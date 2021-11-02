“Adele’s track list is out & everyone wants to hear the ‘I Drink Wine’ song” links

Adele released her tracklist and she has a song called “I Drink Wine.”[JustJared]
Remember to vote today, Virginians! [Buzzfeed]
Tina Turner was finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. [GFY]
Taylor Swift & her bangs were also at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Jeffrey Donovan will be on the Law & Order reboot. [Seriously OMG]
Karlie Kloss was kind of a mess at the WSJ Innovator event. [RCFA]
Before the pandemic, Angelina Jolie hosted a Halloween party for the Eternals and she dressed up like a giraffe. [LaineyGossip]
Right-wing SCOTUS might block the Texas abortion law? [Towleroad]
Real Housewives of Dubai is the next piece of the franchise. [Dlisted]
Michael C. Hall didn’t like the Dexter finale either. [Pajiba]
Howard & Beth Stern love their foster kitties. [Jezebel]
Can't wait to see which song on Adele's new album '30' makes me cry the most, but the sequence of 'Cry Your Heart Out', 'Oh My God', 'Can I Get It' and 'I Drink Wine' feels like the most relatable track list ever made. pic.twitter.com/VgoxOhoKBp
— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 1, 2021
Constitutional law was never my forte and I’m having trouble following what the court is actually deciding BUT one interesting takeaway from that link is Kavanaugh’s question of whether if this law passes judicial challenge, could states then pass similar laws effectively banning assault weapons by offering a bounty on anyone selling or assisting a sale of an assault weapon. Which is a great idea! Can someone please start drafting that bill in my state?