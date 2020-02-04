Bella Hadid was one of many women harassed while working for Victoria’s Secret

If you have a New York Times subscription, I would absolutely suggest reading the Times’ epic piece about the fall of Victoria’s Secret – go here to read. Even if you don’t have a subscription, let the article be one of your NYT freebies for February. Last year, the VS runway show was canceled, VS’s sales have plummeted over the past five years. Brick-and-mortar VS stores have been closing at a steady clip. L Brand – the company that owns VS – has seen its stock nosedive. Internally, Victoria’s Secret has been a hotbed of toxicity, harassment and sexual assault for years, mostly because of the two men in charge of the VS brand: Ed Razek, one of the top executives at L Brand, and Leslie Wexner, the CEO of L Brands. Razek openly harassed and assaulted women working in and around VS, and Wexner ignored it all, even when there were repeated complaints for years. Here are just some of the horror stories:
Razek would sit in on castings (where models were often semi-nude): At castings, Mr. Razek sometimes asked models in their bras and underwear for their phone numbers, according to three people who witnessed his advances. He urged others to sit on his lap. Two models said he had asked them to have private dinners with him.
Model Andi Muise was fired after she refused Razek’s advances: In 2007, after two years of wearing the coveted angel wings in the Victoria’s Secret runway show, the 19-year-old was invited to dinner with Mr. Razek. She was excited to cultivate a professional relationship with one of the fashion industry’s most powerful men, she said. Mr. Razek picked her up in a chauffeured car. On the way to the restaurant, he tried to kiss her, she said. Ms. Muise rebuffed him; Mr. Razek persisted. For months, he sent her intimate emails, which The Times reviewed… Ms. Muise maintained a polite tone in her emails, trying to protect her career. When Mr. Razek asked her to come to his New York home for dinner, Ms. Muise said the prospect of dining alone with Mr. Razek made her uneasy; she skipped the dinner. She soon learned that for the first time in four years, Victoria’s Secret had not picked her for its 2008 fashion show.
The Jeffrey Epstein connection: The interviews with the models and employees add to a picture of Victoria’s Secret as a troubled organization, an image that was already coming into focus last year when Mr. Wexner’s ties to the sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein became public. Mr. Epstein, who managed Mr. Wexner’s multibillion-dollar fortune, lured some young women by posing as a recruiter for Victoria’s Secret models. On multiple occasions from 1995 through 2006, Mr. Epstein lied to aspiring models that he worked for Victoria’s Secret and could help them land gigs. He invited them for auditions, which at least twice ended with Mr. Epstein assaulting them, according to the women and court filings. Three L Brands executives said Mr. Wexner was alerted in the mid-1990s about Mr. Epstein’s attempts to recruit women. The executives said there was no sign that Mr. Wexner had acted on the complaints.
The Bella Hadid story: In 2018, at a fitting ahead of the fashion show, the supermodel Bella Hadid was being measured for underwear that would meet broadcast standards. Mr. Razek sat on a couch, watching. “Forget the panties,” he declared, according to three people who were there and a fourth who was told about it. The bigger question, he said, was whether the TV network would let Ms. Hadid walk “down the runway with those perfect titties.” (One witness remembered Mr. Razek using the word “breasts,” not “titties.”) At the same fitting, Mr. Razek placed his hand on another model’s underwear-clad crotch, three people said.
The Epstein part of the story made me sick to my stomach. You know they were just girls, really – probably girls aged 15-18, trying to break into modeling, and those disgusting old men thought it was fine for Epstein to lure those poor girls using the promise of VS access. Ugh. And the harassment of a teenage model by Rezek, and all of the comments and harassment and sexual assault… my God, how did it even take so long for #MeToo to come to Victoria’s Secret? At least we’re there now, I guess.
This is absolutely disgusting, and I’m glad it’s coming to light. I know there were plenty of suspicions, but these details help paint a better picture. I wish modeling wasn’t so difficult to break into that these children – yes, children- feel that they have to put up with this kind of treatment so that they’ll get opportunities. Sure, the path of least resistance would be to pursue another career. But no career is entirely free of risk of harassment and/or assault. Even if the rates are lower, it’s messed up that someone would have to abandon their dream because of toxic culture.
