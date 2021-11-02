Duchess Kate & William traveled to Glasgow by train, not by helicopter

No one knows when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned from their “half-term holiday.” They left on October 21st, and there was no sign of them anywhere until mid-day yesterday, November 1st. Of course we know that they were seen and photographed at Heathrow, but seemingly no royal reporter has any interest in reporting on where they vacationed, which plane was used, and whether or not it would have been smarter to vacation within the salty isles, especially given the Queen’s poor health.
I’d really like to know where they went in general, because I don’t think the vacation was particularly restful for Kate. She genuinely looked tired at the Glasgow events they did yesterday, and she didn’t look like someone who had two months and four days off for a summer holiday and then a ten-day autumn vacation. But the focus is on travel, and how Will and Kate traveled. Even though they took at least two flights for their vacation, they definitely want people to talk about how they tried to have a low carbon footprint while traveling to Scotland:
Kate and Prince William made sure to travel from London to Glasgow to attend the UN’s climate change summit using transports with an environmental footprint as low as possible. They crossed the Scottish border aboard a train and travelled from the station to the COP26 venue using an electric car.
These choices are particularly significant as Prince William is leading, alongside Prince Charles, the royal charm offensive at the summit to push world leaders to take decisive steps to protect the earth from climate change.
ITV royal editor Chris Ship took note of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s ways of travel and asked on Twitter whether the royals will ditch forever the use of more polluting transports.
He wrote: “William and Kate’s car from the train station was an electric @JaguarUK I-Pace. We also understand they used @AvantiWestCoast for the journey. Now is clearly not a time for Royals using helicopters. The big question: will this be a permanent change in travel, or not??”
Royal blogger Gert’s Royals said it is likely the Cambridges are paying particular attention to how they travel to environmental events such as COP26. They wrote: “Not a permanent change. But I think they are very aware of the criticism and pay particular attention when attending climate change and other environmental events.”
So they took the train to Glasgow and traveled to events by electric car, oooh, that will make people forget about how they have a dedicated private helicopter which choppers them back and forth to events and to Norfolk. That will definitely make people forget that they just took a big overseas vacation while the Queen was ill too!
The Daily Mail and other British outlets are making a big deal over Kate’s Eponine dress, because it’s an eco-friendly label and the dress is 18 months old. And yet… it’s a new dress to us. Just because she bought it in 2020, doesn’t mean that she actually needed to buy a new f–king dress. She also “recycled” her shoes and earrings.
“That will definitely make people forget that they just took a big overseas vacation while the Queen was ill too!”
I mean, even if there was any uproar, RR would just deleted the story, then republish without comments with a new, Cambridge-friendly headline, yes?
According to some researchers, the royal family contributed over 3,800 tonnes to the carbon footprint. The average family contributes about 50. Taking the odd train whilst you use your helicopter like an uber and wearing a new dress you’ve had lying around in your wardrobe does not cut it.
Oof that header photo is eerie. That vacant smile… Yikes.
Looks like she belongs on the movie poster for Get Out 2.
It looks kind of like a hostage photo – “blink once if you need me to call the police.”
Then there’s the photo further down of her doing her awkward hand talking and her husband looking at her with contempt.
Crazy hands strikes again.
That picture will haunt me in my sleep. Yikes.
It’s calculating and evil looking to me. Sinnister if you will.
Vacant eyes. Vacant smile. Vacant soul.
She looks very red,so it was definitely somewhere hot. Isnt Mustique always their easy and quick get away destination? Princess Margret used to vacation there right? Was this another stalker plan Carole laid out for the family ?
That was the typical spot for January/February. They started going to the south of France in the summer about five years ago. And traipsing off to the moderately wealthy Matthew’s family hotel (freebie holiday anyone?). IMO this recent one might have been a skiing holiday.
I find it ridiculous when royals make point of reducing their “carbon footprint”. It’s for show only. The next day we all know they are back to using the helicopter to fly from KP to Anmer without a care in the world about “carbon footprints”
Not to be a b****, but WTH is happening to Kate’s face? First pic ‘literally’ looks like it’s crumbling. Someone help a gal out — is this from being too thin or could it be bad plastic surgery?
Girl has had too much work done on her face. Lumpy and drooping.
I think she looks beautiful, but not happy, calm or rested. I genuinely worry for her.
It’s a combination of things – being too thin, having too much work done – but its also that these pictures are not photoshopped. I noticed that right away even in the pictures KP posted on their social media. They’re not photoshopped so it can be jarring if you’re used to mostly seeing photoshopped pictures of her.
This. This is how Kate really looks, has looked for at least 10 years. Smoking, drinking, tanning, being too thin. Nothing shocking unless you are used to the hyperphotoshopped pics.
Did Charles arrive in Glasgow by private jet? if so, then I’m assuming this is similar to the FlyBe stunt – the Cambridges have to make sure they can one-up Charles for this occasion.
But obviously we’re not talking about their private jets and helicopter usage.’
I will say though that I think its interesting that someone like Chris Ship is asking if this is a permanent change or not – to me that’s basically him saying “so is this just performative for this conference or are the Cambridges going to do better going forward?” We all know the answer to that.
Oh, the length is a no for me!
That’s all I got.
I will LOL at Chris Ship and Gert’s Royals going “are we sure this is going to be a change for the Cambridges?” and you know they want to say “no probably not. They’ll be back to their old ways soon.”
