Japan’s Princess Mako & Kei Komuro finally married in a lowkey civil ceremony

As we discussed earlier this month, Japan’s Princess Mako finally set the date for her wedding to Kei Komuro, a Japanese commoner. Theirs has been a tortured love story, although it started out innocent enough – they were college sweethearts who had been together for years when they originally got engaged. In 2018, Mako called off the engagement, citing her immaturity and the lack of support from her own family. Kei waited for her though – they stayed together even when he was in America, completing his law studies and scoring a job at a big law firm in New York. Once he got his situation settled in New York, they decided to make their move – they would marry and she will move to New York with him and they’ll make a new life for themselves in America, without titles or her family’s money. Some (bonkers) highlights from the NY Times’ coverage of Kei and Mako’s wedding, which happened today:
The simple wedding: The last time the sister of a future emperor of Japan got married, thousands of well-wishers lined the streets as the bride, Princess Sayako, left the palace to attend the ceremony and reception at one of Tokyo’s premier hotels. But when Princess Mako, 30, a niece of the current emperor and an older sister of the likely future sovereign, married on Tuesday, there was just a simple trip to a registry office in Tokyo, handled by royal representatives. In a formal news conference on Tuesday afternoon, the groom, Kei Komuro, looked into the camera and declared: “I love Mako. I would like to spend my one life with the person I love.”
Japan really hates Kei: When Mr. Komuro returned to Japan late last month to quarantine before the marriage, the scrutiny grew even more frenzied, bordering on the absurd. The media and the public were shocked, simply shocked, by the fact that he arrived from New York sporting a ponytail. One tabloid weekly reported that a royal court official had sneered at Mr. Komuro’s choice to wear a pinstripe suit — as opposed to one in solid black or navy — to meet his future in-laws. In some surveys, as many as 80 percent of respondents have said they opposed the marriage.
Mako’s prepared remarks: At the news conference, held at a hotel less than a mile from the Imperial Palace, the couple sat side by side at a long table and faced a roomful of reporters and a phalanx of cameras. The bride wore a pale blue sheath dress and jacket with a single strand of pearls, while Mr. Komuro wore a dark navy-blue striped suit. In prepared remarks, the princess said: “I acknowledge that there are various opinions about our marriage. I feel very sorry for the people to whom we gave trouble. I’m grateful for the people who have been quietly concerned about us, or those who continued supporting us without being confused by baseless information.”
They had to pay for the conference room themselves?! To avoid having to answer unpleasant questions or address falsehoods, the couple asked to reply in writing to five questions from reporters submitted in advance. To avoid accusations that they were wasting taxpayers’ money, they paid to rent the room for the news briefing.
Kei is getting the Duchess Meghan treatment: Rumors have metastasized and now impugn Mr. Komuro’s character. Critics on social media have branded him a gold digger or a grifter. The media suggested that a biography, posted on the website of Lowenstein Sandler, the law firm where he works in New York, listed awards that were fabricated. A spokesman for Fordham Law School confirmed that Mr. Komuro did in fact earn the awards he listed. Royal watchers say that Mr. Komuro falls short of traditional expectations for Japanese men and that his treatment reflects suspicion of the outside world.
Explaining why Kei is so unpopular in Japan: “Part of it is that Mr. Komuro was not very submissive to Japanese values because he went to international school, is a fluent English speaker and quit a Japanese bank,” said Kumiko Nemoto, a professor of sociology at Kyoto University of Foreign Studies. “In Japanese society, people like to see that people are sacrificing part of themselves to society and the group and family,” Ms. Nemoto added. Mr. Komuro, she said, is more “individualistic, trying to prove himself by accomplishing something professionally.”
Mako and Kei are setting off to New York as we speak. She has turned down her dowry of about $1.4 million, so they’ll have to live on Kei’s lawyer salary. She might even get a job though, her background is in art, and maybe some gallery or museum will hire her. I wish them well and I respect their journey so much – they really love each other and I’m so happy that they withstood the barrage of hate and lies directed at them.
The Times article also explained something I didn’t understand, which is why Japanese people can’t just let bygones be bygones and shrug and say “these two are in love, let’s give them space.” While Mako has given up her royal titles and their children will not be in the line of succession now, that could change at some point. In Japan, they’re running out of male heirs and the Japanese government might need to drastically change the succession laws. Japanese people feel like Mako might eventually become a princess again, and they feel “ownership” over her and who she marries. Oh well! It’s done now, and I hope Kei and Mako never go back.
PS… Kei cut his hair for his wedding! He rocked up to Japan earlier this month with a ponytail. Was Mako like “lol, no.”
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I hope they can live their lives and feel free of these unrealistic expectations. I’m not sure that’s possible – it sounds like her family is as bad as the press.
I am really rooting for them. Didn’t the current empress suffer from really severe depression and PTSD also for 10 years? There must be something about royal houses that makes people run for the hills (usually America I must add)
I wish the best for them so much, they are very brave. Imperial etiquette and the Japanese press are absolutely brutal.
I think it’s so funny that all these royals being maligned for no reason are fleeing and to the States. We’re amassing quite the retinue!
They should start a club, lol.
LOL they should. It would be so funny.
This is the third couple I can think of. They’ve got NYC, Cali and Florida covered. Just need to get someone in Middle America now! Lol
Who is the other couple?
I think Neners is referring to the Swedish princess Madeleine and her husband Chris.
I wish them all the best in NYC and hope they are able to live their lives as they want from here on out.
Congratulations to the happy couple. Kei should regrow his ponytail. He pulled it off!
