Kim Kardashian wore a dress from Skims X Fendi: cute or uncomfortable?

Kim Kardashian arrives at MOMA to attend the WSJ Innovator Awards

SKIMS is arguably the best company Kim Kardashian ever created. It started out as purely smart shapewear for all body types and all skin colors, but she’s expanded it to sleepwear, loungewear and activewear. SKIMS is already worth more than $1.6 billion on paper, and Kim owns a big chunk of it. Plus, I guess her fragrance and makeup lines are doing well too, but not as well as SKIMS. Anyway, now that Kim has her “billion-dollar company,” she gets invited to sh-t like the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards. This is the second time she’s been honored by the WSJ, to be fair. That staid old newspaper loves her.

These photos are of Kim heading out to the WSJ Innovators event. Interestingly enough, she’s wearing a piece from the new collaboration between SKIMS and Fendi. So this is a SkimsXFendi leather dress and it is TIGHT. Physically tight, and I’m wonder if it is comfortable at all. Apparently, the dress did break before she got on stage to accept the WSJ Brand Innovator award, and she had to thank Fendi designer Kim Jones for helping her out. Yeah… that’s not a great advertisement for the collaboration, actually. “Buy SkimsXFendi, the expensive dress is uncomfortably tight and you’ll have a wardrobe malfunction.”

Also: Pete Davidson is back in New York too, and he and Kim just held hands in LA. Page Six got trolled by making a big deal over the fact that Kim flew in to “Pete Davidson’s native New York” yesterday.

Kim Kardashian leaves her hotel for an event in NYC

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

16 Responses to “Kim Kardashian wore a dress from Skims X Fendi: cute or uncomfortable?”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    November 2, 2021 at 9:22 am

    That thing looks painful

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    November 2, 2021 at 9:22 am

    It looks uncomfortable and too-tight but also better than a lot of other things she has worn. I actually really like that warm brown color on her, and the actual lines/silhouette of the dress are pretty flattering. Huh. I feel weird now that i don’t hate something she is wearing. LOL.

    Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      November 2, 2021 at 9:47 am

      I was going to say something similar – the dress isn’t awful, I like the cut of it though I’d prefer it without gloves and maybe a wee bit shorter. Unfortunately it’s way too small / tight so it’s all kind of a moot point.

      Reply
  3. Mcmmom says:
    November 2, 2021 at 9:23 am

    I really want a pair of leather pants, but stories like this don’t fill me with much confidence about the practicality of the material.

    Reply
    • Esmerelda says:
      November 2, 2021 at 9:35 am

      I have a few pairs of leather pants and I love them. Just try them on and pick a size and cut that makes you feel comfortable, they really don’t have to be tight, just fitting… After a while they will mould themselves after your natural curves, and they’ll be quite warm and cozy in winter.

      Reply
  4. Cessily says:
    November 2, 2021 at 9:24 am

    I do not have the bladder for a dress like that.. sorry.😳

    Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    November 2, 2021 at 9:24 am

    It doesn’t look very comfortable but the styling is very sleek.

    Reply
  6. Pink Flamingo says:
    November 2, 2021 at 9:25 am

    It looks like she’s wrapped in a leather turd.

    Reply
  7. lucy2 says:
    November 2, 2021 at 9:29 am

    I kind of like the dress, but not the gloves. But yeah, the dress busting doesn’t sound good.

    I know they do it for the publicity, but it would be nice if awards and honors like that went to actually innovators, not people who slap their name on something, and people who have really been working to make something that improves the world.

    Reply
  8. CROOKSNNANNIES says:
    November 2, 2021 at 9:43 am

    I mean it’s a lot better than those skintight pale pink latex dresses she used to wear, but that’s not saying much. Also I dunno if my whole thing was shapewear I would probably wear a stunning dress in a fabric/style I could have shapewear on under, instead of a plastic tube where there is no need.

    Reply
  9. Surl says:
    November 2, 2021 at 9:47 am

    She must be doing a hand treatment of sorts – like skin replacement or something macabre & “cosmetic”

    Reply
  10. Abby says:
    November 2, 2021 at 9:53 am

    I normally think Kim looks great in anything she wears but I don’t like this at all….and her makeup looks extra ghoulish.

    Reply
  11. Eurydice says:
    November 2, 2021 at 10:02 am

    Well, it’s Kim, so add several inches to get to whatever this dress is supposed to look like in real life. Not sure what her right boob did to deserve being squashed flat like that.

    Reply
  12. Zut Alors says:
    November 2, 2021 at 10:02 am

    I’m sorry but it looks like she stripped a couch of its leather and repurposed it into that dress.

    Reply

