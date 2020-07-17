Tori Spelling had money seized from her bank account, again, for nonpayment of debts



It’s hard to know how to recap Tori Spelling’s financial issues, but just going on my previous reporting, she owes hundreds of thousands to creditors, she’s been sued twice for nonpayment of debts, and she’s owed hundreds of thousands in both federal and state taxes. (It’s possible she’s paid some of that bank.) Tori’s bank accounts were seized by the IRS in 2017. Tori wrote about her complete lack of understanding about money in her first biography, sTori Telling, which came out in 2008. She’s had over a decade to figure out how to spend less, but she’s continued to be willfully ignorant about the fact that she doesn’t have unlimited funds. Instead, she’s overextended herself, taken out loans and credit cards, and hasn’t paid what she owes. Her husband, Dean McDermott, also owes six figures in back child support. Tori and Dean continue to live extravagantly, travel and throw big parties for their kids (pre-lockdown) and we know because they document it on Instagram.

Anyway in March, 2017 Tori was court-ordered to pay back almost $89,000 to AmEx. She didn’t pay in over three years, so money was seized from her bank account for that this April. US has the story:

Tori Spelling had money seized from her bank account after she refused to pay back debts she owed to American Express. A writ of execution was ordered by the court in March 2020 and executed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in April 2020, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. Prior to the ruling, the 47-year-old actress’ debt to the credit card company ballooned up to $88,731.25. While it’s unclear if the money has been collected yet, American Express originally filed a lawsuit against Spelling in October 2016. A default judgment against her was made in March 2017, ordering her to pay back the amount she owed.

[From Us Weekly]

Us goes on to report that the second case against Tori and Dean, for nonpayment of over $266,000 to City National Bank, is still happening. How do you not pay a court judgment for three years? If I’m late with an electric bill I feel guilty. Does she not pay any bills, or just the big ones? We know she’s tried to scam resorts and restaurants, so I’m sure she avoids paying her other debts. She still lives large and her mom probably isn’t paying for everything. How how she avoided bankruptcy so far? Why are all her earnings not garnished? I have so many questions.

Look she’s shilling stuff on her Instagram, she should be paying what she owes.