This is the first time I’ve seen her and thought she looked too thin. I hope everything is well with her.
I’m as concerned about Kate’s wellness as she was about Meghan’s during both her pregnancies.
Like someone said one of her greatest achievements is going from slender to underweight. Not to body shame but how can her fans not see how unwell she looks. Photos can be airbrushed but raw videos tell another story. I want to genuinely feel sorry for her but she did want the spotlight so here we go.
This is such grandstanding, they’ll all be back to their private mode of travel right after the summit. And the only good thing I can say about Kate’s dress is that I like the color on her.
In that second photo Kate looks like she’s doing a Tommy Cooper “Just like that” impression.
Looks like the Kate-bot needs recharging.
I’m always transfixed by the way the tabloids word things – “They crossed the Scottish border aboard a train.” That could mean they traveled from London on a train, or that they took a helicopter to the border and got on a train there, or anything else in between.
That’s exactly how I read it. They took the helicopter to the closest major train station in the north of England and then took the train to Glasgow.
Good catch!
Eek, that dress is giving off 1980s vibes, but in a bad way, a very bad way. Like something from the sale rack at C&A? (Circa 1985?) Was it picked out by CarolE for Kate to wear today?
And this is pedantic of me but shouldn’t the leaf on her poppy brooch be pointing towards 11 o’clock? (It’s to represent the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month that the Armistice ending WW1 was signed.) It’s typical Kate, she almost gets it, but not quite. I hate to think of all the traditions that she’ll stuff up once she’s FFQ because she’s too lazy to learn how to get it right.
I’m going to get off my soapbox now.
That electric blue is really nice but this coat dress is more Kate’s usual style. Camilla’s dress looks wrinkled. I remember when that caused meltdowns for a certain duchess.
Their travel by train & using their electric car is just for show for the conference. We just saw them arrive at the airport with a SUV car & that private helicopter isn’t going anywhere. I can’t blame royals, government officials etc if for security reasons etc they have to travel a certain way but they can lead by example by not lobbying to be exempt from green laws like the queen did. So can’t take them seriously.
And seems the royals have a vested interest in the climate movement
I saw a picture that Kate’s coat dress with hair up was reminiscent of Selena joy from A Handsmaid Tale & it totally is.
I agree. This green agenda is all about the money for them. The queen made over £17m last year alone from their wind farms. Yet they have the audacity to accuse others of grifting.
New to us dress, styled all wrong, starting with those boring shoes. Ugh.
Going just one or two shades darker for lip color would be so helpful for her.
There’s a big orange billboard up about William’s carbon footprint. Private jets, multiple houses, all of it. Charles isn’t the only one taking a public hit about travel at this event.
Anne too! There’s a piece out there about Anne’s helicopter rides.
Her outfits are so boring. She looks vacant and sad. Someone get her out of this establishment!
She could leave of her own free will but she won’t. She knows she’s a nobody without the title, and besides, CarolE would kill her if she did.
I actually like the dress and that color of blue. Only the extreme length of it is wrong. I like that she has her hair up for this event for once, too. She does look sunkissed. The vacation must have been someplace warm.
Her husband must be exhausting to deal with at the best of times, and I imagine the push to do more work, feeling one-upped by his brother, his pet project not getting the headlines he wanted, family tensions etc etc means it is not the best of times. If only she had some clue, some very obvious and apparent clue, before she jumped into this line of work.
Her face is sliding off already. Wow.
It’s been posted on twitter by a stan that Kate returned to London last night by plane albeit a budget flight. So the answer to whether the Cambridges will maintain their eco-travel agenda, is no. I’m sure William is returning to London by helicopter. As for Kate’s dress, it’s new. It may be from last year’s collection but it’s new. She could have repeated a dress previously seen by the public instead of bringing out a new dress from her wardrobe.
So they left the event separately? Couldn’t they have just traveled together to be more efficient or does William have another event to go to for COP26?
Given Eurydice’s comment above, they may have traveled separately by two different helos to the border. Gotten on a train and crossed the border to Scotland ‘together’.
Not to be a buzzkill but electric cars don’t mean a thing if the electric grid they’re pulling from isn’t clean energy itself. Just another empty gesture for tabloid talking points.
How can a person look so stressed and restless after coming off a week-long luxurious beach vacation? She should be looking the polar opposite. Kate needs help and fast!
I can’t imagine that either Kate OR William are particularly enjoyable to be around; Kate’s automaton facade slips when Will is around because he isn’t particularly interested in pretending to be interested in her anymore. Other people still indulge her to various degrees, so she can look more or less animated or even comfortable at times (like when she’s around attractive males sportsmen, or a single Harry), but when the camera catches those dead-eyed moments, I think that’s the real her.
And Will just can’t be bothered to act like he’s amused by the super-keen show she puts on. He actually smiles at other people, and shows interest. But with her? Forced. It’s just weird.
hmmm, I don’t understand what droopy and lumpy people are seeing? To me she resembles Audrey Hepburn. From the face and hairstyle to the lean hip-less body.
Like the color, don’t like the dress.. too much in the shoulder area and those buttons drawing attention to the area that doesn’t need to be highlighted.
as for Will’s side eye..aren’t we all adult enough to understand the photo assumption? Somebody deliberately chose this picture for a certain narrative, no?
The thumbnail photo is giving off “YOU” vibes in a big way.. lol