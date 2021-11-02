Princess Mako’s husband Kei Komuro didn’t pass the New York bar exam

Japan’s Princess Mako and Kei Komuro got married last week. It was a lowkey affair and their parents didn’t even attend the wedding. After the civil service, Kei and Mako went to a conference room they had rented themselves, and they gave a press conference about their future plans. Their plans involve moving to New York, where Kei already has a job lined up with a law firm, and Mako has plans to find work too. They will rent a one-bedroom apartment and just hope that their move dials down the drama. Except there will be more drama: Kei did not pass the New York Bar exam. Only about 63% of people passed this year’s New York bar.
Princess Mako’s new husband Komuri Kei has failed his New York State bar exam, with the results released days after the couple married. Mako, 30, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and niece of reigning Emperor Naruhito, tied the knot with university sweetheart Kei Komuro, a commoner, in Tokyo last week after an eight-year engagement.
The couple are planning to move into an apartment together in Tokyo before moving to the U.S. and living in New York City where Komuro works as a lawyer at the New-Jersey based law firm Lowenstein Sandler LLP.
Mako declined the offer of 140million yen (£890,000) payment to which she was entitled for leaving the imperial family, palace officials said, and is expected to find a job in New York.
Komuro phoned lawyer Okuno Yoshihiko, the head of a firm in Japan where Komuro once worked, to tell him he failed the New York State Bar Association exam on Saturday, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK. Komuro took the exam earlier this summer, with the exam results were posted on the website of the New York State Board of Law Examiners on Friday. His name was not amoung the successful candidates.
According to the broadcaster, Komuro has said he plans to continue studying and will retake the exams in February. Meanwhile Mako has said she will continue to support her husband’s studies.
Polls show that up to 80 per cent of Japanese oppose the marriage that took place with none of the usual pomp and ceremony in a register office in Tokyo.
Yeah, you can retake (and retake) the bar until you pass. John F. Kennedy Jr. failed the bar twice but he finally passed the third time. You can also still work at a law firm and work on cases before you pass the bar – depending on the state, you would likely just not be able to argue cases if you haven’t passed. Anyway, it’s embarrassing for Kei but it shouldn’t deter their move or their plans. I still say that Mako should have taken the money though!
I can understand why Mako didn’t take the money. Any money would come with strings attached in that situation. I can totally understand how it would feel better to just cut the cord entirely. She endured a decade of negative commentary about her relationship & she’s still getting flack for it. It might feel really empowering for her to know that her and her husband will make it on their own. If she took the money there’d always be an implication that she needed that financial aid to make it in the civilian world. I’d also totally respect Mako if she took the money of course!
Hopefully Kei passes the next bar exam. I hope Mako finds a job in NYC that she enjoys. She’s been amazingly resilient. I just want all the best for her and I hope she has loving friends to support her & Kei.
Not taking the money makes me think of Harry and Meghan paying back the Frogmore money. It means that there aren’t any perceived debts hanging over their heads.
Of course the daily fail would jump on the next royals to walk away from royal life to forge their own path, and over-exaggerate a small hiccup that 47% experience as a total failure for the couple! They’re so threatened by anyone seeking independence from royal life, because thy know that that will help the abolish the monarchy argument. And without a British monarchy, what do these tabloids have to boast as being better than other countries? Nothing!!
As a lawyer, I have nothing but sympathy for him. The moment before I knew I passed the bar (in my state when you’re searching a huge grid with a number on it and hoping you’re looking up the right number to see if it says “pass” or “fail” next to it) was one of the most stressful in my life. And I did not take the NY bar. My state’s bar is hard but it’s not New York’s. I’m sure he’ll pass in February .
And yes, lots of Big Law firms (which is where I assume he is working) have clauses like “you have 18 months to pass the bar” or something (or at least they did back in my day), so he’s still going to have his job presumably.
Totally agree, this headline made my stomach clench. I passed the Bar on my first try (not in New York, which is notoriously rough) and seeing that “Pass” felt like a ten ton weight lifted off my shoulders. I have huge admiration for those who had to pick themselves up and try it again, it is a LOT.
