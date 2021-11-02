Queen Elizabeth didn’t mention Prince Harry in her big COP26 video

Queen Elizabeth recorded a video message for COP26, the climate conference taking place in Glasgow this week. She’s skipping the conference because she is tired and unwell, and her doctors want her to rest. But they still made her put on a green dress and perform a speech to video, and the video was shown at last night’s reception for world leaders. Prince Charles, Camilla, William and Kate were all at the reception in person, and everyone had to stop what they were doing to watch the Queen’s video. The big headline at the Daily Mail is that the Queen didn’t mention Harry.

The Queen failed to mention Prince Harry as she used her powerful plea to world leaders over the climate crisis to praise Prince Philip and gush over Prince Charles and Prince William for carrying on her late husband’s work to protect ‘our fragile planet’. Royal watchers have said the decision not to namecheck her environmentalist grandson while addressing COP26 last night was a ‘glaring’ omission because the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan are so vocal about green issues. In a pre-recorded message for delegates in Glasgow last night, Her Majesty spoke with unusual candour of her pride in her family and their stance on the environment – from ‘my dear late husband’, the Duke of Edinburgh, to her son the Prince of Wales and grandson the Duke of Cambridge. The Queen said: ‘It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William. I could not be more proud of them.’ She included a poignant nod to her advancing years, saying many involved in the Glasgow summit – including herself – would not see the fruits of their actions, adding: ‘None of us will live for ever.’ But she stressed: ‘We are doing this not for ourselves but for our children and our children’s children, and those who will follow in their footsteps.’ As his relationship with his British family remains strained because of repeated potshots from the US, Prince Harry and Meghan have also been vocal about the need for action on climate change but are yet to give a statement as politicians and business leaders gather in Glasgow to thrash out a deal. The couple have also been branded hypocrites for their use of private jets as well as their recent decision to publicly and financially back an ‘ethical’ Wall Street fund that invests in oil and gas.

Okay? I’m sure it probably stung Harry a little bit to hear his beloved grandmother blank him in an important speech, but generally speaking, were people expecting QEII to name-check Harry? Besides, Harry doesn’t *need* his grandmother to acknowledge his environmental bona fides. Travalyst has big corporate partners now, he still has years of conservation work under his belt, and he’s still focused on environmentalism as one of his signature issues.

Mostly, I just think the video was an opportunity for the Queen to reassert her capability – while she might be physically frail at the moment, she’s still able to perform these kinds of tasks.

Her Maj was also seen driving a car around Windsor yesterday:

Queen Elizabeth II back in the driver's seat after recent health scare https://t.co/Cgzvn4g1Ni pic.twitter.com/fCZq1yUCp6 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 2, 2021