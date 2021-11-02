Brand expert: The Cambridges are copykeening the Sussexes’ photography

Following the Keenshot Prize flop, Prince William gave an exclusive interview and exclusive behind-the-scenes photos to People Magazine. It was all very curious, and the Daily Mail and other British outlets definitely noticed that Willy and Cathy are making moves to A) appeal to Americans and B) blatantly copy the Sussexes. The behind-the-scenes Keenshot photos were all black-and-white and they featured the Cambridges being more “affectionate” than usual. Carefully curated, of course. Some would say “posed.” Well, the Keens are at it again. They posted exclusive photos on their Instagram of their big trip to Glasgow, and wouldn’t you know, people are making a big deal about how Will and Kate are copykeening the Sussexes.
Kate Middleton and Prince William appear to be following in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by releasing photographs in their trademark style walking away from the camera. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 39, shared a behind-the-scenes shot as they arrived at the Clydeside Distillery to attend the Earthshot reception at Cop26 in Glasgow last night. In the snap, the couple could be seen with their backs to the camera as they greeted guests while entering the event together. The snap bears striking similarities to a style of shots which were often released by the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, which saw them walking away from the camera.
It comes after Prince William and Kate last week drew comparisons to Prince Harry and Meghan by releasing photographs in black and white – and choosing to share their rare moments of public affection.
Brand expert Nick Ede predicted the public could expect to see ‘many more’ of these type of images from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, adding: ‘This behind the scenes almost candid image is one that we have associated with Meghan and Harrys most famous images. The rawness of the image gives the viewer an intimate insight into the Cambridges and I think that as they are stepping up their brand and visibility. This is just a progression that will engage fans around the world. We have seen behind-the-scenes shots from popstars coming off stage to actors taking a bow etc. These are always candid moments that have an enduring appeal and bring a human touch to the image, which is something Meghan and Harry have done on numerous occasions. This image creates a very strong narrative and I think we can expect many more of these types of images to be released in the future.’
Since I was around when the Sussexes did all of this stuff originally, I remember how Harry and Meghan were ripped apart daily for not being “royal” enough and for being too “Hollywood” and too woke with their black-and-white photos and too image-conscious. Guess all of that is totally fine when it’s Will and Kate. How sad that the Keens can’t develop their own work, personalities and imagery and they just blatantly copy whatever Harry and Meghan did three years ago. I do think it’s funny that the Keens are being called out on it though. Some keen chains are being yanked.
No sh!t Sherlock!
Kaiser kills me with the photo….look at the Keenbridges and that other couple with the fake laughs. Someone should tell them they are being laughed at not with. Look at Charles’s baggy suit, Camilla’s housedress and KeenKate’s used car inflatable man cosplay….yikes
Way too “try hard” and obvious.
I nearly died when I read the title in the Daily Fail… “Copy-Kate strikes again!”…. Even the Daily Fail knows the Fab 4 was a huge FAILURE
The minute i saw that picture on their IG it reminded me of the famous Sussesx one ,only this one they are not even in sync Lol
Yeah I know – all it needs now is a leak from the pipes above and voila!
The fake is NEVER better than the Original…NEVER
Notice how Harry and Meghan are looking at each other. William and Kate are turning away. It says everything about the two couples.
Sums both couples up.
“You must first hate; then you shall copy” – Translated from the Office of the Ministry of Propaganda, 1933 (/s).
They literally spent 5 years and counting attempting to ruin Meghan, drive her to suicide and mock everything she did yet now they follow what she does and get praised for it by their fans. It’d be funny if it wasn’t so infuriating.
And yet he can’t even look at her. And that from behind photo didn’t have them holding hands. Once again they fall short of displaying actual genuine affection.
They might be copying but its the people in the photographs that make the magic happen. There’s no magic with these 2.
Since denying they are copying Sussexes would not do, and the RR cannot come and openly criticize Cambridges for their single white female creepiness, they gotta spin it in the most absurd way.
Oh and does anyone else think it’s interesting that once again these bts photos are published outside of British Media? First People, now Instagram. How mad must the RRs be?
It appears the photos must have an outstretched hand in it too. Every one of them except the last one has a hand in motion.
I can imagine Will-di Amin: “We need some goddamned rain! Where’s my umbrella! Where’s the raaaaaiiiiiinnnnn!”
(Later on): “Damnit. No rain. It’s not fair! How come Harry gets the rain and I don’t? It’s that bloody woman’s fault!”
Kate: stands vacantly, twirls hair.
LOL!!
They can copy Harry & Meghan all they like, it still won’t become reality. Their marriage is dead, William is getting more and more agitated around his wife and their social media engagement numbers keep dropping (and that’s with bots included). That should tell you everything about the difference between the glowing Sussexes and the dull Cambridges.
The new urban dictionary word for rebranding yourself after brands you trash will be referred to as a Cambridge.. (that is as kind as I can be today 🤬🤬🤬)
They can try all they want but Sussexes they will never be.
The only thing I could see in these photos were Will and Kate doing their usual “let me lecture people on something I know nothing about while people politely pretend to listen to the bs I have to say.”
Also was the cop26 held in a pub???
OK I confess to having clicked on the DM link and giving them traffic!
But it was really quite a trip to read the comments section. Seems people are aghast at the DM making the comparison but also not nearly as positive as other “articles” in the past? Is the public sentiment actually turning on the Cambridges? The comments on the blue dress article were also not positive at all.
Lol im going to thank you for taking one for the team and going down that rabbit hole. The readers of the dm will always be positive about william and kate if they are being upheld against the sussexes and the aimple reason for that is that the readers of the dm are, quite simply, racist. And they’ll make the most ludicrous excuses too: “with them its NaTuRAl, harry and meghan are fake” or something along those lines.
As for public mood turning on them… its hard to tell. I personally think they are generally well liked. But again, if you take the sussexes out of the equation people all of a sudden aren’t afraid to criticize the couple.
They simply cannot do anything inciteful and dynamic by themselves, can they? They’re empty suits of clothing stiffened and propped upright by hangers – there’s no originality, no soul. Pitiful.
Imagine going to this conference as a climate change activist or world leader and seeing these doddering airheads milling about as if they’re important or have anything consequential to say. That image of the four of them inappropriately laughing like hyenas at a global event highlights how much this is just a photo op for them.
It seems like that every event they attend together, Kate looks adoringly at him trying (desperately) to get that Sussex “money shot”. But William refuses to look at her. He’s always looking slightly past her. Pathetic.
He looks like he’s in mild pain trying to uphold this BS “happy and in love” narrative. Kate appears to have had about 17 cups of coffee and is in “I’m so engaged and interested!” mode. *yawn*
Biggest difference is, I’m pretty sure the pic they’re emulating got over a million likes when Meghan and Harry did it. They’re trying really really hard with the imagery, but is it actually paying off? They’re fans hypocritically love it, but I don’t think anyone else cares that much or is convinced.
I saw this picture earlier and de writer of the piece wrote that this is a deliberate attempt by them to look more engaged as a couple, with personality and looks !! The Sussex he wrote are leading de way here, leaving de other two behind !!!!!
Seriously, if they want to get into de ball game, they need new PR People and need to sort themselves out as a couple because at this stage they just look pathetic and if you look at them entering de reception last night pre cameras and media, they look pissed off with each other esp William. I think he is better off running solo now, Kate just isn’t a ‘fit ‘ for this position ‘sorry Kate, not goin to happen’and you know he might then even look ‘happy’ …….
That Blue dress is brutal on her !!!!!!
A little Mary Poppins for my taste
Matronly and ill fitting were the terms that came to my mind immediately.
Both William and Kate are obsessed with Meghan. It’s getting creepy now. Even the daily mail is talking about it. It’s getting hard to ignore. Both William and Kate want Meghan and harry respectively. What a strange pair.
Already proven:
1) they buy bot followers
2) there is a targeted social media campaign against Meghan
3) they copy HM pictures
And still the stupid BM refuse to call them out.
Good good, now try to get Baldimort to notice you are actually there.
The difference is that Harry and Meghan are really and truly in love and put each other first and are each other biggest fan. William on the other hand seems to really resent her
The two of them at this summit reminds me of Ivanka Trump pretending to be representative at anything during her evil father’s tenure. Vacant and well dressed and everyone laughing at them behind their backs while being polite to their faces.