Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are probably back together, four months after their split

I never expected this, but here I am, a fan of Kylie Jenner. I know, I know. The Kardashian-Jenner family is not great. I know they all do and say problematic sh-t. But that’s why I kind of like Kylie – she’s spent the past three or four years distancing herself from her family’s larger dramas. She would have been better off raised by wolves, and yet… the youngest of the KJ klan ended up the most financially successful and the most emotionally stable. Kylie doesn’t seem to want her life to be a series of soap opera storylines. Even her split from Travis Scott last year was not milked for endless headlines and reality show storylines – they split up because they were young and needed some space, they never bad-mouthed each other and they co-parented Stormi with ease. And so now, it looks like they’re getting back together.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are inching closer to getting back together because they’re acting like a rekindling of their relationship is imminent — so say some of their close friends. Sources who were at Stormi’s 2nd birthday party this past weekend tell TMZ … Kylie and Trav were giving off major signs of being more than just co-parents to their little one. They looked more like the romantic couple they used to be … say eyewitnesses who saw them interact. We’re told the two walked in together and were pretty much inseparable the entire time as the party rolled on. Granted, they were both there for Stormi, but our sources say they appeared to be into each other. They threw off the impression … they’re on the verge of a reconciliation. We should note, however, that there weren’t any reports of PDA between Kylie and Travis. That said, we’re told their friend group believes something’s happening there. Meanwhile, they’re obviously continuing to co-parent as they have for these past several months as they’ve been apart as a couple. Travis has tagged along for several different KarJenner outings, and things haven’t looked ugly at all in the public eye. We’re told Travis has been staying at their place in Bev Hills, and Kylie’s shacking up in Hidden Hills — even though they see each other several times a week via Stormi. As for that crazy elaborate party for the kid … it ran ‘em about $500k, while some attractions/items were sponsored. Nothing but the best for their own, right?

[From TMZ]

Kylie spent a fortune on Stormi’s first birthday party last year too. That’s her thing, excessive birthday parties for children who will not remember it. Speaking of, Kylie has been saying for a while that she wants another kid at some point, and I wonder if that’s a factor here too. Kim Kardashian famously said once that it was important to her that all her children had the same father (seriously) and I kind of wonder if Kylie feels the same. In any case, I think Kylie is pretty mature about what she wants and expects from Travis and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if they got back together and had a similar “just be discreet about it” arrangement as before.