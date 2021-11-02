Prince Charles stumbled at COP26 & he was criticized for his carbon footprint

If I’m being honest, I doubt Queen Elizabeth would have been able to “save” the COP26 conference, had she been well enough to attend. It doesn’t need “saving,” for one, and secondly I can’t really see the Queen walking up to the stage and making an impassioned speech about the environment or climate change. She cares about those issues in a general sense, but it’s not like she would have changed hearts and minds or anything. In that sense, Prince Charles was a more than adequate replacement for the Queen. He was given the task of making one of the opening speeches for the conference in Glasgow and whoops, he flopped. Literally.
I’m not making fun of him for this. I trip over sh-t all the time, especially going up stairs without a railing! He seemed fine and I doubt he seriously hurt himself or anything. It would have been a good moment for an icebreaker joke, like “the stairs were provided by Exxon” or something.
Unfortunately for Charles, all of this attention on his hosting duties at the conference has just highlighted his environmental hypocrisy. As he spoke on climate change and the environment, social media was being flooded with information about Charles’ travel habits and wastefulness.
The main issue drawing public criticism of the royal family’s environmental credentials is not, however, the state of their lands, but their use of carbon-intensive transportation. The royal family measures and discloses their carbon emissions as part of the annual Sovereign Grant and Sovereign Grant Reserve report to the British parliament. The latest issue highlights a reduction in emissions compared to 2020 and 2019, but, while decreasing, “business travel” remains one of the highest sources of carbon emissions for the royal household. According to an analysis by energy comparison site Eco Experts, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s carbon footprint amounted to more than 432 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) in 2019, largely due to the use of private jets. In comparison, the average Brit emits about 10 tonnes of CO2 a year.
Prince Charles’ initiatives have also been criticized for their links to oil and gas giants. For instance, the inclusion of BP in the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta (Earth Charter)—a document meant to provide businesses with a roadmap to 2030 “to move towards an ambitious and sustainable future”—raised eyebrows at the time.
Yep – and it should be noted that Charles flew out of the UK via private plane late last week, when he went to Rome for the G20 Summit. He traveled to Glasgow from Rome, also via private plane. While I think people are capable of being hypocrites in certain areas and still able to preach a worthwhile message, the royal family’s gluttonous use of private planes and helicopters is something I’ll never really understand.
The photo of Chuck and Modi is so funny.
The royals really didn’t think it through when they made private jets a centrepiece in their smear campaign against the Sussexes.
Exactly this. They need to have the same energy for William though.
YUP, I was going to say something similar. Putting all that attention on H&M just means there’s more attention on the travel habits of ALL the royals.
This just highlights that this is a 70+ man that is STILL waiting for the biggest role in his life,will he manage while most age mates have retired.
This why I have no patience for rich and powerful folks acting as leaders in this area – they all have such outsized footprints, lead hugely wasteful lives, and often have their fingers in dubious and unethical business dealings which are bad for humanity and the environment.
I thought it would be funny, but I just felt bad for him when he tripped. It’s like tripping on stage at a class assembly in front of all of your classmates, only it’s on a WORLD STAGE. Ugh.
Does the sovereign grant report only list business travel, or does it include personal travel as well? Since William and Kate don’t work that much, but obviously use private jets and helicopters a great deal in their private time, if the report focuses on business travel, then their carbon footprints will seem lower than they actually are, if that makes sense.
Charles has done a lot of good for environmental causes and he is certainly knowledgeable about these issues. But, he needs to do better with his transportation and carbon footprint. ALL these wealthy people/world leaders need to do that .Like, did Charles really have to go to Rome, knowing he was going to be in Glasgow a few days later?
That’s a fair assessment. I am pretty staunchly opposed to air travel in the first place – Johnny and Jocelyn Nobody jetting off to Cancun for one weekend, then to Hawaii the next to burn points is so incredibly wasteful I just cannot believe it – but there’s continuum. Taking a private jet for personal, not business or necessary travel, is absolutely the worst on that continuum and I imagine that in that sense William and Kate have the worst carbon footprint in the whole family.
At least Charles is trying. He’s been banging the environmental drum for decades. There is lots of room for improvement but at least he’s interested. 45% of Americans don’t believe global warming is caused by humans.
I like to think that in these stumble moments, Diana is somewhere putting kinks in the carpet for him to find.
Oh no, he tripped! Call out the Royal Death Watch!!
Whenever Charles and private jets are mentioned, there are some (a small number) of posters who sometimes go “Yes he uses private jets but he’s been talking about the environment for so long!” as that somehow makes his private jet use justifiable. It doesn’t. CO2 emissions aren’t going to go “The guy using the jet has been talking about the environment for years?!?!? Well I won’t damage the environment then!”. That’s not how it works.
I’m not a fan of private planes but I don’t even really care about them that much if people aren’t using them all the time even if that’s an unpopular opinion.
Charles never uses anything BUT private planes and the average Briton emits like, what, 10 tons of carbon per year? The footprint for his and Camilla’s office is like 3,000 and over half of it is on these trips purported to help the environment.
IIRC, he doesn’t just talk about the environment, he actually has done hugely actionable projects. Should he change his travel? Absolutely. Is he still doing something for the environment? Yup.
That’s not my point. My point was that yes he’s done a lot of projects and continues to do so, his private jet use is damaging the environment he cares so much about and projects about it doesn’t justify his private jet use or make it “okay” like some posters think it does. Unless he’s got a project that deals with his jet emissions, my actual point stands.
I think it’s the private jets and helicopters, plus various large homes that require significant energy and water use, plus the fleet of land rovers they travel with, plus the extended family that exhibit similar consumption patterns, plus the fact that they enjoy these privileges for a lifetime on the public dime. Their whole existence just highlights the unfairness of it all. Also, how is attempting to influence world leaders to adopt policies that will impact billions not as political as it gets?