The Cambridges were seen at Heathrow on Thursday with the kids & the nanny

Late Friday/early Saturday, the Daily Mail and several other British outlets published grainy paparazzi photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just outside Heathrow airport. William and Kate were with their three kids and Nanny Maria. They looked like a harried middle-class family. Well, now those photos are only up on a handful of Twitter accounts, accounts which grabbed the photos before they were deleted from every British outlet. The Daily Mail deleted their tweet, which had the photos, and they also deleted their story entirely.
So what was so damaging about the photos? Why did Prince William presumably scream down the phone at every tabloid editor in the country? Well, a variety of reasons. The photos were taken on Thursday, as the Cambridges were clearly flying off on holiday, presumably internationally, because the kids’ school is off next week. The Mail also pointed out that they were checking into the Windsor Suite at Heathrow, basically a first-class lounge which costs £3,300 for three people (and maybe £6600 for six people?). The photos included the kids looking like normal kids, don’t dressed up like Little Lord Fauntleroys. And yes, Maria was ever-present too, and the Cambridges hate when people see that they have a full-time nanny.
In addition to all of that, they were clearly leaving to go on another vacation just as the Queen returned to Windsor from her hospitalization. It makes the Cambridges look lazy and work-shy, but also heartless, like they weren’t going to cancel holiday plans just because the Queen is in poor health. The Cambridges were truly leaving on the same day that Buckingham Palace admitted that they lied about the Queen’s hospitalization!
The questions people are asking: was this originally a Cambridge set-up pap stroll to make them look relatable, only it blew up in their faces like the “pub lunch”? Or did the British papers publish the photos without Kensington Palace’s authorization, as a way to needle Will and Kate for being work-shy and heartless? I’m going more with the latter. I don’t think the photos were originally authorized at any point. I think they were taken and published to send a message to William and Kate. The Mail and the Sun were telling them: look, we own you. We are keeping your secrets. We can tug on your leash at any moment. There’s a very real power struggle happening right now, especially between William, Charles and the British media.
The children being off meant an expensive trip for them. They did have a two Months Vacation, and a few weeks of red carpet appearances and endless photos of Kate’s fashions. This does not look good considering the current economy, the fuel shortages, and the pandemic not over. That and the Queen being hospitalized and their rushing off to go on a trip. They also have the spin of being “thrifty” which to me is absurd.
They keep lurching from one PR nightmare to another. Trying to pretend to fly commercial after the dreadfully posed and stilted photo op that was keenshot. They shouldn’t even be flying anywhere at all. They could have pretended to show concern for their grandma by being papped visiting Windsor or they could have gone on holiday to any of the environmentally friendly holiday spots in the UK. I suspect they will be holidaying separately as William has on his blue dad visitation sweater.
This is another shot fired by the British tabloids to keep the family in check. We own you so you better keep giving us the exclusives and not People magazine.
If you scroll down just a bit in this Twitter feed you can see the pics of the Cambrocrites, outside at Heathrow: https://twitter.com/ddofccourt. These were the pics on the Fail, that have since been remove.
These same people (and family) would screech to the 4 corners of the world had it been H&M jetting off with their kids with Granny “practically on death’s door” (ie: an over night hospital visit). And Mr. Earthshot….what was that about carbon footprints and flying? Do as I say, not as I do? Yeah..thought so.
This was a set up – they are all dressed matchy matchy, which is always deliberate, esp with their pap shots.
William probably hated that he was pictured using a gas guzzling SUV to board a plane
( more than likely a private plane) less than a week after his little “save the earth” awards show. Especially when one of the rules was that you couldn’t fly in for the show. Hypocritical.
Yes that’s where I thought CB was going when I saw the headlines. But the other angles as well. No wonder they demanded it come down pronto.
Reaction time was much faster than pub lunch (which looked set up and after plenty of airing were taken down) – goes to show how dangerous those Heathrow pics must have been considered.
This is what happens when your work is all about photo ops. Keenshot has been exposed for what it is, an opportunity to get papped copying his brother. I am here for the press to turn on them and at the moment they can barely keep them at bay. Once the queen goes it will be a free for all.
