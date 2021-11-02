Queen Elizabeth didn’t mention Prince Harry in her big COP26 video

Queen Elizabeth recorded a video message for COP26, the climate conference taking place in Glasgow this week. She’s skipping the conference because she is tired and unwell, and her doctors want her to rest. But they still made her put on a green dress and perform a speech to video, and the video was shown at last night’s reception for world leaders. Prince Charles, Camilla, William and Kate were all at the reception in person, and everyone had to stop what they were doing to watch the Queen’s video. The big headline at the Daily Mail is that the Queen didn’t mention Harry.
The Queen failed to mention Prince Harry as she used her powerful plea to world leaders over the climate crisis to praise Prince Philip and gush over Prince Charles and Prince William for carrying on her late husband’s work to protect ‘our fragile planet’. Royal watchers have said the decision not to namecheck her environmentalist grandson while addressing COP26 last night was a ‘glaring’ omission because the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan are so vocal about green issues.
In a pre-recorded message for delegates in Glasgow last night, Her Majesty spoke with unusual candour of her pride in her family and their stance on the environment – from ‘my dear late husband’, the Duke of Edinburgh, to her son the Prince of Wales and grandson the Duke of Cambridge.
The Queen said: ‘It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William. I could not be more proud of them.’
She included a poignant nod to her advancing years, saying many involved in the Glasgow summit – including herself – would not see the fruits of their actions, adding: ‘None of us will live for ever.’ But she stressed: ‘We are doing this not for ourselves but for our children and our children’s children, and those who will follow in their footsteps.’
As his relationship with his British family remains strained because of repeated potshots from the US, Prince Harry and Meghan have also been vocal about the need for action on climate change but are yet to give a statement as politicians and business leaders gather in Glasgow to thrash out a deal. The couple have also been branded hypocrites for their use of private jets as well as their recent decision to publicly and financially back an ‘ethical’ Wall Street fund that invests in oil and gas.
Okay? I’m sure it probably stung Harry a little bit to hear his beloved grandmother blank him in an important speech, but generally speaking, were people expecting QEII to name-check Harry? Besides, Harry doesn’t *need* his grandmother to acknowledge his environmental bona fides. Travalyst has big corporate partners now, he still has years of conservation work under his belt, and he’s still focused on environmentalism as one of his signature issues.
Mostly, I just think the video was an opportunity for the Queen to reassert her capability – while she might be physically frail at the moment, she’s still able to perform these kinds of tasks.
Her Maj was also seen driving a car around Windsor yesterday:
Queen Elizabeth II back in the driver's seat after recent health scare https://t.co/Cgzvn4g1Ni pic.twitter.com/fCZq1yUCp6
— Page Six (@PageSix) November 2, 2021
Photos courtesy of Buckingham Palace, Instar Images.
I grew up in a British-Canadian family, raised to basically love her. Now I am just done. On a side note, I wonder why they pixelled out her license plate number. Are they concerned we might look up her address? lol
If you’re not in the RF, you don’t exist. An easy rule, so there’s no hand-wringing about “should I, shouldn’t I.”
And what are the “repeated potshots” coming from the US? Do they have the Oprah interview on a loop?
Since they can’t stop mentioning it they might.
Well maybe because Harry is no longer a working royal. She doesnt name check any other grandkids in her speeches for various topics.
I don’t think Harry would care. He is not a working royal and is making his way on his own. Now I do think the palace staff who wrote that thought for sure they were doing something and ran to the media to say “look what we did.”
Yes this is exactly it!!! Its the courtiers and communications team who seem to get giddy about making Harry the constant black sheep. I also wouldnt be surprised if they get their ques and encourangement from William.
People act like TQ personally writes her speeches and that Harry is still a working royal…
Come on! Some men in grey aligned with Charles wrote this speech and Elizabeth, who has been on automatic for quite some time now, just read what was given to her.
I will not try to be fair with these people because they are the worst, but from their standpoint, once Harry has left the Firm, he is not to be given any “screentime” . I am starting to wonder if Chaz, ever the spiteful, plans on forever holding himself emotionally from Harry as some kind of punishment because there is no Dukedom of Edimburgh to take from him away.
I think she wanted to say “working royals” only so no Harry. Plus it was most likely written by her courtiers who knew this (or maybe they wanted to be petty so purposely didn’t mention Harry). So she’s just reading what she’s being given with no real thought about what she’s saying.
She only mentioned the eldest heirs. She didn’t mention Anne, Edward, or Andrew either. Edward has done climate stuff to. None of the other grandkids.
I think this is a mountain out of a molehill.
There wasn’t the need to mention Harry, besides She’s all about the heirs. That’s the message the firm wants out there and she’s obliging.
Exactly. This was about emphasizing the line of succession, stressing continuity for the monarchy.
“The couple have also been branded hypocrites for their use of private jets as well as their recent decision to publicly and financially back an ‘ethical’ Wall Street fund that invests in oil and gas.”
This is astounding. When the global and social media have been all over PC flying to Rome and back to Glasgow via private jet, and there are billboards in Glasgow pointing to both PC and PWT as eco hypocrites for their immense carbon footprint. H&M are private citizens and, even though not called upon to issue a statement for COP26, they have been recognized everywhere in the past couple of weeks for their impactful actions and words to world leaders about vaccination equity and family leave. Obviously driving the Incandescent One and the BM insane that they aren’t getting comparable attention. Not even close.
Harry isn’t involved in this at all so I’m not surprised she wouldn’t mention him.
This is just the Fail trying to stir up more negative attention for the Sussexes by creating drama that doesn’t exist and get people to scream at them for being hypocrites.
I see this as her endorsing the Heirs as her representatives working for climate change, Harry is not working on her behalf now so he’s not really part of this.
Make no mistake, I think she can be very petty but I don’t think that’s part of this,
Lol, how tiny they are, this former empire and its government press.
Eh…he’s not an heir and I think that’s who she was wanting to praise. Honestly don’t think Harry cares about it.