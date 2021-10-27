Tori Spelling feels trapped in her marriage to Dean McDermott

Of the people I cover regularly, Tori Spelling is one of the more frustrating. Not just because of her surface drama, but because I don’t know how much of her overall drama is fabricated. We’ve been hearing for a while that Tori’s marriage to Dean McDermott is hanging on by a thread. Even though they’ve seemingly created marital strife for publicity before, I think this time it might be real. But they refuse to address the rumors of their separation. And just when the press has them all but divorced, they make a public appearance as a family. For instance, Tori was seen recently in a tizzy outside her attorney’s office. She was screaming into her phone with a notepad in her hand, faced outward with divorcey words on it. Many outlets were prepared to call time of death on the marriage. But then the whole family went to Disneyland. Granted, Tori looked miserable while visiting The Happiest Place on Earth. But why the pendulum swing? Because apparently the kids don’t know anything about Mom and Dad’s issues. Tori’s trying to protect them. Between trying to keep up a charade for the children and the cash she might be forced to shell out to Dean, Tori feels trapped in the marriage.

Weathering the storm? Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage has hit another bump in the road, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, who has been married to McDermott, 54, since May 2006, “wants a divorce, but she feels trapped right now,” the insider says. The couple, who share five children — Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4— recently had a “fight” after the Pretty Hard Cases actor “went missing” for two days following an argument, the source explains. When he returned, he allegedly said he would sue her for alimony and child support. The insider says the “90210MG” podcast cohost pointed out that McDermott signed a prenup before they got married, which means he won’t get any money if they divorce. However, the source adds that Spelling recently learned that McDermott could still sue her for child support if they split. “She went ballistic” and is “pissed” at her attorneys, the insider tells Us. The most recent fight left the Spelling It Like It Is author “very upset,” especially since the duo “have tried counseling” from time to time. According to the insider, Spelling and McDermott “constantly fight and break up,” but this argument was “really serious.” While Spelling is “miserable” with her husband, she has remained in the marriage “for the kids,” the source explains. The Scary Movie 2 actress “sucked it up” when she went to Disneyland with McDermott and their children on Thursday, October 21, because their kids “have no idea what’s going on,” the insider adds. Through all the duo’s ups and downs, “money is an issue and it’s always been an issue,” the source tells Us, adding it’s one of the reasons Spelling “feels trapped.” The actress fueled divorce speculation earlier this month when she was photographed holding a notepad that read “assets,” “support” and “custody” while standing outside an attorney’s office on October 18.

[From Us]

I feel for anyone who’s trapped in a relationship. If Tori is miserable and doesn’t think she has any options, that’s sad. The end of a long-term relationship is hard. The questionable behavior of those involved doesn’t necessarily negate that. So I would normally be inclined to be sympathetic for Tori, especially if Dean is jerking her around for cash.

However, I got hung up on the point that she’s living this double life, pretending everything is fine so her kids don’t know there’s a problem. Because Tori has already told us that her kids know everything. She claims they’ve been hurt and bullied because of Tori filming their lives. She made that part of her storyline, trying to gain sympathy that her openness has affected her kids. Rumors of this spilt started last Christmas when Dean couldn’t be bothered to show up for the Christmas card and somehow the all-informed children have missed the discussion? They must realize it’s odd that Dad is sleeping in another room. Or never home anymore. And if Tori and Dean are fighting all the time as this insider suggests, how are the kids missing that? Whoever this “insider” is, they’re full of it.

