Princess Mako & Kei Komuro will rent a one-bedroom apartment in New York

I am really rooting for Princess Mako and Kei Komuro. Mako seems like a sweetheart and Kei seems like a very modern man. They had to wait ten years and countless melodramas before they could get married this week in Tokyo. Their wedding was not some glamorous affair – they simply went to some registrar’s office and had a very simple civil ceremony. Mako’s parents didn’t even go to it. Neither did her sister. No one is saying whether or not Kei’s family was there. It definitely feels like these two are all alone in the world, without much familial support in either direction. And now their grand adventure begins: they will move to New York shortly. And they will live in a one-bedroom apartment!
Princess Mako and her new husband are going to leave Japan and reportedly live together in a one-bedroom New York City apartment after she gave up her royal title and left her family’s imperial estate in Tokyo.
The couple are planning to move into an apartment together in Tokyo before moving to the U.S. and living in New York City where Komuro works as a lawyer at the New-Jersey based law firm Lowenstein Sandler LLP.
Mako, who previously lived in the imperial residence of Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, and her new husband are planning to rent a one-bedroom apartment which they would finance themselves, reports Japanese broadcaster NHK. The cost of rent for a single bedroom apartments in New York’s most sought after neighbourhoods, such as the West Village in lower Manhattan, ranges from $3,000 (£2,200) to $11,000 (£8,000) per month.
Mako declined the offer of 140million yen (£890,000) payment to which she was entitled for leaving the imperial family, palace officials said, and is expected to find a job in New York. She is the first imperial family member since the Second World War to not receive the payment and chose to do so because of criticism of the marriage.
Mako and Komuro’s ceremony, which was met with protests, was held behind closed doors on Tuesday without any of the pomp and pageantry of other Japanese royal weddings, which traditionally include a reception and banquet. Her aunt and uncle, the reigning Emperor and his wife, also enjoyed a parade through the streets of Tokyo on their wedding day. Mako’s nuptials were a far more solitary affair. The princess, simply dressed in a blue frock with a bunch of white flowers, bade farewell to her parents, Crown Prince Akishino and mother Crown Princess Kiko, with a bow outside their residence at Akasaka Estate early Tuesday, before sharing a hug with sister Princess Kako, 26.
I’m glad that she plans to look for a job too! I wonder if they’re going to put off starting a family for a year or two, just so they can get used to their new life together in New York. If I was in her place, it would have been hard to say no to that money, just as a nest egg and emergency fund to set up my new life. But maybe she – correctly – believed that if she took the money, her family and the Japanese people would still feel some ownership of her and her life. So she’s leaving Tokyo with little more than some suitcases full of clothes, I would imagine. My guess is that they’ll both be fine with moving into a one-bedroom apartment too. There will probably be some culture shock in general, but then they’ll begin to enjoy the grand adventure.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Good luck girl! I also expect them to take a year or two to get settled in NY and their new life. Have fun decorating your new apartment and making it your own!
I suspect both of them already know people in New York who will help them adjust.
Even though she won’t be living in a huge palace anymore, she has an exciting new life full of possibilities in front of her, I’m really happy for her.
I hope they would let her sister visit her but that may not be a great idea for them since she’d probably be like “wow this is awesome, I want out too!”
I hope the media leaves them alone. They don’t seem to be seeking public profiles, so there isn’t legitimate public interest in their lives. For example, this article added nothing to my enjoyment of celebrity gossip. Until Mako and Kei indicate they want my eyeballs, I don’t want their news.
Also, good for her turning down that golden parachute so she can be truly free. Same energy as H&M paying back Frogmore. Remember how much they were bludgeoned over the head with renovation costs??? Madness.
Declining the money is the freedom tax, just like Meghan and Harry paid the 3 million used to update Frogmore Cottage to bring the wiring and the structure up to code was a freedom tax. Both couples cut the cord neatly, so that the institution has no more financial tie to them. It won’t make a difference–the Japanese ratchets will still behave as if she’s subject to royal strictures even though she isn’t. But at least she’ll be in another country, able to live her own life on her own terms. I definitely hope their paths cross with the Sussexes!!
A one-bedroom in Manhattan can certainly be luxe. I for one couldn’t afford what I’m sure they’ll end up in. Good luck to them
She’s going to be just fine without the nest egg. I read she wants to work for a museum or gallery? A former princess is going to be a very sought-after employee. Remembering all the new money / old money snobbery in NYC when old money means like 150 years 😂 So happy for her and their new life!
She could easily work for Sothebys or Christies as well
They are just the cutest. I am rooting for them on all levels!
She should have taken the money. She is entitled to that money and it was her just due. After everything that both of them have had to put up with for the last couple years, I would have taken that money with no regrets. That could have been a down payment on a house. A man in her situation would have taken the money.