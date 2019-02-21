Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott consider downsizing to 8.5k/month house

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are house hunting. Last week they were seen looking at an open house in Calabasas, presumably for sale, and at a rental home in Tarzana about twenty minutes away. (Radar reports it like it’s the same house, but it looks different in the photos and they list it in another location.) Tori and Dean’s money issues run so deep that their assets were seized by the federal government and they’ve been sued by multiple creditors. Plus Dean owes over six figures in back child support. Tori has made it clear that she loves big homes, she grew up in the biggest home in LA County after all, and why should she change? So they’re looking for a home with enough bedrooms for all five of their kids. Radar Online points out that the rental home they toured, which costs $8,500, is actually $2,000 a month cheaper than the massive home they’re renting now. I guess Tori’s mom pays for it. Candy has said she pays all Tori’s bills.

If I could afford to rent a house for $5,000 a month, even with a partner, I would consider myself rich and massively successful. It feels luxurious to me to rent a house in my small town considering some of the roach-infested apartments I’ve had where you can hear neighbors walking upstairs. If I was in a city or a more affluent area I would be in an apartment again and there’s no shame in that. There is shame in living like Tori and Dean when you owe hundreds of thousands to creditors and have had years to get your sh-t together. They just feel entitled to this lifestyle. I guess Tori has the 90210 reboot coming up so she’s spending that paycheck already. Maybe she thinks it’s ok since she’s saving money if they move. I can’t imagine considering an $8,500 a month 3,500 square foot home with a pool and three bedrooms “downsizing” but grifters are going to grift.

Note that I have considered whether Radar is totally wrong about this house as it looks like a different house than the one they were photographed outside. If that’s the case, they were still touring a house for sale like they’re going to buy one.

14 Responses to “Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott consider downsizing to 8.5k/month house”

  1. Mrs. Peel says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:05 am

    They both have karma face, so there’s that.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      February 21, 2019 at 9:34 am

      It’s a small consolation, isn’t it? I hate to say that I don’t dislike the purple dress, though.

      I’m just going to sit over here with my peasant $650/month mortgage that includes property taxes haha.

      Reply
  2. Veronica S. says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:05 am

    Anyone who uses the term “downsizing” to refer to a home that costs more than four digits a month should just automatically be slapped by anybody standing nearby.

    Also, for somebody who cakes it on daily, you’d think Tori could fight the right foundation shade for her skin!

    Reply
  3. Franny Days says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:14 am

    Yikes. I feel bad for all those kiddos.

    Reply
  4. meh says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:16 am

    sorry not sorry that 1st pic shows how wonky her chest is. yikes!

    Reply
  5. Lisa says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:25 am

    Yikes. I feel for the kids.

    Reply
  6. Bryn says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:27 am

    I can’t imagine having that much credit card debt, I don’t think I’d be able to go about daily life comfortably at all. I’ve had 700 on my MasterCard since Christmas, I’ve felt guilty ever since. Paid it off in full yesterday, slept so good last night lol

    Reply
  7. KBeth says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:30 am

    They are such moochers.
    8500 a month on rent that they don’t have?? I don’t even earn that much in a month….

    Reply
  8. Sarah says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:31 am

    Tori looks like she got her boob job with a Groupon…I’ll never understand why she didn’t get the problem corrected or the implants removed. Truly one of the worst plastic surgery fails I’ve ever seen. 😣

    Reply
  9. RBC says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:36 am

    Maybe they could afford their current house if Tori got rid of the dozen or more storage lockers she has. The amount she pays per month on all those lockers must equal a mortgage payment on a good size home. Tori needs to contact Hoarders

    Reply
  10. Q T Hush says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:41 am

    The couple don’t even pretend anymore about the mooching off Tori’s mom. Why not pay a mortgage each month with $8,500.00.
    Those children always look disheveled and less than happy. Hope they do great things once out of mom and dad’s clutches. Go kiddos!!

    Reply
  11. lucy2 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:42 am

    I assume Candy pays for that as well? If I were her, the only thing I’d say to them is “Get a job.”

    Reply

