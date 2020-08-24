Tori Spelling’s daughter read about her dad’s affair: ‘It really upset her’



Tori Spelling was a guest on the Women on Top podcast, which I tried to listen to but found quite annoying. The hosts, Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok, kissed Tori’s ass when they introduced her and talked about what a great mom and person she is. There are certain things I will not do for this job, so I’m relying on People’s reporting. Tori said on the podcast that her biggest fear was Dean cheating on her. When he inevitably did, and they conveniently made it into an entire storyline for their reality show, Tori didn’t think about her children reading about it someday. She said that her daughter (I’m assuming it was Stella, 12) did and that it upset her.

During a recent appearance on the Women on Top podcast… Spelling explained that while she’s proud she didn’t hide her marital issues from the cameras, her young children have been given access to that information due to it being posted online.

“My kids have not seen clips, but they’ve seen something out there online and my daughter saw something,” Spelling said. “It really upset her.”

Spelling and McDermott share five kids: daughters Stella, 12, Hattie, 8, and sons Liam, 13, Finn, 7, and Beau, 3.

While Spelling said she is “so proud” that her story “lives online” and admitted “that’s not something you think about in that moment,” navigating their relationship after the scandal was difficult.

“My biggest fear in our relationship was I was like, he’s going to cheat on me, he’s going to cheat on me, he’s going to cheat on me,” she said. “So when it happened, I was like, ‘See, I always thought from day one he was going to cheat on me,’ and it wasn’t about him, that was about me. I was like, ‘Okay, I know I’m not good enough,’ that’s how I felt about myself and one day he’s going to realize that and he’s gonna find someone else.”

Spelling said that before the affair took place, she used to tell her husband: “I’m so scared you are going to cheat on me.”

“He [would be] like, ‘Why are you? I’ve never given you a reason.’ Then when it happened, I was like, ‘Oh my God, see, you cheated on me,’ so it was a hard thing to navigate,” said Spelling.

Choosing to forgive, Spelling said she and McDermott have been able to move forward and she’s happy she decided to stay in her marriage.

“I don’t bring it up all the time, and when I do bring it up he listens and he understands,” Spelling shared. “We did have a rebirth after that happened.”

“This happened and rocked our foundation and we have no choice — we either start over or move on. … It was madness. Everybody out there was like, ‘F— him … and I was like, ‘I love this man and I have children with this man and everyone makes mistakes.’ ”

Spelling asserted that she didn’t stay because she had to, but rather because she wanted to.