Jessica Simpson celebrated her four-year sober anniversary: ‘I didn’t love myself’

In January 2020, Jessica Simpson began promoting her memoir. She gave lots of interviews and one of the biggest topics of conversation was her sobriety. For years prior, Jessica had the reputation of a messy-but-happy drunk, someone who loved to go out and drink, or throw parties and get wasted, etc. During her book promotion, Jessica revealed that she hit rock-bottom in 2017, and she swore off alcohol and hasn’t touched the stuff since. As it turns out, November 1st is her Sober Anniversary, and she celebrated by posting a photo of herself on the same day in 2017, with this message:

This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world. I can’t believe it has been 4yrs! It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.

She’s right about the stigma of alcoholism and recovery too. It’s quite common to backslide, to make a mistake, but the point is to keep striving for sobriety, to work whatever program works for you, or to do what you need to do to protect your sober journey. I really respect Jessica for this, for posting this photo and talking about her rock bottom and how it changed her.

