Tori Spelling had money seized from her bank account, again, for nonpayment of debts

It’s hard to know how to recap Tori Spelling’s financial issues, but just going on my previous reporting, she owes hundreds of thousands to creditors, she’s been sued twice for nonpayment of debts, and she’s owed hundreds of thousands in both federal and state taxes. (It’s possible she’s paid some of that bank.) Tori’s bank accounts were seized by the IRS in 2017. Tori wrote about her complete lack of understanding about money in her first biography, sTori Telling, which came out in 2008. She’s had over a decade to figure out how to spend less, but she’s continued to be willfully ignorant about the fact that she doesn’t have unlimited funds. Instead, she’s overextended herself, taken out loans and credit cards, and hasn’t paid what she owes. Her husband, Dean McDermott, also owes six figures in back child support. Tori and Dean continue to live extravagantly, travel and throw big parties for their kids (pre-lockdown) and we know because they document it on Instagram.
Anyway in March, 2017 Tori was court-ordered to pay back almost $89,000 to AmEx. She didn’t pay in over three years, so money was seized from her bank account for that this April. US has the story:
Tori Spelling had money seized from her bank account after she refused to pay back debts she owed to American Express.
A writ of execution was ordered by the court in March 2020 and executed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in April 2020, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. Prior to the ruling, the 47-year-old actress’ debt to the credit card company ballooned up to $88,731.25.
While it’s unclear if the money has been collected yet, American Express originally filed a lawsuit against Spelling in October 2016. A default judgment against her was made in March 2017, ordering her to pay back the amount she owed.
Us goes on to report that the second case against Tori and Dean, for nonpayment of over $266,000 to City National Bank, is still happening. How do you not pay a court judgment for three years? If I’m late with an electric bill I feel guilty. Does she not pay any bills, or just the big ones? We know she’s tried to scam resorts and restaurants, so I’m sure she avoids paying her other debts. She still lives large and her mom probably isn’t paying for everything. How how she avoided bankruptcy so far? Why are all her earnings not garnished? I have so many questions.
Look she’s shilling stuff on her Instagram, she should be paying what she owes.
She’s a mess-and what terrible lessons to be teaching their kids. I can’t believe there are companies still working with her to promote their products, dummies that still follow her and buy what she’s shilling. Crazy.
Worst case scenario, she is tanking her children’s credit by using their social security numbers to open accounts.
OMG, what an ignorant and foul thing to do to your child. Does the child become responsible for the debt once they reach legal age?
oh my god that’s horrifying…
although she probably thinks if she does that then Candy will just bail them out. They’re her only way to siphon money out of Candy.
Her face looks like a mask in the dog food picture.
The more I stare at that pic
The weirder it gets…
Her face looks like a mask.
FIFY
Keep popping out those kids though !
She should have married rich.
And the creepy vibe of waiting for her mom to die so she can inherit is wafting off her.
I hope her mom leaves everything to charity and/or her cute dog.
I will never forget the scene from the show when those two were in couples therapy after Dean’s “affair” ( why is it that woman never came into fruition) and Dean said the Tori that they could always downsize and not spend on things they don’t really need.
Tori said, I kid you not, to Dean, that her father would not want that for her and that is why she is never going to do it.
Yep.
She should partner with a credit counseling bureau or Suze Orman!
Seriously though, the debt problem in this country in general is out of control. We need stronger regulations. Debtors are very predatory. Not excusing Tori (her brother was raised in the same family and lives completely within his means as far as I can tell) but it is way too easy to get in over your head with credit cards.
Payday loans and those loan storefronts need to be outlawed entirely nationwide. That’s a slightly different issue.
I don’t think Tori is a good example of the systemic debt issues in this country. She’s rich. She could eliminate her debts simply by living slightly more within her means. Most Americans who deal with debt are dealing with forces beyond their control (over 75% of consumer bankruptcies are attributable to either loss of job or major illness). She doesn’t have this – she comes from generational wealth and routinely insists on living outside of her means. I can’t muster much sympathy for such a person.
how does she keep getting access to credit? rich people, man
She just doesn’t want to give up the lifestyle. She doesn’t have any excuses. Her brother grew up the same way she did but isn’t like her. He took the payout his dad left, moved out of California and just lives a quiet life. I think she just probably feels like because her last name is Spelling, she should be able to live this way. And Dean is a pathetic hanger-on.
Those kids. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a picture where those kids look genuinely happy or at ease. They probably know that they’re little workhorses for mommy.