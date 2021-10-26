Dave Chappelle to the trans community: ‘I am not bending to anybody’s demands’

The latest Dave Chappelle controversy has been mishandled at every level. It could have been an opportunity for the trans community to have a nuanced, educational national conversation about transphobia in art and comedy, and the commercialization of transphobia and whether corporations have the responsibility to edit and censor themselves. I still believe those conversations are worth having, and I hope that’s what comes out of this utter debacle. But instead of focusing on all of that, we have Netflix’s Ted Serandos running interference for a transphobic artist and defending hate speech. We also have Chappelle gleefully trying to make this into a bigger controversy, like he’s getting off on punching down on a marginalized community.
Netflix has its own sh-t to work out, clearly, and they have a responsibility to clean up their largely self-made mess. But Dave Chappelle? Chappelle’s agenda is not the same. Chappelle issued a video “response” to the now weeks-long controversy over his Netflix special, The Closer. Some quotes from the video:
He said what he said: “It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true — if they had invited me I would have accepted it, although I am confused about what we would be speaking about. I said what I said, and boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. It seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”
It’s about corporate interests: “I want everyone in this audience to know that even though the media frames it that it’s me versus that community, that is not what it is. Do not blame the LBGTQ [sic] community for any of this sh-t. This has nothing to do with them. It’s about corporate interests and what I can say and what I cannot say. For the record, and I need you to know this, everyone I know from that community has been loving and supporting, so I don’t know what all this nonsense is about.”
He’s being excluded from film festivals. “This film that I made was invited to every film festival in the United States and some of those invitations I accepted. When this controversy came out about ‘The Closer,’ they began disinviting me from these film festivals. And now, today, not a film company, not a movie studio, not a film festival, nobody will touch this film. Thank God for Ted Sarandos and Netflix, he’s the only one that didn’t cancel me yet.”
His conditions for meeting with the trans community: “To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands. And if you want to meet with me, I’d be more than willing to, but I have some conditions. First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing at a time of my choosing, and thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”
Chappelle’s half-assed play here is that he’s the outsider/rebel who is being censored and cancelled for his controversial and iconoclastic views. When he actually is a grown-ass man who stopped being funny years ago and now clings to transphobic and homophobic “comedy” for attention. Beyond the Netflix side of things – that’s a corporate problem – the Chappelle issue is one where he simply needs to be ignored. I know he won’t be and I know there will continue to be a “culture war” about this online. But truly, just stop giving him attention. Stop feeding this has-been’s f–ked up martyr complex.
Photos courtesy of Mathieu Bitton for Netflix.
“You must come at a place of my choosing at a time of my choosing.”
Gross. This whole story hurts.
…and you must agree to cancel Hannah Gadsby. WTF?
Wtf going after Hannah Gadsby?
It’s disgusting. “I’m more than willing to give you an audience”–how magnanimous of Dave. His entire set of conditions, as well as the tone of the whole thing, make it clear he has no interest in listening or learning about how harmful his comments are. And calling out Hannah Gadsby when Ted Sarandos already used her as a human shield to defend Netflix’s actions is just…ugh. Attacking a member of the LGBTQ community because she told Ted Sarandos to stop using her to defend himself.
Chappelle knows he’s insulated from real consequences, unlike so many trans people. He’s cruel & he’s trolling us all.
I have no words. what an utter a**.
also, do not come for Hannah Gadsby! Nanette was excellent and a example of being funny whilst not punching down.
Agreed. Farts to this guy. I used to love his show. Now I want him to go broke in obscurity.
Hannah Gadsby is so much funnier and authentic than Dave Chapelle will every be. She’s funny without punching down. That’s something many men seem to have a hard time with.
You won’t make demands of me but here are demands of you. Also, you can invite me but not summon me and you can come to me at a place of my choosing.
Just…what?
He’s not even making sense, just getting off on being cruel and being egged on for it. Hes sick.
yeah, wtf was that? Who does he think he is?
