doing something. Just tag along and get your numbers up.
She and William definitely looked like they were tagging along to Charles’ big event last night.
THIS! For her, it would be a pretty easy photo op where she gets to wear her favourite leggings and do something cute and sporty. If she’d too lazy to grab the lowest of low hanging fruit…
I think Chuck is hoping that by simply being there they can learn by osmosis.
Don’t you find it odd that they are at a G20 meeting and the biggest environmental event they could find was throwing seed bombs with Scouts. I could see something like this as a follow-up to such a huge event but to have this as their solo event just doesn’t make sense to me.
I think Kate probably refuses to do anything “heavier” sometimes. Here she probably said “well I’m already going to the reception, if I have to do something else it better be simple and easy.”
Right? The scouting stuff seems in her wheelhouse—she usually looks best in those casual, outdoorsy outfits and usually manages to look engaged. It would be such an easy thing for her to do more of without much effort in her part. And would actually bring attention to a good organization that encourages service and being outdoors and active. It *could* be a win-win if she were just a little more motivated to do anything.
Does she have clip-on added to her hair? Her hair looks fake and extra thick in terms of the amount of strands. Her hair usually looks so thin!
Another old fuddyduddy dress, ill-fitting and too long. That’s her contribution to a world event. Willy’s posture can be so weird.
There is nothing wrong with the blue dress except it is about 10 inches too long. Compared to other dresses Kate has worn in the last two years, I think she looks pretty good here.
I agree. It would be a beautiful dress if it wasn’t soooooo loooong. She looks like a used car lot inflatable tube man.
The BRF got what they wanted, a boring lackluster wife for the FFK who will not out shine him. Well done.
That is what they wanted. And they succeeded. The problem is that they are now trying to make that wife into some diana 2.0 because they have to compete with a certain 6th in line and his beautiful wife.
Willykins looks at Camilla with more affection then he does his wife. I love the picture of Kate staring hungrily into the camera! It speaks volumes.
That photo is somewhat terrifying. She looks like she’s whispering “I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti.”
Annnd we’re back to square one. Is her regular stylist back?
There is a picture on their IG taken from the back very reminiscent of the now famous Sussex in the rain pic.
Yawn 🥱 … that’s a terrible fitting dress. Want to copy the other couple but is a fail.
I think the dress fits her quite well. It is VERY long though and it’s a bit roomy up top. She is VERY thin and so it may be difficult to find a perfect fit – BUT she has no excuse considering she has a style team and seamstress/tailor. And is she doesn’t, she needs to hire some.
The dress isn’t to bad but its a bit too long. It just makes the whole look “old” if that makes sense.
The last picture, where she’s doing the famous combo Big-Eyes-Engaged-Hands, is really something, with Elegant Bill looking irritated. He is trying very hard to keep that clenched fist under control.
WTF is with that dress? Are the buttons too low? Too high? Help me understand what conspired here.
That dress (coat dress? The material looks heavy) could have been cute if it wasn’t soo long? not sure what would have saved it but the proportions seem off. And the overly-stylized hair is such a snooze
Yeah the dress looks like Kate couldn’t decide between a long dress or a coatdress so she went with this. It’s not quite a wrap dress, its not a coatdress….its something else and its a little off. The color is nice, but the dress itself is boring and doesnt fit her that well.
Chop 10 inches off the bottom of the dress to raise the hem line and it would be fine. I would wear that dress minus the 10 inches of the hem line.
According to Eponine, it’s a coat dress. The royalists should be happy she’s wearing one after all these months.
She customized it with extra-pointy shoulder pads, which don’t work with the narrow sleeves and draped neckline.
The proportions of that dress are terrible. I think her stylist tries to make Kate look long but she already is long so she just ends up looking stretched.
Kate’s legs are short in proportion to her overall height. Kate has a long torso and her short legs make her torso look even longer.
The stylist is trying to make Kate’s leg look longer.
Quite like her blue dress.
William must be dead proud of his heavyweight contributions to Cop26 so far.
George: daddy what did you do during humanity’s last chance to save the planet?
William: well, son- I flung mud about with some kids and then your mum showed me a giant dead bug and I made a face.
😐
For the people photo op I was like “ehhhmmm it’s ok if they both feel better beside each other and I am glad if camb family is in their renaissance “. But watching the photo where Kate touches will’s arm and where she tries to get his attention is the stupid way (offering dead bugs)…
Will and Kate look so out of place at this conference.
They should both be giving keynote addresses or delivering remarks. Heck, even a welcome statement. That’s what their peers in other royal families would be doing. Instead, they just tag along like kids whose parents couldn’t get a babysitter
I’m getting strong Javanka vibes from them.
Jeggings and a cost dress? Maybe Kate still has a discernible identity of her own after all. Not a fan of the evening look. Too long and stiff.
William’s scalp looks like it got a little tropical sun last week.
They both look tan. William’s face has tinges of red in some pictures and Kate is not as fair as she was a few weeks ago.
Even though her hair’s scraped back with the blue dress, I can’t see what we were told was a scar above her ear. Can anyone else? How odd.
Hahaha. Classic original PR lie from KP about the extensions. It truly is amazing how that childhood scar has since healed.
Baldy could’ve ironed his pants. There’s another photo of Kate offering the worms to another guy at the table who is completely ignoring her. She gets zero respect. Everyone follows her husband’s lead.
She looks beautiful in that blue
Kate always looks (and honestly you can tell she actually enjoys these events the most) her best in these outdoorsy events. I think her reception blue dress is fine. Nice colour but it’s fine – not her best dress but not her worst. Definitely does look like it’s just… hanging off her. Which may be the point! Im not the best at fashion (I am a “if I like it and it fits, I’m wearing it”)
Well, the dress is too long and the buttons are not only distracting, but give an 80′s vibe (or is it 90′s? whenever those buttoned wrap-arounds were a thing), and the color is definitely “look at ME!!!”, but at least it’s all appropriate for the occasion – not like she wandered in from a different event.
She seems to be at her best in sporty outfits, like her “scouts” jeggings, that’s when she seems natural and not self-conscious.
Any photos from Will’s Earthshot event – wasn’t he supposed to do something with the winners?
The fit looks weird because she’s so thin. You’re meant to have a bit of a figure for this, and she appears entirely made of cardboard, like a paper doll, so it lies straight, like it was stuck on.
Kate looks way too skinny in these photos! Meanwhile Meghan has such great womanly curves especially after having the babies. Also Kate really needs a new stylist – that dress looks like the same stuff she’s been wearing for years. She should experiment more even if it’s just a different neckline or color.
The new dress was too matronly and she bought new clothes for Scouts engagement when she has similar pieces in her wardrobe. COP26 was supposed to showcase the majesty and soft power of the monarchy but I think all it did was expose the royals for the lightweights they are.