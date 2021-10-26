Royal commentator: No, Prince William was *returning* from vacation last week

Last week, People Magazine ran a story about how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children would be out of school for their “half-term” break. Don’t ask me, I do not understand the British school system’s breaks and holidays, but I do know that there are a lot of them. I took the People Mag article at face value, as did everyone else: that William and Kate would disappear for a few weeks “on holiday” with their kids. When the British papers published those photos of the Cambridge family at Heathrow last Thursday, it felt like the icing on the work-shy cake: of course they were headed off on vacation just as the Queen’s hospitalization was revealed. But according to one royal commentator, William and Kate were RETURNING from vacation and something something preparing to be king.
The Duke of Cambridge is currently “preparing to be king” by taking a more prominent role in the handling of the British monarchy. It has recently emerged that the 39-year-old Prince is overseeing the management of two important royal estates, and both he and Kate will boost their public engagements and profile to support the Royal Family. The Queen is currently resting at Windsor Castle after cancelling a trip to Northern Ireland due to ill health.
Royal expert Natalie Oliveri told the TODAY show: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, they were all seen at Heathrow airport on Thursday, they were coming back from a family holiday. Now they had arrived on Thursday, the same day Queen Elizabeth was discharged from hospital in London so many people are seeing that as rushing back to be by the Queen’s side.
“So far, we aren’t being told there is any cause for alarm but Prince William is one of the royals really stepping up, taking charge of these royal duties. He apparently is taking charge of the Balmoral and Sandringham estates in the Queen’s absence, those were jobs that his grandfather Prince Philip would have done before his passing, so really William is preparing to be king one day of course after his father.”
Speaking of the long-lasting impact of Megxit, Oliveri said: “There is a huge absence now left by Harry and Meghan too so the Cambridges really have to step up there.”
The timeline is clear: the last time William was seen/photographed was Tuesday evening, when he did back-to-back “receptions,” one at Windsor Castle (with the Queen) and one at Kensington Palace. The KP reception was a private event, with Kate, to thank everyone involved with the Diana statue. No photos were taken or released, but I believe William and Kate were there. So did they go on vacation for one full day (Wednesday) and return on Thursday? No. They took their kids out of school on Thursday and jetted off on vacation. No one has seen them since then. So what the hell is Natalie Oliveri talking about? Is this the official line from KP or is this woman just making it up as she goes along? I don’t even believe that Baldemort has taken over jack squat with the royal estates either – over Charles’ dead body, you know? Charles has switched all of the royal estates over to all-organic and William doesn’t know sh-t about that.