Is it public record ? Are the names registered too or its just a number. I am sure its already stressful without adding peoples names so that everyone can see whether an individual passed or not.
For my state, it was just numbers, and you had your number from when you took the bar, but I think at the time NYS posted actual names. They may not do that anymore, it sounds like the press learned about this from the person he told?
In New York you find out whether you pass from looking up your information in an online database. But New York also publishes a list of those who PASS in the New York Law Journal. What is unfortunate for those who are somewhat famous is that it can be glaringly obvious if their names aren’t there…
Yes, it’s public record. When I took the NYS Bar (sometime in the last century, aka – the Stone Ages), the list of who passed was printed in the New York Law Journal. The day it was published everyone grabbed it to see which of their classmates’ names were missing.
You also got a letter (a real mailed piece of paper) telling you if you passed or failed and what to do next – register for the next exam or start assembling a mountain of paperwork. I passed, but I had a few friends who had to take it a second or third time.
I, too, had a blood pressure spike reading this. When I took the VA bar *coughtoomanyyearsagocough*, only 49% passed. We were told that if we passed we would get the letter notifying us in a normal #10 envelope; if we failed, it would be a large manila envelope with all the forms to apply to retake the exam. When I got the normal envelope, I was afraid to open it. The NY bar is, of course, notoriously tough and with the amount of stress these two have been under for years, I can imagine his head space when he took the exam might not have been where it needed to be. Having taken positive action to get on with their future together will help tremendously when he retakes the exam in February.
Excuse my ignorance,why are other states bar exams tougher? I mean the law is the law right? Why are they different or in bigger cities you find more intricate matters?
Laws can vary from state to state so each state has its own licensing board. Federal laws are the same in all 50 states.
@Noki – Federal law is the same across the country – Copyright law is the same everywhere in the US. But each State has its own laws, too – criminal law, water rights, lien laws, etc. The Bar exams test on each individual state’s laws, so you only take the Bar in the states where you know you will be living/working.
Some state Bar exams (New York & California) are notoriously difficult.
Yeah, I cried from sheer relief when I passed the NY Bar many many years ago. Bless Kei Komuro — am sure he’ll pass in February. All those NY State specific multiple choice and all those NY essays — ack!
But I do know of people with BigLaw jobs who got booted after failing the bar a second time. But there are also plenty of firms and great law jobs outside of BigLaw. Am sure they’ll be fine.
Sending the happy couple good vibes for their move to NYC!
Please let this young couple live their lives in peace. They aren’t bothering anyone and don’t deserve all this negativity.
This. Do you know how incredibly difficult the NY bar is vs other states? It’s insane.
These two clearly want to be left all the way alone. We should give them that freedom and privacy.
Can you blame the poor guy,all that stress! I am sure once they settle he will be in a better head space.
Here to say that a couple (or even more) tries before passing the NY bar exam is not unusual. You’ve got this, Kei! Wishing them both all good things.
6th time was the charm for Vincent LaGuardia Gambini!
Second this strongly. They are obviously trying to live normal lives and aren’t courting fame.
I don’t know why this is even a story. A lot of people fail the first time and the second time. Much ado about nothing.
It’s not embarrassing that he didn’t pass the bar exam yet. It’s really hard and I’m sure he’ll succeed eventually.
Why is it embarrassing that he failed the bar exam? It just means for the time being he can’t try cases.
Not in law or the US but I’ve heard the NY bar is pretty tough to pass (and the comments here would support that) so here’s hoping he’ll pass next time.
In Japan the pass rate for decades was only like 10%. 90% didn’t pass. They changed that about 10 years ago so more people passed. So it would be interesting how this is “judged” in Japan.
He’s also taking a difficult bar exam in a second language, which adds even more difficulty to the experience.
I am sure this was because of the stress and harassment he is facing nonstop and I do not blame him one bit. I admire him for not giving up!