Was it last year or the year before that one of their executives openly said VS has an unofficial “no fatties” policy that they were proud of? Whenever that happened was the moment I stopped shopping there. Now add in this disgusting news? I hope the company goes bankrupt and these gross pervs get locked up.
So much grossness.
I’m glad my boob job made my VS bras redundant (due to change in size) and no longer wear them. I’d be setting them on fire.
I abandoned their underwear when I was fat-shamed in one of their Orange County stores in 2001. I was on a business trip and asked for XL bikini underwear in the store, and the young blond helping me insisted that someone my size should wear full briefs or high cut briefs. I find both very uncomfortable in general, and I had a 4 month old. I didn’t “snap back” and had never been thin. I wore and still wear a size 14. When I went back home to the Bay Area, the women had put in the underwear SHE thought I should wear. I was stunned.
That experience, along with having larger breasts that required real bra straps, made me leave VS. The culture is set by the people at the top, and size-14 forty-plus year old women were driven away, and the kids who wanted to work for them and model the lingerie were fresh meat for a bunch of dirty old men. Sexism is everywhere, but they were literally exposed to these monsters.
wow. thanks for sharing that story. that is truly unconscionable!
yeah, I liked some of their underwear styles, but they so rarely carried the larger sizes, so I had to mix and match, buying a few of what I liked and a couple of ones that were MEH so I could get the 5 pairs for 5 dollars deal.
and don’t even get me started on their lack of larger bra sizes. Whenever I told the sales ladies what size I needed as they were bending over the drawer, they’d stop dead and pop back up and say, “oh, I don’t know if we carry that size.” a freakin’ D or DD. not an F, not a K, not a GG. FFS, my size was NOT an “unusually large” one. D and DD are standard, or SHOULD be, in any lingerie store. I’d be like, “you do, but not that many” to which I’d get a dirty look.
F THEM…I get better fitting and cheaper bras at Kohls.
DISGUSTING CREEP.
Now imagine all the girls that didn’t have any standing or power AT ALL in the industry and NO WITNESSES to expose these stories.. and consider what these monsters did to them
Oh and “grab em by the pussy” must be the code these billionaire abusers live by and I am so enraged 🤬 we have one as our president
But not surprised bc we as a country are children with our heads in the sand refusing to face our fears, our ugly natures, and our murderous pasts.
I stopped patronizing all Wexner businesses as soon as the Epstein association came out.
VS clothes are poor in quality and comfort, a true example of marketing and false image inflicted on young women. We as customers have the last say. Do not support companies that hurt women.
Lex Wexner bought Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion for him. It was used to traffic girls for decades. (And what brands were they using to traffic boys, I wonder?)
“Epstein also obtained his Manhattan residence — a seven-story, 21,000-square-foot mansion that’s been called one of the city’s largest private homes — through Wexner, who purchased the property in 1989 for $13.2 million, furnished it lavishly, and yet “never spent more than two months there,” according to a 1996 interview Epstein gave to the New York Times.”
~Vox Story, July 2019
https://www.vox.com/the-goods/2019/7/10/20689134/jeffrey-epstein-les-wexner-l-brands-victoria-secret-limited
I think a broader question must be asked – why the age of models has to start around 14 and 15? Why girls bodies need to exploited in order to whore out different product. Do women over 18 do not need a bra or a skirt or a lipstick? The sole reason I like the trend largely Anna Wintour started is putting fashion together with celebrity, mainly actors and public figures, it allows to expand the age of people who serve at the pleasure of fashion/beauty industry. I think there should be a rule of not hiring underage girls and have proportions of different ages represented on the runway and beyond. In other case, it is unavoidable that young girls will be exploited in many different ways. The objectification of girls forcing them to look and act like women is beyond gross and yet this is how fashion industry operates.