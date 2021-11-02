Antivaxx Trump supporter Kristy Swanson has been hospitalized with Covid

Kristy Swanson was an actress famous for the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer (the film), and she was on that TV show Psych for a while. I was surprised at her IMDB – she has actually worked pretty consistently on low-budget TV movies and sh-t for the Hallmark Channel, stuff like that. While she’s not a household name, she works and makes money, and probably has a career similar to Lori Loughlin. She’s also a Republican, and a vocal Trump supporter (her pinned tweet is from her visit to the Trump White House). You guessed it, she was also one of those “Covid is just a lil’ flu” people. Anti-masker, anti-science, anti-vaccine. Well, funny story.
🙏🏼 Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands. ❤️🙏🏼
— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 1, 2021
Virtua memorial in Mount Holly NJ has been incredible. They are so on top it and have a wonderful staff. My night nurse is Rose and I love her because she takes care of me and that’s my moms name 🌹The paramedics in NJ are super pro, friggin amazing and hot AF! I’m doing great ❤️
— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 1, 2021
She has spent the past 24 hours arguing with all of the people who are like “you should have gotten vaccinated, dumbass” and “did you try horse dewormer.” She blamed her Covid on vaccinated people who spread the virus (d’oh!) and she’s laughing at the people telling her to get vaccinated. I can’t believe medical resources are being wasted on this a–hole.
Just in case you wanted to know the extent of her MAGA fever dream, she’s on the record criticizing Anthony Fauci, she laments “cancel culture” constantly and she’s ride-or-die for Brett Kavanaugh, so much so that she made fun of the women who came out to tell their stories about Kavanaugh.
Kristy Swanson is learning the hard way. Sad. pic.twitter.com/irL6puhgAu
— Carol, GOP is a fascist organization. Smash it. (@CR_1257) November 1, 2021
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Tots and pears
Took me a moment. LOL!
🙄😖😧
To the person who said she’s learning the hard way, it seems as though she isn’t learning at all. The cognitive dissonance required for her mindset is truly mind boggling. Imagine just doing the right thing instead of insisting on so much utter ignorance, just to own the libs.
I know someone that is against the vaccine and a trump supporter. She got Covid this summer, was the SO sick and almost hospitalized and is now on an inhaler.
She still refuses the vaccine and blamed vaccinated people for giving it to her. They are delusional.
Funny how she praises the paramedics and her nurse, but doesn’t value their efforts enough to, you know, wear a mask and get a goddamn vaccine so these people could spend time with their families and take a well-earned vacation from caring non-stop for fucking stubborn morons for almost 2 years.
Well said Miranda.
Agreed.
It’s so hard to grapple with the fact that if she wasn’t on this earth, her lies would be no more, and lives would be likely saved.
And taking up a bed that she didn’t have to have if she got vaccinated that another sick person might need.
“Prayers for me please.” Did she pray for the earlier victims of this pandemic while she was denying science?
I know I’m supposed to go high when she goes low but that under eye concealer In the bottom photo is unfortunate.
When I first read the headline, I thought, “Wow, surprise” then, almost instantaneously, “No, not really.”
Spent 10 minutes looking at her twitter. Wow! She’s a terrible human.
whoa, her undereye brightener in that bottom pic. That is my worst fear! My undereyes look bad, but it’s all natural me
I wonder what her nurse, Rose, thought of her? Of course, I immediately assume, “a-hole,” but then I remember that a lot of medical professionals have declined the vax, too, so…..
By “medical professionals,” you mean non-doctors and quacks.
And many of those “medical professionals” have fortunately lost their jobs for not believe in science and medicine. I for one am grateful to weed them out.
My friend’s neighbor is a RN and a anti vaxx science denier. It makes no sense. Anyway she’s in her late 30s, caught Covid and developed a heart condition because of it. Like she’s had 2 heart attacks since. And she has little kids who she Home schools because she refuses to get them their routine vaccinations. She’s still holding onto her beliefs.
I saw a comment yesterday about a 37 year old father who died of Covid complications and left his little kids behind because he was an anti vaxxer. This is insane and so sad.
She was also on a reality show in the midaughts, where she met her now husband, who is as bad as she is.
She’s such an awful person, which sucks because I have a soft spot for the Buffy movie (and love the show). That’s the only thing I remember her from.
I’m sure the “hot” NJ paramedics are just thrilled that their willfully ignorant and willfully ill patient who is using up their resources unnecessarily thinks they are hot.
My eyes rolled so hard at that, I injured my brain.
She may end up among the fine folks who have won a Herman cain award. I do hope she will fully recover because I am still human, despite what these people are putting our whole society through.
If you’re looking for heartbreaking and infuriating tales of willful, unnecessary death and destruction please check out the Reddit sub called Herman Cain award. Hundreds and hundreds of antivaxers dying. It’s a trip and it makes me very sad but also very angry. She’s not alone in being an antivax nutcase who is paying for the ignorance with her health now.
That subreddit has become my feel-good happy stories of the week. It’s impossible for me to have any sympathy for those people. I used to feel apathy towards them. Now I just feel relief that there’s one less of their ilk in the world.
It’s due to people like her that we still have a problem. No thoughts, no prayers, you stupid see you next Tuesday.
Let’s not forget that Covid WILL come back for her and she might not laugh the next time she gets it.
Yes, that will be the 5th wave in the US driven by time in buildings and houses as most of the US gets cold in the winter and the holidays. The second or third infection, even if you thought the first was mild, has the potential to be life changing if it doesn’t turn lethal, because of unseen vascular damage being compounded by repeated infections. This can lead to amputations as well as more people who live but are stuck in long term care facilities because they won’t be able to breathe independently or eat or anything independently ever again.
She’s on oxygen and still finding the time to tweet *eye roll*. And taking the vaccine would have most likely prevented a hospital trip and she would be at home dealing with mild symptoms.
I’m really rooting for Covid to do its job on this one. Having seen her IG posts in the past, she’s absolutely awful and a garbage human being.
KS: Prayers for me please
Me: ✨no✨
Well, now that’s she’s a Herman Cain Award nominee, we will see just how this little, insignificant bout of pneumonia and COVID is no big deal, how *she* certainly will not be a HCA winner.