I saw this on the DM Online and read a lot of the comments. They were mostly critical of their hypocrisy of flying just days after Keen-Shot. What I found surprising were the amount of negative comments that were upvoted. Even comments about what other commenters would say if it were H&M flying off on holiday just a day after the Queen was hospitalised. I think the stories and photos were pulled because of the backlash towards them from people who usually believe the media hype about them being the keenest, hardest working, secret weapon, safe hands etc etc etc. I hope the tide is turning and the rest of my fellow Salt Islanders wake the eff up to the media brainwashing.
I think the tide is turning as most people are not stupid just quiet and indifferent. The difference now is that people are prepared to speak up and are sick of their bread and circus act. They will not be forgiven for hiding away during covid, doing nothing to feed the kids and of course there’s Andrew. There is of course the pain of Brexit, so we are in for a long ride.
Given that the stories coming from Cambridge sources were that they would have a “lighter” schedule and were likely to be enjoying family time together in Norfolk, they definitely would not have wanted this to come out, especially with the Queen’s recent stay in hospital. It looks soooo bad.
I wonder if they attempted to mislead the royal rota that they would be staying at Anmer, then got screwed by photos at the airport, or if they just are used to relying on the tabloids to cover for them and were unpleasantly surprised.
The media are already pissed at the fact they didn’t know about the Queen being in hospital so maybe they wanted to tug on their leash as Kaiser suggests. Damn she’s good!!
Additionally they haven’t gotten over TOB’s interview with People.
BTW, I looked in the checkout line at my grocery store yesterday and not one photo of W&K, not even a small one on the cover of People. They just done sell in the US.
The fact that they are going on a vacation from a non-existent work schedule when courtiers where forced to cancel several appearances by the queen due to her hospitalization was not a good look, but so accurate in how little the Cambridges care about their role. The British papers really chose their moment to play their hand.
Even weirder was the speed at which the pics came down. Saw it on DF yesterday and clicked on photos that took me to stories about Andrew and Louise riding in Windsor together( they were not together) and Beatrice at a pub with husband. Look for the story of HM not caring for Liz this evening.
I found it interesting that Kate and William were wearing masks all of a sudden, with their track record there throughout the pandemic.
The masks make me think it was yet another posed papped stunt gone wrong.
I read the DM story while it was up (sometimes I can’t resist), and the Keenbridges were getting dragged in the comments. I especially enjoyed them mocking Kate’s Laura Ingalls cosplay sisterwife dress and matching mask.
Don’t they have ways of getting in and around airports without anyone knowing? I find it hard to believe they were papped without their knowledge. I wish they’d let Nanny Maria wear a comfy pair of leggings to fly, but no. That woman earns her money.
That’s the part that gets me. Isn’t there another entrance they could have used instead of the very public drop off zone? That part makes me think these were staged and got pulled down due to the backlash.
I’m sure there could have been another entrance they could have used.
I agree. Reminds me of when Andrew thought his BBC interview went well. They thought Keenshot went well too despite the BBC losing 2million viewers and the programme not even making the top 10 of the night’s viewings with a passive, captive audience. If the DM readers could be this angry, imagine how the rest of the population feels about them.
The photos might very well be staged but the copy accompanying these shots in the DM does not flatter W & K.
There has to be. Since Harry left, there have been no have been no airport shots of his returning or leaving. We get updates about arrivals and departures but no pics.
Oh shit, what did they make Nanny Maria wear? I’m picturing a blue striped dress with a fussy pinafore and a doily on her head, like a Victorian nursery maid.
Probably the Norland nannies uniform. It’s hideous and unpractical.
They are hypocrites. However I’m interested that they are vacationing together. It seems like this marriage truly is. It going to end. They are committed to the farce.
I am almost certain that “William and Waity Cambridge “ is Old English for “useless pile of excrement.”
I don’t see the monarchy surviving till William. He and Kate are unbelievably lazy and I believe they are making a big mistake giving access to People magazine. I know posters here believe the British media don’t care because it will give these royal experts access to the US market but unless I’m mistaken, earthshot barely made any dent globally and no one was inviting these ‘experts’ to discuss it in the US. They don’t bring in the same interest as Harry and Meghan. Chasing after the US market and playing the UK media against each other- I believe KP told the sun about the queen being hospitalzed and giving exclusives to the times- is going to backfire on him.
The UK media helped William and Kate drive out Harry and Meghan and I am sure they want to collect on their payment.
Imagine that the CEO of a family firm is ill. That is not the time for any of the directors to go on holiday. In fact those on holiday will be recalled back to work. The optics of this is so bad. Who on earth advises these people?
