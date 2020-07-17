Gabrielle Union on relaunching her haircare line: ‘hair loss is debilitating, humiliating’



Gabrielle Union’s hair care line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, has received an upgrade and is relaunching exclusively on Amazon on August 3, 2020 with better ingredients and affordable price points. The line was originally launched in 2017, but Gabrielle rebooted it as she’s “dedicated to developing the perfect blend of high quality, affordable products for all types of textured hair to promote flawless beauty through choice and diversity.”

Flawless is launching with 12 new products for styling and treatment such as a co-wash and curl refreshing spray. I am sure WOC with textured hair that cost upward of hundreds, even thousands of dollars a year to maintain will appreciate the $4 – $10 price point.

When it came time to launch the line nearly two and a half years ago, timing was not on Union’s side. Though the actress had created a collection that was a true labor of love, “multiple rounds” of IVF had left her with “massive” bald spots on front of her head. “I felt like such a fraud selling products,” Union recalls. “I literally didn’t have hair. But, our investors were pushing us to launch, so I was put in a position where I had to wear wigs and clip-ins. It felt so inauthentic to me. For all those women who’ve dealt with hair loss or balding, it’s debilitating and humiliating, and there’s a lot of shame involved.” Union powered through, but as her brand tried to find its footing, the actress started to see cracks beneath the surface. “We were targeting way too broad of an audience when we should have been specifically targeting our Black, textured hair audience. We were not Black-owned – and it showed,” she says. Union also felt that “the prices were way too high, and the products were not available in all communities.” Innovation was another issue. “We needed to lean into newer technology.” Says Union, “We had to humble ourselves and say, ‘Are we doing okay? Yes. But this can be done better.’”

[From People]

I appreciate Union’s honesty when discussing how IVF left her balding. I have had the traumatic experience of losing chunks of hair and balding at the crown due to stress. And trying to find affordable clean products specifically for my hair texture was extremely frustrating.

Bringing the product to Amazon makes it accessible to most communities to get their hands on and focusing primarily on the diversity of black hair care is a plus. I am sure that black women and WOC with kinky coily hair will break the internet on launch day. I look forward to trying out the products, especially moisturizing my coils with the Curl Defining Cream made from Brazilian bacuri butter and castor seed oil and the Restoring Exotic Oil. I have mostly wavy coily hair that’s fine so having a product that won’t weigh my hair down is exciting. All in all, the products seem to be exactly what is needed in the kinky, coily marketplace and I look forward to getting my hands on as many as possible.