This needs to blow up on Netflix.
Once Netflix sees he isn’t profitable they’ll drop him. And wasn’t the last time Chappelle was funny right before he left Chappelle show?
Oh it’s definitely profitable, all press is good press.
This what I think people like Chapelle don’t understand: Trans people are not going to give in and bend to anyone else’s demands either. They are not going to give up and stop calling out transphobia and demanding to be treated like any other woman or man. The Black Community didn’t roll over, the Gay Community didn’t roll over and neither will the Trans Community. Trans people are not giving up and hiding anymore.
What a jerk. I do not give a shit about his opinions any more. Why would anyone want to meet with him. He enjoys spouting mean opinions and apparently making bank off them. Why waste your time.
I never liked him since he made jokes about R. Kelly raping a 15 year-old, arguing that 15 is too old to allow a man to do that to you.
He’s working out his attraction to trans women on stage in the way many men do without a stage: abuse and violence.
In addition to transphobia, I think he has a misogyny problem. See also: the Hannah Gadsby comment.
I hadn’t consciously made that connection and it’s so true. It’s a part of why I find it so upsetting. I’m cis and I got so much backlash & judgment when I dated a trans womxn. Obviously my experience was nothing compared to the trans misogyny targeted at her.
But yeah… it’s so disturbing see this play out on a stage and be celebrated by transphobic viewers.
I stand with Hannah Gadsby.
Okay, maybe not standing because if she starts up about art history again, I will lose it and lose all control of my limbs so I’ll be on the floor laughing myself into an asthma attack, but I’m with Hannah on this.
And Chappelle, if Hannah’s take on the world makes you & your new pal Ben Shapiro uncomfortable, that’s YOUR problem.
I stand with Hannah Gadsby too!💜
And Lili Elbe & Martha P. Johnson & Claude Cahun & Sylvia Rivera and all the trans people who put their safety at risk helping create a safer world for the LGBT+ community. There’s still so much work to be done. But one day, someday all LGBT+ kids will always feel safe and all the space they need to flourish as they grow up. It mightn’t happen in my lifetime but I know it will happen one day.
When you make deliberately unreasonable demands as to where, when, and how the queer community can express their opinions, yeah, I guess the ones you deign to acknowledge are bound to be pretty fucking supportive. Most trans people, especially those of color, are a little preoccupied with trying to fucking STAY ALIVE to grovel for acceptance from someone who has clearly already made up his mind about them being subhuman.
I mean, he’s allowed his opinions. It’s an opinion that many other people have. He shouldn’t be cancelled for it. You have the right not to watch him, and not support him. You don’t have to think another thought about him. But people can have an opinion even if it’s not something you like or agree with.
Unfortunately these attitudes and words encourage murderers and people who perpetrate hate crimes. That is a fact.
Different opinions are okay for things like movies and pizza. Denying humanity is another thing.
Well, yeah no sh!t. Chappelle is whining that we shouldn’t express our negative opinions about his transphobia. This is why we’re here. This is why Kaiser wrote the post. He’s pissed that people who are offended by his transphobia are expressing their opinions.
Why do some people always use this argument when discussing cAnCEL culTURe? We’re only having the conversation because the offender is butthurt that people dare express negative opinions.
Nope. Hate is not an opinion. It’s hate. Have a seat and reflect on why you chose to make this awful comment.
He hasn’t been canceled, Jocelyn. At all. The Netflix employees suspended for even commenting critically about him understand more about being canceled than he does.
This talking point that you’re using only serves the purpose of silencing those Chapelle is targeting. Stop.
People need to stop hiding behind “having an opinion” when it comes to human beings. We each have a right to be here, each have a right to exist, each have a right to live, work, enjoy the basics in life.