I saw the pics of family at airport unloading a large SUV for a vacay with nanny in tow. I also saw stories about senior royals stepping in to lighten the ailing queen’s load… the optics aren’t good for the Keens. The situation reads who are you going to believe me(BM cover up) or your lying eyes(disappearing photos)? Funny how media works for some royals and tries to destroy other royal members. Thank you Harry and Meghan for not playing the game. I trust the Sussex’s truth and see the facts.
The expression on Keen’s face wearing her red get up is priceless. Is there something wrong with her?
My tin hat theory is that The Sun has new kompromat on W. They used it to corrall him to their awards dinner which was followed up a fortnight later by the pub lunch photos. All was going according to plan until W gave an exclusive interview to People. The Sun felt slighted so W had to feed the beast by offering up TQ’s hospital stay. This was the mother of all exclusives and the other tabloids, quickly realising that W was the leaker, decided to remind him of their own power to shape public opinion by releasing the airport photos.
In conclusion, W is sc!!!!!
That does fit together! I wonder if you’re close to the truth.
What is “sc”?
I just think it’s interesting we’ve seen so many pap pics of the royals & the Cambridge family generally given that press insisted the deal with the palace kept royals protected in the U.K. & they said moving to US, Harry’s family would be papped daily. There have also been pap pics of Andrew& Louise riding & Eugenie at a pub published since Friday.
I think this was the press yanking KP’s chain because of the people exclusive & the palace lying to the press about the queen going to hospital. Also that Diana donor party was a bit of a missed opportunity for the press with Harry not coming. The royals are failing to deliver so the press are telling them “I’m captain now” & don’t forget.
We have our own problems in the U.S., but I am so glad we don’t have a “royal family.” It is galling to see the British/UK public pay to support Will, Kate, and their three kids essentially to do nothing and live a life of luxury. I don’t know how they live with themselves when so many of their “subjects” are struggling. Do they really not care?
I’d agree that the press is sending out a warning but two things make me doubtful, the family was colour coordinated and they were going to the lounge instead of driven onto the tarmac as is the usual case. I’d say the Cambridges gave permission for them to photographed as peace offering for giving the exclusive to People. Make no mistake the press is pissed off about that. However the press did take down the pictures so is that KP promised them something else? It’s very unclear what is happening with the Cambridges and the press right now.
It just goes to show you how much the Sussexes were such sacrificial lambs. The Keens were virtualy teflon when H & M were still part of the circus. Now they are scrambling and in a panic,the lines are getting blurry after buddying up with People mag. It actually makes me sick that these people are ‘family’ wouldnt it make more sense to come together against the BM ?
I’d agree with your theory. Especially since these pics were taken on Thurs — the day the Queen was announced to have been in the hospital — meaning they were released at a time more favorable to the Cambridges. They were prob taken down bc KP realized the optics were bad. Dunno why the press kowtowed — maybe they were promised something better. We might see a return of the amateur kids photographer.
Would the Keens really have to pay for their stay at the Windsor Suite ? I am sure they lounge there for free and these rich people hate paying for anything.
For all that the media has William by the short hairs, time and time again we see that the royals can squash stories if they want.
Dang! I saw another headline from the Daily Mail titled “Copy-Kate” saying the couple copied H&M because of some black&white photos that were deemed to Hollywood, unroyal when done by the Sussexes. I think Kaiser is right. They are pulling the Cambridges’ chain and letting them know that the current status quo is not enough.
I wish I could believe that the press is turning on Will and Kate but I just don’t see it yet. They took down that story but they put it back up with the comments deleted. You literally could not comment anymore.(don’t know if the new version is still up either but it was last night). They’ve never done that for Harry and Meghan stories. I’ve only seen it for Andrew.
So until they put up a negative story about Will and Kate and LEAVE it or the rota very clearly start turning on KP…..until then I don’t believe anything has changed.
Time will tell and I hope KP, daily mail, & the royal crash and burn but until then I won’t get my hopes up.
Who wears that dress on a plane?where is she shopping? That’s seventy show wardrobe department? I can’t believe she actually gives people money for these hideous things she wears. I really think the BM is making a point to the keenbridges, you give exclusives to us and us only. No more of this nonsense with American publications.
Being caught hasn’t even made them return early. They really don’t give a damm because they know that the bm will always defend them . They might nudge them occasionally but at the end of the day, the keenbridges will always get better treatment than H and M