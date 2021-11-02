“Adele’s track list is out & everyone wants to hear the ‘I Drink Wine’ song” links

Adele released her tracklist and she has a song called “I Drink Wine.”[JustJared]

Remember to vote today, Virginians! [Buzzfeed]

Tina Turner was finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. [GFY]

Taylor Swift & her bangs were also at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Jeffrey Donovan will be on the Law & Order reboot. [Seriously OMG]

Karlie Kloss was kind of a mess at the WSJ Innovator event. [RCFA]

Before the pandemic, Angelina Jolie hosted a Halloween party for the Eternals and she dressed up like a giraffe. [LaineyGossip]

Right-wing SCOTUS might block the Texas abortion law? [Towleroad]

Real Housewives of Dubai is the next piece of the franchise. [Dlisted]

Michael C. Hall didn’t like the Dexter finale either. [Pajiba]

Howard & Beth Stern love their foster kitties. [Jezebel]

Can't wait to see which song on Adele's new album '30' makes me cry the most, but the sequence of 'Cry Your Heart Out', 'Oh My God', 'Can I Get It' and 'I Drink Wine' feels like the most relatable track list ever made. pic.twitter.com/VgoxOhoKBp — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 1, 2021