The IHA is out of control. They are so remorselessly abusive. Wasn’t there a rumor that Maxima was trying to help Empress Masako?
I didn’t know much about the Japanese royals till this. It’s a system designed to fail. There are 17 royals left but only three in the line of succession. The entire thing rests on whether a now 15 year old is heterosexual, eventually finds someone willing to marry him, and goes on to have a male child. Mako looks smart to be getting out before her brother gets older.
I feel sorry for his future way. Masako was essentially forced to say yes and ended up having a breakdown from badly she was bullied by the IHA
That story is so sad. Naruhito truly adores her and it was so sad for him to essentially admit he thought he could protect her and ended up not being able to.
They are going to eat whoever Hisahito marries alive, even worse than Masako and Michiko.
She will have the entire succession on her shoulders. The pressure will be brutal. For sure she will be fertility checked, and likely there will be a lot of pressure on him to choose a very young woman, definitely under thirty, and maybe even under 25, so she could have many children (sons). A really young woman would be ill-equipped to deal with such pressure, unless they already have a few women in mind who they are grooming specifically for the job.
It’s a sad state of affairs. What woman would sign up for that life? And would Hisahito want to subject someone he loves to it? Again, Mako looks to be freeing herself and her husband from a bad situation that is likely to get worse Good for her.
I would have taken that dowry and counted it on the way to the airport.
Part of the reason they broke up was due to a financial scandal with his mother which is probably why they didn’t take the money.
They didn’t break up, they just postponed getting married.
And that was no scandal, that was a petty ex talking out of pocket expectating royal benefits.
Sound familiar?
Wishing them all the best – the Japanese RF and royal press give their British counterparts a run for their money with this situation. They all have that young couples life miserable for a long time – shame on them all.
Go live your best lives Mako and Kei, eff them.
Congrats to them both. I hope they’ll live very happy and fulfilled lives away from the toxicity of the royal house.
The way they look at each other? These two are in love and don’t give a crap about any thing or anyone else. So intense and determined!! Good for these two!
Fighting!
It’s kind of funny that a New York City lawyer is being described as a “grifter”, but I do understand the comments in the context of a royal family. Anyway, I hope they live a happy life, and I hope gossip gods give us the gift of their friendship with the Montecito royals.
One day she is going to be sitting on a bench in Central Park, eating a hot dog, enjoying the day. Maybe she’s watching her kids play on the playground. No one will notice, No one will bother her. She’ll just be another woman in NYC.
It will take time to get to that. It will be worth it. Welcome to the U.S., Mako.
This is such a beautiful image. Reminds me of Harry saying how he’s finally enjoying small things like riding a bike or just walking the beach with his kids and a dog
congrats to the newlyweds! I wish them lots of love and happiness in their new life.
Pinstripes??? The horror! People are ridiculous. No wonder the Empress struggles with her mental health. Mako is better off leaving. I hope they have a happy life together.
I am sad he cut the ponytail. It was sexy.
Just think of the insane meltdown people here had when Obama wore that tan suit.
They’re a handsome couple and I wish them the absolute best in NYC. Maybe when things have cooled down, Mako can look into a position at the Met Museum, they have gorgeous historical art there and I’m sure they wouldn’t mind working with a Japanese Princess.
Seems like the States are being flooded with runaway royals, an interesting turn of events.
Kei is super cute! I hope they have a bomb ass time in New York. It’s a whole new world of freedom that will probably blow her mind. I actually do hope Kei and Mako are getting advice from Meghan and Harry. They are uniquely qualified to understand the transition they are about to go through.
I agree, he is really handsome!
I never thought that the BRF would have competition for being the worst royal family but wow, the Japanese royals are really giving them a run for their money.
It’s was a big deal and lost tv channels had tb shows talking about this marriage. I remembered the stupid thing about the ponytail. Is was a theme a conversation in many opinion tv shows. It always made roll my eyes about the level of scrutiny Makos fiancés was getting. Ok one thing are his “messy” finances but the hair, like WTF? I really hope they are happy living overseas, they are a really cute couple
I live in japan and it’s pretty much the old, right wing bunch who have a problem with this. The average person doesn’t really care about this situation, it’s no secret that the media has been banging the same drum for years about this. There are more people in support of females on the throne, but the old fogeys can’t roll over on it. I think in one more generation there will be more social change here. Their marriage and the way it was facilitated (rejecting the money, no ceremonies) was a big FU to the system and I think more Japanese young people are wishing they could buck the trend as well. I hope they enjoy their life in the states and have the family they want.
Yes it was totally big FU to the system and I am happy they were able to escape
All the best to them. Monarchy is a relic of the past and should be abolished.
Dying out couldn’t happen to a more worthy royal family than the Japanese Imperial family. They absolutely destroyed the mental health of Masako. Brilliant, confident, lovely woman reduced to a shell of her former self.
I think they will be very happy and find they are better off away from all that ownership nonsense. I wish them the best and a very happy life together.
Mako will be working at an art gallery and on one of the tiktoks they were saying the people were mad bc Kei won’t be able to support her the way they feel she should be and that he’s polluting the royal line with his Korean blood. Seriously it’s sick. Plus they keep making up stuff saying he faked credentials and only got into Fordham bc of Mako when he was top of his class. It’s terrible and I’m glad she gets to live her life without them. Oh they tried to say he was evil bc his dad committed suicide
Royal Rota and courtiers same all over the world. UK and Japanese media and courtiers not that much different.
They are a beautiful couple and I’m so happy that she has managed to escape the japanese courtiers whom have been making the lives of the female members of the imperial family hell for decades.