“Autumnal Bennifer has not been seen in two weeks, are they okay?!” links
  • October 26, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck check out of the Mandarin Hotel

Autumnal Bennifer has gone quiet for a few weeks: are they okay?! [LaineyGossip]
Bears want to be viral TikTok stars too! [OMG Blog]
Ireland Baldwin fed a troll. [JustJared]
I feel like we’re already past the climate “tipping points.” [Towleroad]
Lily Collins is almost pulling off this weird look. [GFY]
A recap of the Teen Mom OG feuds. [Starcasm]
More information about the Rust shooting. [Buzzfeed]
Would you wear these fug boots just because they were Chanel? [Tom & Lorenzo]
A lot of people surprisingly went to see Dune. [Dlisted]
Recap of Succession: All the Pretty Trojan Horses. [Pajiba]
Texas lawmaker wants to invalidate gay marriages. [Jezebel]

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted packing on the PDA as they go for a walk in Madison Square Park

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to ““Autumnal Bennifer has not been seen in two weeks, are they okay?!” links”

  1. Rapunzel says:
    October 26, 2021 at 12:44 pm

    I thinking Bennifer is strategically minimizing presence so they can be a heatscore for awards season.

    And Fuck Candace Owen’s.

    And DT Jr. too. He’s selling a “guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people” shirt.

    Reply
  2. Michael says:
    October 26, 2021 at 12:47 pm

    I think Dune may be in trouble by looking at the demographics of the audience. It was very white and very male. It has been pointed out that Dune has a White Savior issue ala Dances with Wolves and Navi, Very low percentage of black audience members went to see this

    Reply
  3. Wenny says:
    October 26, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    She is working in Vancouver right now

    Reply
  4. Lala11_7 says:
    October 26, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    I’m going to see Dune today…as it is my FAVORITE series of books & I will see ANY movie rendition that’s made…I’m seeing it even though I have HBOmax cause I want the sequel made!

    Reply
    • Noki says:
      October 26, 2021 at 1:02 pm

      Apparently Zendaya only has 7 mins in the movie. Why waa she so heavily featured in the movie promotion and press junkets?

      Reply
  5. Leslie says:
    October 26, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    I liked Dune 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
  6. JEM says:
    October 26, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    Autumnal Bennifer! Kaiser, you are the best.

    Reply
  7. Noki says:
    October 26, 2021 at 1:35 pm

    It was just announced the Queen is skipping the climate summit. Its for the best me thinks,every media will be gawking and analysing every step.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment