Kim Kardashian wore a dress from Skims X Fendi: cute or uncomfortable?

SKIMS is arguably the best company Kim Kardashian ever created. It started out as purely smart shapewear for all body types and all skin colors, but she’s expanded it to sleepwear, loungewear and activewear. SKIMS is already worth more than $1.6 billion on paper, and Kim owns a big chunk of it. Plus, I guess her fragrance and makeup lines are doing well too, but not as well as SKIMS. Anyway, now that Kim has her “billion-dollar company,” she gets invited to sh-t like the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards. This is the second time she’s been honored by the WSJ, to be fair. That staid old newspaper loves her.

These photos are of Kim heading out to the WSJ Innovators event. Interestingly enough, she’s wearing a piece from the new collaboration between SKIMS and Fendi. So this is a SkimsXFendi leather dress and it is TIGHT. Physically tight, and I’m wonder if it is comfortable at all. Apparently, the dress did break before she got on stage to accept the WSJ Brand Innovator award, and she had to thank Fendi designer Kim Jones for helping her out. Yeah… that’s not a great advertisement for the collaboration, actually. “Buy SkimsXFendi, the expensive dress is uncomfortably tight and you’ll have a wardrobe malfunction.”

Also: Pete Davidson is back in New York too, and he and Kim just held hands in LA. Page Six got trolled by making a big deal over the fact that Kim flew in to “Pete Davidson’s native New York” yesterday.

Kim Kardashian arrives in Pete Davidson's native NYC after holding hands https://t.co/4NAuOw7DjT pic.twitter.com/uMbHvOxdLI — Page Six (@PageSix) November 1, 2021