Bella Hadid was one of many women harassed while working for Victoria’s Secret

If you have a New York Times subscription, I would absolutely suggest reading the Times’ epic piece about the fall of Victoria’s Secret – go here to read. Even if you don’t have a subscription, let the article be one of your NYT freebies for February. Last year, the VS runway show was canceled, VS’s sales have plummeted over the past five years. Brick-and-mortar VS stores have been closing at a steady clip. L Brand – the company that owns VS – has seen its stock nosedive. Internally, Victoria’s Secret has been a hotbed of toxicity, harassment and sexual assault for years, mostly because of the two men in charge of the VS brand: Ed Razek, one of the top executives at L Brand, and Leslie Wexner, the CEO of L Brands. Razek openly harassed and assaulted women working in and around VS, and Wexner ignored it all, even when there were repeated complaints for years. Here are just some of the horror stories:

Razek would sit in on castings (where models were often semi-nude): At castings, Mr. Razek sometimes asked models in their bras and underwear for their phone numbers, according to three people who witnessed his advances. He urged others to sit on his lap. Two models said he had asked them to have private dinners with him.

Model Andi Muise was fired after she refused Razek’s advances: In 2007, after two years of wearing the coveted angel wings in the Victoria’s Secret runway show, the 19-year-old was invited to dinner with Mr. Razek. She was excited to cultivate a professional relationship with one of the fashion industry’s most powerful men, she said. Mr. Razek picked her up in a chauffeured car. On the way to the restaurant, he tried to kiss her, she said. Ms. Muise rebuffed him; Mr. Razek persisted. For months, he sent her intimate emails, which The Times reviewed… Ms. Muise maintained a polite tone in her emails, trying to protect her career. When Mr. Razek asked her to come to his New York home for dinner, Ms. Muise said the prospect of dining alone with Mr. Razek made her uneasy; she skipped the dinner. She soon learned that for the first time in four years, Victoria’s Secret had not picked her for its 2008 fashion show.

The Jeffrey Epstein connection: The interviews with the models and employees add to a picture of Victoria’s Secret as a troubled organization, an image that was already coming into focus last year when Mr. Wexner’s ties to the sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein became public. Mr. Epstein, who managed Mr. Wexner’s multibillion-dollar fortune, lured some young women by posing as a recruiter for Victoria’s Secret models. On multiple occasions from 1995 through 2006, Mr. Epstein lied to aspiring models that he worked for Victoria’s Secret and could help them land gigs. He invited them for auditions, which at least twice ended with Mr. Epstein assaulting them, according to the women and court filings. Three L Brands executives said Mr. Wexner was alerted in the mid-1990s about Mr. Epstein’s attempts to recruit women. The executives said there was no sign that Mr. Wexner had acted on the complaints.

The Bella Hadid story: In 2018, at a fitting ahead of the fashion show, the supermodel Bella Hadid was being measured for underwear that would meet broadcast standards. Mr. Razek sat on a couch, watching. “Forget the panties,” he declared, according to three people who were there and a fourth who was told about it. The bigger question, he said, was whether the TV network would let Ms. Hadid walk “down the runway with those perfect titties.” (One witness remembered Mr. Razek using the word “breasts,” not “titties.”) At the same fitting, Mr. Razek placed his hand on another model’s underwear-clad crotch, three people said.