Selita Ebanks on modeling for VS: ‘It’s not natural to maintain that size’

Victoria’s Secret has been on a decline for several years and is in the process of trying to rebrand. Last year the New York Times ran an expose revealing the demeaning culture and widespread sexual harassment behind the scenes at the company. They’ve been rightfully called out for lack of body representation for years. In a new episode of E!’s True Hollywood Story, former VS angel, Selita Ebanks, recounts the unhealthy and unnatural standards pressed upon the models who walked the show. Selita also discusses how cutthroat it was behind the scenes. Many models she thought were friends turned against her when she was hired by Victoria’s Secret. A few highlights from E! Online:
“Modeling for Victoria’s Secret, there’s a code you have to follow,” Ebanks revealed in an exclusive sneak peek at the special. “There is expectation to maintain the size, and unfortunately, we are going against Mother Nature. It is not something that’s natural, it is not something that should happen. It’s tough.”
Psychotherapist Stacy Kaiser noted she heard that some models “back in the day” only ate an apple every 24 hours to maintain their trim physiques; such were just the beauty standards of the brand.
As Ebanks explained, the goal for every model was to become an Angel. “I’ve been on many runways, but, to be a part of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, for me, was more than just a job. It was the highlight,” Ebanks recalled.
The New York Times reporter Jessica Silver-Greenberg, whose exposé “Angels in Hell” uncovered the dark underbelly of the Victoria’s Secret empire, added that in her opinion, Angels had low self-esteem.
“It’s really hard for a lot of the Victoria’s Secret models to have the kind of self-worth that the rest of us have, because it’s all about their appearance,” she stated. “No one wants to hear what they have to say.”
I agree with Jessica Silver-Greenberg when she said that the models suffer from low self-esteem. These women are beat down emotionally, constantly having their worth connected to how they look or how skinny they are. It made me sad when Selita said that she lost friends when she got the Victoria’s Secret contract.
I used to work for Victoria’s Secret at the store level and I saw what they put the managers through. I can only imagine what the models went through. The fact that those women were only eating an apple every twenty-four hours is insanity. I also agree with Selita that the demands on these women’s bodies is unnatural. Women should not be that thin unless it is natural to them. This E! True Hollywood story looks interesting. And since the Victoria’s Secret empire is literally declining right before our eyes despite their attempt of rebranding, it’ll be interesting to learn more.
It’s not natural, and with the runways you can’t even say its photoshopping or touch ups etc. I can’t imagine what it’s like to put your body through that. Chrissy Teigen, before she was canceled for the second or third time, had some posts up about fashion week in….miami, maybe? And she was talking about not eating and it sounded MISERABLE. And I remember reading an article about Carrie Underwood – this may have been a decade ago, I can’t recall – and she was talking about her eating schedule and it was like, ice water for breakfast, fresh spinach with hard boiled egg whites for lunch, and then if she got hungry she would have a granola bar for dinner, and that was IT. It stuck with me bc I thought it sounded so awful.
I used to be a manager at Loft and Victoria’s Secret was considered the “gold standard” for that level of retail store – not a place I wanted to work but a place we liked to hire from – for one reason and one reason only – those associates and managers knew how to push credit cards on customers. The company was RUTHLESS about it. Loft cared too, but VS was so intense so we liked getting their associates bc they could rack up lots of new card openings without breaking a sweat, lol.
(PS you know what’s predatory? pushing store CCs at points of sale. I hated doing it but it was one of the ways our store was evaluated and ranked.)
I thought this was common knowledge for a while. I remember Adriana Lima admitting that for 1-2 weeks before the show, she just stopped eating. Like, no solids, period. She would only do liquids for an extended stretch before the show to meet the standards.
It is sad, because if these women, who are all stunning and lovely, cannot meet the standards set by one company, what chance is there for the rest of us? And the fact that there were men at the top who thought this was in any way acceptable goes to show you how out of touch some men are with the reality of women’s bodies in general.
VS was never about the realities of having a female body. I only realized a while ago that they have never produced maternity or nursing bras, bras suitable for masectomies, ect. They even resisted selling sports bras for years out of a belief that sports bras are not “sexy.” They were never about outfitting breasts for the things breasts actually do or need. It was always for men only.
So true. I remember going to the big flagship store in London with two friends and while one was actually finding stuff (she had AA cups and difficulties in other stores) the other friend and I were mostly taking the piss out of the bright pink, intricate polyester fetish wear they were selling there. Neither of us was heavy by any means, with my 34C bra size I’m arguably the desired ideal even (they’re great, they just sit lower than what the fashion industry dictates), yet nothing fit, everything was so uncomfortable and basically screamed yeast infection.
Women have been expected to be malnurished for too many decades. I have long wondered what it does to our brains and psyche to not feed our bodies and brains the nutrients it needs.
It’s like society want us to be weak and hungry…
I hope the next generation of women will be smarter, not taking crap from anyone, ia believing they should starve themselves for other people’s aesthetics.
“Fun fact”: my niece’s teacher sent a memo to parents advising that girls should not be wearing shorts shorter than knee length because… it is focusing too much attention on them. She is EIGHT! I am livid and thankfully many parents are too. Policing women’s bodies starts early, what we are allowed to wear, what we are allowed to eat, how we should look… I love to hear models admitting how insane their diets are because people need to see that this promoted body size is unattainable.
I used to have a lovely, older teacher when I was 16 and this lady did so much good to my teenage self esteem by simply saying: look around you, do you see those perfect people in you school? on the bus? no? that’s because they exist only in magazines.
Am I the only one that finds it a bit frustrating now she is coming out when, for years, she helped promote, and profited immensely by representing, this image that all girls my age strived for because that was what we “should” look like, while knowing it was extremely and dangerously unhealthy and virtually unattainable?