Your comment made me immediately think of the Nazis, whose “opinions” included that multiple groups of people did not deserve to dress a certain way, work, live in certain areas, go to school, retain ownership of their homes, businesses, and possessions, and ultimately, to live. These opinions are killing people, at startling rates. And as a country we don’t care because too many people have convinced themselves that certain groups are not worth as much as others.
@Jocelyn2 I suggest you look up the work of Kat Blaque, Janet Mock, Laverne Cox, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera. Read Audre Lorde’s words, she offers beautiful insights on the importance of intersectionality.
My trans sisters deserve to be safe, alive and thriving. Their liberation is my liberation. No womxn can be truly free until we are all free. That isn’t my opinion that’s just a fact.
Yikes! Is he not aware that Black trans women are being murdered at increasing rates yearly??
I choose not to watch his crap. He is not worth my time.
My god, he is total trash.
“…Hannah Gadsby is not funny.” I’m done with this m*ther f*cker.
That part grossed me out. There was zero reason he needed to come for a female comedian who is less famous and successful than him.
I think he did that because she’s a lesbian that called him out. He clearly doesn’t do well with being criticised. But yeah great job, Chapelle. First you insult trans people and then you insult the trans people & cis allies that call you out. I’m pretty sure that if any member of my 🏳️🌈 community agreed to a meeting he’d just as a way to continue bullying us.
ETA Hannah is hilarious. I’m Australian so fingers crossed I see her live one day.
There’s still a certain brand of comedian who likes to tell people that women are not funny. Belushi didn’t think women were funny, for example. To still put forth that idea in the 21st century demonstrates that Chappelle is not the “cutting edge” comic he thinks he is, he’s just another old hate-anger comic trying to gin up controversy.
God, he’s so predictable. He’s so boring.
I’ve never seen Hannah Gadsby’s work but now I’m going to seek it out! On YouTube, that is. Fuck Netflix.
This is gross, and especially bothers me that he is part of a marginalized community himself as a Black man and still has no compassion for trans people. I have a disability, and I’ve always felt like that makes me more understanding and concerned about other communities. I will never know what it is like to live as a Black person or a trans person, but I feel like I at least have a sense of what it is like to be treated as other and not have equal access.
I’m white too. And I just find it heartbreaking. Black trans womxn are so disproportionately impacted by violence that they’re being murdered. I wish Chappelle had the compassion to own the negative impact of his words and do better.
First of all I’d love to give a shout out to Kat Blaque and she uses platform to educate viewers.
This year is set to be the deadliest year on record for trans people.
Gadsby is hilarious so a white cis pansexual womxn I will be unable to take a meeting with him.
Ignoring Chapelle won’t erase the fact that trans misogyny is still widely accepted. Trans womxn are being murdered, harassed and denied access to healthcare. His comedy is lazy, transphobic and still popular.
He does have a comedic gift and he’s using utilising to justify bigotry on a global streaming service. I think that’s worth discussing.
Was NEVA a fan because I could see the cruelty oozing out of him…and I was right
You know, what is it with comedy writers? And not just standup, either. So many of them seem just MEAN. Not sarcastic, but MEAN. As in – “poke fun of people for looks and disabilities “mean. Gratuitously mean – half the mean things they do are neither so funny it’s a pity to cut them, nor necessary to advance the plot or make a point, and yet they do it just because they can? I don’t understand that. I guess I have gotten carried away joking at someone IRL without realizing I was pushing their limits, but I was doing it alone and off-the-cuff, and once I realized it, I felt bad. To turn around and premeditate something like that with a team of writers, and then to have tons of other people read and film it without saying a word is just… weird and MEAN.
There are lots of comedians who don’t engage in that kind of comedy. Patton Oswalt, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis, Pete Holmes–they mock people for reasons that are not congenital.
He had one funny season of a comedy variety show (which was due in great part to Charlie Murphy) and he’s been crap ever since then.
Dave Chappelle used to be the outsider he’s talking about. Now he’s an inside with millions of dollars making fun of a marginalized community. It used to be a celebration, it hasn’t been for quite some time.